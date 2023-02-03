 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Step 1: Get out of the house   (theguardian.com) divider line
23
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You speak to the postman?

//come to think of it, my "avoid eye contact at all costs while shouting at them to just leave it in peace" policy probably isn't winning a lot of public support...
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think the Spiffy tag is a better fit here. Life happens, and a lot of people find themselves essentially alone. Engaging in an activity you enjoy is fun, and is also a great way to meet people who enjoy the same thing. For me it was motorcycling. Turns out that having fun with new people is pretty spiffy
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
docsigma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2. Put your junk in that house
3. Have her open the house
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cut a hole in the box...
 
abmoraz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some weeks I don't talk to another human being at all.  Those are the best weeks.

Even when shopping, put in my ear buds, wear a mask, avoid eye contact, use self-checkout.  I can even get away with the receipt checker at Sam's Club not saying a word.

It's glorious.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: You speak to the postman?

//come to think of it, my "avoid eye contact at all costs while shouting at them to just leave it in peace" policy probably isn't winning a lot of public support...


Even the UPS staff these days are like "SMOKE BOMB!!"
No wonder porn is so weird now
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Postman always updates twice

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

abmoraz: Some weeks I don't talk to another human being at all.  Those are the best weeks.

Even when shopping, put in my ear buds, wear a mask, avoid eye contact, use self-checkout.  I can even get away with the receipt checker at Sam's Club not saying a word.

It's glorious.


Walmart grocery order and pickup is convenient and a time saver. Especially when its a half hour drive one way. The nearest grocery store is 8 or so miles away and a bit more expensive. Otherwise it would take up an afternoon just to stock up on supplies... and i'd have to deal with the people of walmart.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
how to escape learned loneliness - and soar socially

But I don't like people.
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Times like these is when I feel like I'm watching eloi and morlocks deviate in real-time.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Step 0.5 for farkers: come up from your mom's basement.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Notabunny: I think the Spiffy tag is a better fit here. Life happens, and a lot of people find themselves essentially alone. Engaging in an activity you enjoy is fun, and is also a great way to meet people who enjoy the same thing. For me it was motorcycling. Turns out that having fun with new people is pretty spiffy


This brings to mind the woman who considered herself virtuous because she only slept with other men when her husband was out of town!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I like small talk conversations.

I will admit though, I don't start them like I used to. I keep quiet now but if someone wants to shoot the sh*t with me, provided they aren't escapees from a mental ward, I'll talk with them.

However I do not suggest doing this in Penn Station NY.

Too many weirdos there.
 
p51d007
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The time we spend with our close friends has plummeted over the past decade.

Gee, I wonder why?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

p51d007: The time we spend with our close friends has plummeted over the past decade.

Gee, I wonder why?


[Fark user image 850x338]


"Spending time with friends" can sometimes look a little different today than it did 20 years ago.
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Where are the self help articles for extroverts teaching them how to mind their own farking business?

The Room Was Quiet Before You Entered. Here's How To Keep It That Way
Top Ten Signs That Complete Stranger Is No Longer Interested in Your Life Story
Reading Is Not a Spectator Sport: Ice-Breakers That No One Likes
Apologizing to People for Your Quiet Friend and Other Dickhead Moves
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I leave the house and I still don't have any friends. On the other hand the baristas at the coffee shop say hello to me so at least I know I'm not a ghost.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We have two little dogs. They're all the friends we need.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Nah.
 
