 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gizmodo)   Of course, China needs civilian "airships" over Montana. No word on if it also has a six year old inside   (gizmodo.com) divider line
7
    More: Followup, Government, Associated Press, Force majeure, Country, Sovereign state, Law, United States, Airship  
•       •       •

173 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2023 at 11:27 AM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
rfenster
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, it's true that any balloon from China would naturally float over to the US.

Japan used that for it's ineffective "Fu-Go" balloon bomb attacks in WW2.

Wind map here.
 
karl2025
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Reports of a giant white spy balloon in sensitive air space in Montana, home to one of the nation's three nuclear silos, captivated the internet on Thursday."

That doesn't sound right.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Good response "oh that balloon!  Silly us, it's a non-spying balloon"
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 minute ago  
military officials recommended Biden against shooting down the balloon because of the possible safety risks to the public from the debris.

If only Montana had areas that weren't so densely populated.

Also, don't fighters have guns? You don't have to blow it to smithereens with a missile. Just put a couple of bullets in it to deflate it.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ less than a minute ago  

karl2025: "Reports of a giant white spy balloon in sensitive air space in Montana, home to one of the nation's three nuclear silos, captivated the internet on Thursday."

That doesn't sound right.


Kind of a moot point, these nuclear silos are really hard to see by balloon:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ less than a minute ago  
China has proper spy satellites.  A weather balloon with a solar power array underneath it could very well be a meteorological instrument.  Could.  The relatively tiny mass of instrumentation and the ease with which anyone could monitor radio signals from it make it a pretty crappy vehicle for spying.

The real objection here should be the invasion of airspace.  Trade winds are not all that fickle, so the people who launched this knew where it might go and should have said something first.

Though the US military has declined to bring it down... That's probably because helicopters can't go that high and they don't have a small enough rocket to make it worth taking the shot.  Might be time to consider developing something for taking down high altitude drones.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.