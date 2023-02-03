 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Arizona was the most popular state to move to in 2022, because who doesn't want to move to a state you have to share with rattlesnakes, scorpions, and Kari Lake?   (thehill.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And no water.

Aridzona.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is why Tucson rents went up by 30% last year.  And license plates from California and Texas adorn more and more cars around here.

/I'm leaving later this year though
//time to spend more time with dad while he's still around.  Fark cancer
///and a third slashie to say FARK CANCER again
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm dumbfounded that anyone would willingly move to Phoenix unless they have a phobia about grass and love oppressive heat.

The only thing I recall enjoying was it's proximity to other, better places just a few hours drive away
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Be sure to pack and bring your own water.

I hope you never want to SELL that house you bought.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well... bye
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Turn the state Bluer or just consolidate all the prepper jackasses in one place?

We'll know more in 2024
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nobody's leaving yet.

Yet.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like Arizona. I could live in Arizona. People moving there are making Arizona better. That's it. Good for them.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Turn the state Bluer or just consolidate all the prepper jackasses in one place?

We'll know more in 2024


If it's prepper jackasses they should probably pick a state with more water.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

meat0918: NewportBarGuy: Turn the state Bluer or just consolidate all the prepper jackasses in one place?

We'll know more in 2024

If it's prepper jackasses they should probably pick a state with more water.


I'm pretty sure it's going to be a state of insanity.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cool Water
Youtube p2Ezf7PS3fw
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phoenix
Youtube 4PYt0SDnrBE
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a family member who moved to Arizona to be closer to her kids, whenever she comes back to Michigan she marvels over how lush and green everything seems, she hates Arizona but stays because of family .Arizona is a nice pace to visit for a short period but any longer and it's dry and beige, day in and day out.
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lived in Gilbert for 8 years.  At the time, it was the fastest-growing place over 100k people in the US, and stayed that way for a decade or so.

For less than I'd been paying in rent for a crappy two-bedroom apartment in Redwood City, I could cover my mortgage and HOA fees on a 2500 sqft 4bd2br house with a two-car garage and a pool.

It's a nice enough place if you like soulless suburbia consisting of four shades of beige and can handle oppressive heat.

All that said, getting relo'd back to the Bay Area was probably the best thing that could have happened to us.  Oldest kid had already realized he needed out of there.
 
El_Frijole_Blanco [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I was born in Phoenix and lived there most of my life but the rest of the country started shipping their crazy racists there and then they merged with the home grown crazy racists and it just became too much
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Quite the dichotomy exists there. So many people have no interest in 'socialism' but they live someplace that literally EVERYTHING has to be brought to them? They would starve to death if systems weren't put in place to ensure they do not.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

meat0918: NewportBarGuy: Turn the state Bluer or just consolidate all the prepper jackasses in one place?

We'll know more in 2024

If it's prepper jackasses they should probably pick a state with more water.


Fair point...

Burt picked California:

tse4.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: And no water.

Aridzona.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: meat0918: NewportBarGuy: Turn the state Bluer or just consolidate all the prepper jackasses in one place?

We'll know more in 2024

If it's prepper jackasses they should probably pick a state with more water.

I'm pretty sure it's going to be a state of insanity.


Going to be?
 
JessieL
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I was born in Arizona and have lived here all my life.

Over the last few years I've gotten all new neighbors and almost every one of them has told me some variation of "We just moved from California, but don't worry we're the good ones. The Mexicans are taking over back there."

I've practically got scars on my tongue from biting it so much.

14 days left until I head for Washington.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I get it, in a way. Yes, summers are brutal south of Flagstaff, but it's a beautiful state. Something about the Sonoran Desert is just sublime. Of course, the whole, "running out of water" thing is a tough dilemma, but I'm sure the glorious free market will fix that without the need for any evil socialism, right?
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hope you like extreme climates.

Phoenix routinely has summertime highs over 115 degrees

Tucson can easily bust 110 in summer and winters so annoyingly cold they sometimes get a dusting of snow.

Flagstaff is at high altitude so the climate is nice in summer, polar in winter.   And is surrounded by pine forests of kiln-dried Christmas trees weakened by beetles and drought so they've got that going for them.

/You know it's winter in southern Arizona when the license plates start changing colors.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

JessieL: I was born in Arizona and have lived here all my life.

Over the last few years I've gotten all new neighbors and almost every one of them has told me some variation of "We just moved from California, but don't worry we're the good ones. The Mexicans are taking over back there."

I've practically got scars on my tongue from biting it so much.

14 days left until I head for Washington.


Don't worry, you won't come across many Californians in Washington.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Summers so hot that people do yard work in the middle of the night.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm in Tennessee and the last few years we've had an influx of people moving here to retire. A few of those folks have told me that Tennessee and Arizona are both great places to retire because of how the taxes work. All those folks decided here instead because of the weather and water.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We need to have a very serious discussion about the crops grown and water usage for agriculture in the west.

Went looking at houses with my nephew here in Tucson last weekend.  I am having a hard time with model homes using water features in outdoor landscaping.  No, it doesn't use much water, but read the room...

/I moved from one Colorado river/Rocky Mountain snowpack state to another, so I didn't really add to the water burden, just moved it.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
waves of retiring boomers from the north wanting to get away from the cold...  its kind of a self-correcting problem.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Summers so hot that people do yard work in the middle of the night.


if by 'yard work' you mean raking the rocks and sand.  or watering the yuccas.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't care how nice the weather is, if you're purposely moving to a place without self-sustainable supplies of water, you are a dumbass.
 
NoGods
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

meat0918: NewportBarGuy: Turn the state Bluer or just consolidate all the prepper jackasses in one place?

We'll know more in 2024

If it's prepper jackasses they should probably pick a state with more water.


Shhhh. We don't need any more crazy.

TFA: South Carolina came in second.

Crap. They have been building subdivisions and apartments here on every little scrap of semi-dry land they can find. The prices they have been getting are insane.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I live in Riverside, California and my now deceased grandparents lived in Scottsdale (right next to Phoenix) and the difference in general feeling between Riverside's 100 and Scottsdale's 110 is huge.  Plus, sometimes the low, at like 4 am, could be more than 80 degrees.  I don't understand why somebody would move there voluntarily year round.  Riverside can be hot, but Arizona is HOT.

Or, to put it another way:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
fullyautomatic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
From a family-finance perspective, it seems to me an exceedingly poor choice to purposely move the family to a place that will be uninhabitable within this lifetime. Yet, it occurs to me not everyone thinks like that. *shrug*

/already sold the house that will be underwater in 50 years, moved much higher and cooler, have water
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sofa King Smart: OgreMagi: Summers so hot that people do yard work in the middle of the night.

if by 'yard work' you mean raking the rocks and sand.  or watering the yuccas.


There are still people who insist on having a lawn in the middle of the farking desert.
 
JessieL
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: JessieL: I was born in Arizona and have lived here all my life.

Over the last few years I've gotten all new neighbors and almost every one of them has told me some variation of "We just moved from California, but don't worry we're the good ones. The Mexicans are taking over back there."

I've practically got scars on my tongue from biting it so much.

14 days left until I head for Washington.

Don't worry, you won't come across many Californians in Washington.


I married a Californian.

It's the crazy racists being in control of state politics I want to avoid.

Also; I like having water, schools that rank higher than 49th in the nation (thanks Mississippi), and avoiding an overwhelming number of people who want to commit hate crimes against my whole queer family.
 
bikerific
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I just visited my Dad, who has become a midwestern snowbird spending winters in Lake Havasu, AZ.

1.  It is hyper-MAGA land.

2.  It is a soulless hellscape.

3.  It is growing like crazy even though they clearly don't have enough water to sustain it.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Meh. People move to chase their American Dream. Good for them.

It seems like everything has a lifecycle and it's much much much harder to fix problems than to start over. So we will always have growing cities that people flock to.

Arizona has, or at least had, very affordable housing/low cost of living/low taxes and low crime. And I mean, it's all a cycle....you get people thinking some place is good to move to and enough people do, you get new jobs and opportunities and that drives more people.

And soon you end up with all the same problems you had in the old place.

But soon for cities and towns can be decades.
 
alex10294
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Quite the dichotomy exists there. So many people have no interest in 'socialism' but they live someplace that literally EVERYTHING has to be brought to them? They would starve to death if systems weren't put in place to ensure they do not.


They pay for those systems. Socialism is when you complain until someone else pays for it.

/Electricity and water is expensive here.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

JessieL: I was born in Arizona and have lived here all my life.

Over the last few years I've gotten all new neighbors and almost every one of them has told me some variation of "We just moved from California, but don't worry we're the good ones. The Mexicans are taking over back there."


Wow, not just racist, but stupid as well.  You have to be pretty dumb to move to Arizona to "get away from Mexicans".
 
alex10294
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Driedsponge: I don't care how nice the weather is, if you're purposely moving to a place without self-sustainable supplies of water, you are a dumbass.


Eventually, we will buy out the 80% of the water that goes to farmers, and the region could get 3 times as populated and still have plenty of water. FYI, California is the biggest consumer of Colorado river water, and that's where the people are escaping from.
 
