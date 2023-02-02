 Skip to content
(NYPost)   This room will make you long for the screaming baby on your last flight
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I could book that for a night and sleep
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been in multiple anechoic chambers, and I rather like them. But I've seen other people freak out pretty quick. The silence feels.... Physical. And the lack of echo definitely takes getting used to.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it quiet enough to hear an SBD fart?
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Jokes on you suckers, tinnitus means I've always got a friend.  I call him E.  It's short for Eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee...
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Meh... I'd probably be fine in there. The constant tinnitus means that I can never be in true silence.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Pfft... my tinnitus is so bad, I'll have a steady 30dB of 10k hertz to keep me company.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Jokes on you suckers, tinnitus means I've always got a friend.  I call him E.  It's short for Eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee...


*fist shaking intensifies*
 
mistahtom
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cool booth.  Stupid source.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
After a few minutes, you'll already start to hear your own heartbeat. A few minutes after that, you can hear your own bones grinding and blood flowing.

Has anyone researched what sex is like in an anechoic chamber?
/I have an idea what those sounds would be but I'm having difficulty putting them down as written words.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

EJ25T: RogermcAllen: Jokes on you suckers, tinnitus means I've always got a friend.  I call him E.  It's short for Eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee...

*fist shaking intensifies*


*fist shaking double intensifies*
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Jokes on you suckers, tinnitus means I've always got a friend.  I call him E.  It's short for Eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee...


Is he a former college football player?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
McCoy can do it with this little gizmo. Yet they still KEPT TALKING!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They could easily fix that.

iconicphotos.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Seems complicated 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: After a few minutes, you'll already start to hear your own heartbeat. A few minutes after that, you can hear your own bones grinding and blood flowing.

Has anyone researched what sex is like in an anechoic chamber?
/I have an idea what those sounds would be but I'm having difficulty putting them down as written words.


Likely akin to the sound of two raw porkchops being slapped against one another.
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Debunked.
 
Thingster
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There's a big one I'm in from time to time, and it's pretty cool.

The first thing I noticed was walking up to it you could hear your footsteps plus the echo in the hall, but as soon as your lead foot crossed the threshold and touched down it was just "thud".

Close the door behind you and it's eerie - I could see how certain people wouldn't be able to handle it, especially awkward talkers that always have to fill any silence with chatter.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They could have charged so much money to let people experience this during the 2010 world cup.
 
TWX
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Tinnitus sufferer here too.  And I know exactly what did it, playing snare on the high school drumline for three of the four years.  And I have two distinct pitches, corresponding to the olders style drums with the through-shell lugs that were at one pitch, and corresponding to when we switched to free-floaters that could be cranked down much, much tighter for a much higher pitch.

The silence itself wouldn't be the problem, it would be hearing only the tinnitus that would be.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A few minutes after that, you can hear your own bones grinding and blood flowing.

Don't threaten me with a good time.
 
TWX
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: They could have charged so much money to let people experience this during the 2010 world cup.


nickbaines.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RogermcAllen: Jokes on you suckers, tinnitus means I've always got a friend.  I call him E.  It's short for Eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee...


as much as mine would provide a nice background hum, it might drive me crazy to only hear the tinnitus.   never had noise cancelling headphones until recently and they bug me out if they are just blocking everything out without producing sound.  it's like the tinnitus is turned up to 80db
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I would genuinely love to spend time in there.
 
