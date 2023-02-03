 Skip to content
(KHON2 Honolulu)   "This is the pupil stage you see here from this stage and then they'll emerge as adults. As adults are when they feed on palm trees and are the most harmful to the palms here"   (khon2.com) divider line
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do they ever reach teacher stage?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jars.traptone: [Fark user image 571x337]


In Subby's defense, that is a direct quote from the article
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wait until you see one in the retinal stage.
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
grandviewoutdoors.comView Full Size


What a dangerous pupil stage might look like.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Do they dilate?
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You mean the putrid stage?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If this has been about a class field trip wrecking some trees, it would be HotY candidate.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is our govinermint employees learning?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Pretty gnarly looking little bug

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Pupil stage?
There are schools of them!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What a pupil stage may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
