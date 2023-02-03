 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Coffee is expensive, and so is the cost of bail when I don't have any   (cnbc.com) divider line
19
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. I pay $5.25 for a pound of freshly roasted espresso beans from a wholesaler.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image


When my salad and yogurt get here, my life will be complete.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get two five pounds bags at my co-op. One pot a day but I like my coffee like my soul, dark and bitter. We go through it quickly
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to admit, I'm a lot less offended at the article suggested idea of spending a grand a year on cappuccinos at a local place compared against whatever mass produced 50g cup of sugar every day.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Small double shot Cap at my local coffee shop in Berkeley is $3.75 ..
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vegas is a total scam.  Never go there if you don't have to.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I spend about 42 cents a day on the beans I use to make about 1.5L of coffee a day, so....
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coffee is about $9-10 a bag, $14 for the 48oz whole bean bag. 

Meanwhile, a jar of Miracle Whip is $9.25.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
subby just created my next stale and ironically unironic offie coffee mug
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say you're a 22-year-old daily cappuccino drinker...
.

Oh god, here we go.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cuban coffee made in a cheapo stovetop espresso maker is pretty darn tasty, and the ingredients don't need to be expensive either. If I get an espresso while I am out its usually out of convince rather than trying to get something I cannot make for my frugal self.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: I spend about 42 cents a day on the beans I use to make about 1.5L of coffee a day, so....


That's my take, although I get one mug out of the pot and my wife drinks the rest. She occasionally gets shop coffee while we are traveling, even when we have a coffee service in our room, because that's so fark'n weak. She's been considering bring instant along to boost the stuff.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.huffingtonpost.com
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: Vegas is a total scam.  Never go there if you don't have to.


Disney is cheaper.

Seriously.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow I want to invest in their imaginary fund with a 7% annualized return. For 40 years.

Is this whole article a Dear Penthouse letter but for economists?
 
daffy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I am very happy that I never got into that habit. I don't drink caffeine if I can help it. Water, decaf tea, decaf iced tea and caffeine free diet Coke are all I drink.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
El_Dan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Didn't read the article and will just assume they're doing an analysis of the best coffee machines on the market.
 
xsarien [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
