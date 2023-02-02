 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   "In many parts of the northern U.S., it's really cold. Here's how to stay safe" - It's called winter and it used to happen once every year   (npr.org) divider line
23
    More: Sad, New York, New Hampshire, United States, New England, England, Atmosphere of Earth, Temperature, Frostbite  
•       •       •

343 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2023 at 3:27 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, those of who live up North just have noooooo idea how to operate in the cold. Well, except for thems from Connecticut. Seriously, I have no idea how those shrinking violets manage.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hibernation is key, just call up your boss and tell em you'll be sleeping for a few months till it warms up.
 
JessieL
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
(Not) Fun Fact: You're more likely to die of hypothermia in Houston than in New York City.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/1556-4029.14518
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Not always...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 411x359]


Wadsworth!
tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

JessieL: (Not) Fun Fact: You're more likely to die of hypothermia in Houston than in New York City.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/1556-4029.14518


New York City isn't on Texas' electrical grid.
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Thanks for the tip but this is Minnesota...we've done this before. And yeah, it's cold today but it's been much worse than this.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I didn't have to ride my bike uphill both ways to school but I did ride it to school when it was minus ten. My Dad's advice, " Be sure to wear your gloves....and keep your ears covered." Snowflakes we were not.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm sitting on the sofa with a blanket over my legs and Faye (the Cat) resting atop my knees. It's sunny, windy, cold outside, and I'm just fine.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Uh subby.

https://www.axios.com/2023/02/02/new-england-polar-vortex-cold-snap

/This isn't just "winter"
 
H31N0US
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Might have to leave my upstairs tub running a trickle tonight and tomorrow night. Aside from that it's early February and this kind of weather is pretty much expected.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

#sorrynotsorry
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's a wee bit nippy today.
In fact, I cut my finger on my left nip while putting on another hoodie - or bunny-hug - or WTF these are called here.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just means it takes less time for a beer to get cold when you put it out in nature's cooler.
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

JessieL: (Not) Fun Fact: You're more likely to die of hypothermia in Houston than in New York City.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/1556-4029.14518


I doubt many people in Houston have heaters, though I could be wrong.

Same reason people die like crazy in the UK during heat waves, no air conditioning.

Plus, homeless people.  NYC houses homeless people because if they didn't, they'd freeze to death.  So you're forced to.  Warm-weather cities don't have to do that.  So if it ever gets a super rare cold snap... well... a bunch of people die.

/And no, it isn't because houses are 'designed' for heat or cold, which aside from rare exceptions is not a thing.  People load up on insulation regardless of heat or cold... unless they live in a perfect area where you can rely purely on an ocean breeze to cool down (like for example, the LA Rams stadium).  In THAT case, you don't want insulation... but it almost never gets cold in LA.  It gets chilly from time to time, but that's about it.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Global Warming Hoax finally put to bed.

CASE CLOSED.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I finally had to use my big coat today for the first time this NE winter.
/snow blower still hasn't see any action
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: [Fark user image image 425x498]
#sorrynotsorry


Sisco Heights was a friend of mine!
 
Und Becks [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: [Fark user image 425x498]
#sorrynotsorry


Almost warm enough to wear that thong th-thong thong, thong.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Global Warming Hoax finally put to bed.

CASE CLOSED.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.