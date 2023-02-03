 Skip to content
(The Irish Times) Hero It's not my problem that you can't handle the glory of my mullet
57
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
About 25 years ago, I used to watch a crappy "America's Funniest Home Videos" ripoff show - can't remember the name. They highlighted stuff that was more spectacularly injurious than AFHV would ever air. Guys getting run over by cars or dropping chainsaws on their feet. It was basically "Ow, My Balls!" But kinda dumber.

Every episode, right before some moron did something stupid that would cause himself extravagant injury, the narrator would pause the video and say "We just want to point out this guy is sportin' a sweeeet mullet!"
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, remember how moustaches were "popular" a few years ago? But it turns out that only dorks would ever grow a moustache. Same thing with a mullet. You're a trend-hopping dork.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were never good to begin with. Either party in the front and back simultaneously or don't.
 
alltim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mullets represent the worst segment of society. I'll stick with my Hitler Youth cut, Thank You Very Much.
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've grown out my hair several times for charity, to make wigs for children with cancer, etc.

People often angrily demanded to know when I was going to cut my hair, and I'd tell them I was planning on getting a mullet. They would scream, No! Don't get a mullet!

I thought it hilarious they found a mullet more objectionable than my natural long hair.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oi! Who doesn't like moustaches and mullets?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your mullet looks really farking stupid, but wear your hair any way you want.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mullet mullet.

Mullet mullet.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have these wingtip shoes with rubber soles, and I've labeled them my mullet shoes. Business on the top, party on the bottom.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
years ago i had very long hair. one day while standing in a grocery store parking i realized i hated long hair on men as much as short haircuts. it's the duality of man that keeps me confused.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spice Must Flow: I've grown out my hair several times for charity, to make wigs for children with cancer, etc.

People often angrily demanded to know when I was going to cut my hair, and I'd tell them I was planning on getting a mullet. They would scream, No! Don't get a mullet!

I thought it hilarious they found a mullet more objectionable than my natural long hair.


I've had long hair for 15+ years now, no one has ever angrily demanded anything about it. O.o
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care if you don't like it.

You think you don't care. You wrote an article about your poor choices and think anyone else cares?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Yeah, remember how moustaches were "popular" a few years ago? But it turns out that only dorks would ever grow a moustache. Same thing with a mullet. You're a trend-hopping dork.


The only time I sport a mustache is when it's part of my costume for Halloween....and then I keep it through Movember.  (Otherwise I usually have a beard.)

/Did that last year when I was Mike Ditka.
//Won $50 during a local bar's costume contest.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I think I look class"

I wouldn't say this about many people, but a mullet seems like a perfect fit for this man
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

So classy. Exudes class. A frothy classy fountain of class!
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Yeah, remember how moustaches were "popular" a few years ago? But it turns out that only dorks would ever grow a moustache. Same thing with a mullet. You're a trend-hopping dork.


The mullets around here are from the good high school football players in MAGA land.
 
KidGoat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Over the past 25 years it was fun to watch the mullet transform into a ballcap and goatee.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, someone drying their curly hair with a colander is "stupid" but this is ok?

Yyyyyyeh no.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bald people problems
 
severedtoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you reached out and revived the worst fashion thing from the 80's and 90's.  i would have accepted parachute pants, or even hyper color clothes.

why the mullet?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there ever was a hair style that cried "Pog mo thoin" the mullet is that style.
 
silkylustah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Surprising History of the Mullet
Youtube twBENpDzt3E
My son cut off his sweet mullet last week. He could of been trendy this week. Yes, he is a mechanic in Kentugly.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My brother had a mullet from about 1985 through 1991.  Now he pretends to be proud of his very baldness.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm too bald for a mullet.

At this point it's going out of business up front, party in the back, and a scorched foundation from a burned out building in between.
 
Tymast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the theme song coming back too?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Breaker Moran: My brother had a mullet from about 1985 through 1991.  Now he pretends to be proud of his very baldness.


At least he doesn't have a "skullet".
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
irishtimes.comView Full Size

If he wore a priest's collar, he would be able to molest children from 200 yards away.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/Obscure?

/Obscure?
 
Magnetar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Anything to make this never-ending hipstler douchebag look finally take a dump and GTFO:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
obBrian

obBrian
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: [irishtimes.com image 850x546]
If he wore a priest's collar, he would be able to molest children from 200 yards away.


200 years away, even
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See? I told you schmucks you'd return to the 70s sooner or later.
Us smart peeps stayed in place!
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mullets are dumb looking, they're just awful.

But while I may not respect the hairstyle I'll always respect the "fark it, it's what I like for me, if you don't like it fark off" attitude.

It's just hair, it's not... I dunno, fraud or something. If you want stupid hair by all means, you do you boo. I grew my hair out again, who the fark am I to judge?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mullet never left for a certain segment of the population: Lesbians and rednecks caught in a time warp. They came back and now I've seen them all over the place.

I had one last year for about a month. Was epic, but I'm too old for that.
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Chats - 6L GTR (Official Video)
Youtube hrkuo0y8gMU
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We're all going to just ignore this?  "and just like Marmite or cheese-and-onion chocolate, it's proving contentious. "
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Combustion: Yeah, remember how moustaches were "popular" a few years ago? But it turns out that only dorks would ever grow a moustache. Same thing with a mullet. You're a trend-hopping dork.


Long ago it was forbidden to be an employee at Disneyland and sport a mustache. And then after some point they allowed it and far too many men at Disneyland tried to grow mustaches and it looked like theme park marching band of child molesters.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Trocadero: [irishtimes.com image 850x546]
If he wore a priest's collar, he would be able to molest children from 200 yards away.


5 stars-would laugh again!
 
Rent Party
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Young Irish men have absolutely no clue about grooming.   The only thing you can be sure of is they will be lining the barber shop queues waiting to get whatever catastrophic coif is fashionable next.    They went from the full 1890's bearded up look to the 1920's Peaky Blinders Fascist Buzz Cut and now onto this.  All while sporting a cheap assed Adidas track suit.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

stevenboof: We're all going to just ignore this?  "and just like Marmite or cheese-and-onion chocolate, it's proving contentious. "


Well, we're trying.
/hork
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

stevenboof: We're all going to just ignore this?  "and just like Marmite or cheese-and-onion chocolate, it's proving contentious. "


Cheese and onion chips are a big thing in the UK and Ireland. So is combining things with chocolate. It's kind of par for the course.
 
NoGods
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I have a drinking buddy that sported a righteous rat tail until two months ago. He would braid it and it hung past his shoulder blades.

I' been letting my (grey) hair grow out for about 2 years now and I am seriously approaching "the Dude." Together with my Lemmy mustache and chops, it is a distinctive look. I was in a meeting today and we got on the subject of coffee. I said I became a serious coffee drinker in the Army. Another guy said, "Judging by your facial hair it was the Civil War."
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
lollipopmagazine.comView Full Size
 
slantsix
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I can't stand the feeling of hair on my neck, but my very straight wife rocks a sick mullet. It's her hair, she can do what she wants with it.
 
groppet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So Iroc sales going to spike soon?
 
4NTLRZ
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ah, yes. The...

Kentucky Waterfall
Missouri Compromise
Tennessee Top Hat
Tater Tot & Fries
El Camino
Ranchero
 
FlyBoy7700
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't have enough air for a mullet anymore (no business, all party). Boy am I glad I had one in the 90s!
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
^ me circa 1992
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: About 25 years ago, I used to watch a crappy "America's Funniest Home Videos" ripoff show - can't remember the name. They highlighted stuff that was more spectacularly injurious than AFHV would ever air. Guys getting run over by cars or dropping chainsaws on their feet. It was basically "Ow, My Balls!" But kinda dumber.

Every episode, right before some moron did something stupid that would cause himself extravagant injury, the narrator would pause the video and say "We just want to point out this guy is sportin' a sweeeet mullet!"


Was this the show?

Fark user imageView Full Size


On a side note, you're name made my brain do this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
