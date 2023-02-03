 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   You've now been warned of the dangerous 'Last of Us' style fungal fever that is currently spreading across parts of the US. Enjoy your last days (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Scary, Infection, Disease, Fungus, Fever, Super Bowl, Pneumonia, Atmosphere of Earth, Breathing  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gosh, I can't imagine why people would ever see the Daily Star as anything but a reputable news organization of the highest caliber.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we all gonna die
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Gosh, I can't imagine why people would ever see the Daily Star as anything but a reputable news organization of the highest caliber.


https://www.fark.com/comments/12736122/The-Last-of-Us-may-not-be-a-work-of-fiction-after-all-Duke-sucks/

/subby for the previous
//admin added the "Duke sucks"
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't be getting my hopes up, subby.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being spread by Chinese balloons?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most people experience mild illness, Dr Manish Butte, professor and immunologist at UCLA told USA Today.

But in rare cases, it can spread to other body parts and cause severe disease and "destruction", as the fungus eats flesh as nutrition.

The fever can cause death in the worst-case scenarios.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's hope we all get an episode 3
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, farking Daily Star. Now I don't believe the Last of Us or even HBO Max exists, and I'm starting to really doubt the existence of fungus.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the zombie fungus have quantum tunneling transporter tech?

If not, we could lock the fark down.  And as a side benefit, locking down will reduce all other viral and fungal infections.

Problem solved.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, if this one doesn't get you, one of the many others becoming an increasing problem around the world will...
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nearly everybody in Phoenix is definitely infected. You're better off not coming here at all, ever.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a fungus among us.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what about the monkey fever from last month? I must have dodged a bullet.
 
sparkeyjames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact scientists have theorized that fungi existed before chlorophyll using plants did.
 
assjuice
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vilesithknight: Well, farking Daily Star. Now I don't believe the Last of Us or even HBO Max exists, and I'm starting to really doubt the existence of fungus.


Hahahahahahahahahahahaha. Wow. Good one.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: we all gonna die


Technically correct, the best kind of correct.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Feel_the_velvet: [Fark user image image 513x491]


A very well endowed former person.
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might be worth it if Nick Offerman. Not worth it for HBO Max side effects though.
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Day of the Triffids?

Maybe cross this fungus with brain eating amoebae?


There was a short story I read a long time ago about some ships that were taken over by some sort of slime..?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm moving 10 miles west of Boston.

No one will be able to find me.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It can wait it's turn, avian flu just jumped to humans.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: we all gonna die


Hurt - Flowers
Youtube 2f6RTw2dTjg
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fungal marketing.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"but the Southwest is particularly rife - including Washington State, New Mexico, Nevada and Utah"
What?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's even got its own theme song...

Fark user imageView Full Size


♬ Fungal Boogie! ♬
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: It's even got its own theme song...

[Fark user image image 280x215]

♬ Fungal Boogie! ♬


The Last of Us 2 - Ellie "Take on Me" Cover Song
Youtube NKeU1twQYX4
 
