(MSN)   Putin is going full Kim Jong-Un. Somebody needs to tell him that you never go full Kim Jung-Un   (msn.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Putin really wants to see what all this "finding out" business is all about.  It's getting about time the world agreed to give him a demonstration.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's funny seeing one of the western world's boogeyman so terribly exposed as a naked emperor proudly showing off his new threads.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Vlad the Mad is the boy who cried wolf at this point.

He's made so many threats and failed to follow through he's just embarrassing himself.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mangoose: It's funny seeing one of the western world's boogeyman so terribly exposed as a naked emperor proudly showing off his new threads.


He's still murdering civilians in Ukraine, oppressing his own people, and stealing his country's natural resources for his own profit.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
JTFnC, at least make a threat that sounds plausible. Why not say the tsunami will be a bajillion meters tall if you're going with this assclown bulls__t.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
he's so ronery.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh look! Who would have guessed the UK had Trident? Not Putin it appears.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Decorus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Please nuke England.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Clearly this is just blistering to test the resolve and mettle of Britain's new, young king.
 
NoGods
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Or he's just reached a point where he knows he is dying and thinking about taking the whole world with him.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Clearly this is just blistering to test the resolve and mettle of Britain's new, young king.


*blustering

/But, I'll also accept "blistering"
 
dallylamma
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He's' getting fat?
 
trialpha
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's weird that he's strangely obsessed with the UK, as opposed to any of the other multiple countries telling him to fark off.
 
