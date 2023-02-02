 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   One moment you're up half a mill in COVID loans, and the next, boom, your kids don't go to college and they've repossessed your Bentley   (local10.com) divider line
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Federal prosecutors allege the 31-year-old got approximately $381,000 worth of Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Relief Program funds.
Prosecutors accuse her of submitting fraudulent applications, falsifying her revenue and payroll and submitting fraudulent IRS tax forms.

Good, I'm glad they're prosecuting these PPP frauds.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes you wonder how many they didn't catch.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she's only 31 years old, it's unlikely (but not technically impossible) for her to have kids in college.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Good, I'm glad they're prosecuting these PPP frauds.


Me too, but I'm willing to bet the number of people they prosecute who weren't already millionaires who committed this fraud is zero.  I used the loan as they were meant to be used, to replace the income that my small business lost because of the panedmic...turns out I should have thought bigger.
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: Makes you wonder how many they didn't catch.


I'm for anything that puts more republicans in jail.
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mannnnnnnn.....she's smoking.
She has a funny post on her facebook about working hard and you'll succeed.....lol
Sheesh.
 
cheesemaker2016
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Googled her name and
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK. Protip. If you going to commit fraud through PPP or tax fraud do not, repeat, do not post pictures of your swag on facebook, twitter, instagram etc. Keep your mouth shut and your money discreet.

She was a real estate agent and I'm sure people knew what properties she handled and were like WTF when she rolled up in he Bentley. I bet a tip is what started the whole investigation.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Have a nice time in the pen.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: Kangaroo_Ralph: Makes you wonder how many they didn't catch.

I'm for anything that puts more republicans in jail.


Right?  Just let the democrats who commit fraud go.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably the only reason they got caught was that they were a little fish that only took half a mil. If it had been 10 mil or more they probably could have done a much better coverup job and still come out way ahead.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: Makes you wonder how many they didn't catch.


Yeah I had that conversation with the my lawyer when they started this fiasco.  How on hell are they going to police this?  They aren't.  They'll catch the brazen morons but anyone with half a brain can get away with fraud easily.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Repo her boobs
 
Altoid
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

HoodRich White Man: Mannnnnnnn.....she's smoking.
She has a funny post on her facebook about working hard and you'll succeed.....lol
Sheesh.


And a reply that read "Especially if you get COVID funds "
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Kangaroo_Ralph: Makes you wonder how many they didn't catch.

Yeah I had that conversation with the my lawyer when they started this fiasco.  How on hell are they going to police this?  They aren't.  They'll catch the brazen morons but anyone with half a brain can get away with fraud easily.


They released the statistics awhile back, it's a small number of folks who perpetuated a significant portion of the fraud, a pattern that holds true for most of these programs.  I used to have a copy/paste for it as people at the time were claiming that fraud had eaten up all of the funds, etc.

Percentage wise, it was hiat with roughly the same amount of fraud as other programs.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Federal prosecutors allege the 31-year-old got approximately $381,000 worth of Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Relief Program funds.
Prosecutors accuse her of submitting fraudulent applications, falsifying her revenue and payroll and submitting fraudulent IRS tax forms.

Good, I'm glad they're prosecuting these PPP frauds.


Beefing up the IRS was a good call
 
shinji3i
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image 479x547]

[Fark user image 501x467]

[Fark user image 520x602]


[Fark user image 747x372]


#3
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
T.rex
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How do these people think they're going to go undetected?   

I lost my job after 18 years, during Covid.... I got on unemployment, and i didn't even risk not declaring random, under-the-table freelance gigs that there's little chance they would've ever heard about.   Wasn't gonna risk it... i was grateful for the assistance.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Farking scum
/this is why we can't have nice things
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I hate it when they repossess my Bentley
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is such a Miami story.
 
