(Yahoo)   Researcher theorizes bitcoin price may be based on nothing but hot air   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
TaDu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The moment in history when the general public learns what "wash trading" is approaches.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, at least my dutch tulips are a safe bet...
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TaDu: The moment in history when the general public learns what "wash trading" is approaches.


With Bitcoin that only works if everyone else in the market agrees that the value is reasonable, and lets you conduct those trades without taking a chunk for themselves.

If you mint a crappy NFT you can offer it for $100k and then buy it from yourself at that price, generating a transaction history at no net cost.

But if you intend to sell yourself a Bitcoin for $100k, it's not as simple. You can post the order asking for that price, but when you try to buy it yours will not be the only order on the books. Someone else can jump in and offer to sell their Bitcoin for $99k and that order will be filled first, leaving you with your original unsold Bitcoin and $1k leftover cash.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another timely study from the A'doi Institute.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next youre gonna tell me crypto is a scam
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Next youre gonna tell me crypto is a scam


Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a wild theory that the price of Bitcoin is being propped up

Is this like other wild theories, such as gravity, germs cause disease, and the earth is round?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rick Romero come out of retirement?
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean like tech stocks?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Well, at least my dutch tulips are a safe bet...


The smart money's in Beanie Babies.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon, Crypto-Bros! You're sleeping on the job!
I'm almost disappointed you haven't yet dropped in to this thread.
C'mon! Berate all us luddite peons with smug words about how if none of us understands Blockchain, you ain't got time to explain it to us...  That all we need to know is that it works and it's the future...
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a neighbor that is currently touting some type of coin that went up 9% or something in a day.

He's the same guy that kept posting about how awesome Coyote coin was going to be and he 'mysteriously' stopped talking about it when it got rug pulled 13 minutes after launch.  I have to wonder how much money he's lost.
 
scalpod
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Except that hot air always rises...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hedge your bets with buggy whips and oil exploration futures
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just waiting for some idiot to come on here with  "but...but Fiat currency!".
 
CCNP
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Well, at least my dutch tulips are a safe bet...


My beanie babies are sure to make a comeback.
 
Elfich
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This goes back to the question I have been asking: What is the product you are getting from Bitcoin? If it's a stock, then there should be a company that is producing a product that people buy and sell.  If it is a currency, what country is backing up the currency? If Bitcoin itself is the product, what does the product do?

South America doesn't count on the second one, because while they are using the currency, they have no control over it. And most countries like having control over their money supply.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Elfich: This goes back to the question I have been asking: What is the product you are getting from Bitcoin? If it's a stock, then there should be a company that is producing a product that people buy and sell.  If it is a currency, what country is backing up the currency? If Bitcoin itself is the product, what does the product do?

South America doesn't count on the second one, because while they are using the currency, they have no control over it. And most countries like having control over their money supply.


Bitcoin lets you pay transaction fees to transfer balances (with some associated metadata) on the global Bitcoin network.
 
p51d007
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Well, at least my dutch tulips are a safe bet...


Actually, there was very little problems with access to tulips during the bubble.  Trash bulbs never had a bubble, nor did high-end designer bulbs.  The bubble was for a small sliver of low-high-end bulbs.  And very few people lost any actual money.  Mostly, the participants all agreed they had done a stupid, paid each other a little goodwill money, and went on with their lives.  Just a few really stupid morons lost everything.  And it had essentially zero impact on the wider Dutch economy.  Tulipmania isn't important because it was a massive economic kerfuffle - it wasn't - but because it was so small and self-contained that it is almost a theoretically perfect economic bubble that is a good way to understand the dynamics without having to account for too many variables.  If you want a completely bonkers real-consequences bubble go look a the South Sea Bubble - that was some shiat.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Elfich: This goes back to the question I have been asking: What is the product you are getting from Bitcoin? If it's a stock, then there should be a company that is producing a product that people buy and sell.  If it is a currency, what country is backing up the currency? If Bitcoin itself is the product, what does the product do?

South America doesn't count on the second one, because while they are using the currency, they have no control over it. And most countries like having control over their money supply.

Bitcoin lets you pay transaction fees to transfer balances (with some associated metadata) on the global Bitcoin network.


So the product is transfer fees?

Hat tip to whoever is getting those.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Elfich: This goes back to the question I have been asking: What is the product you are getting from Bitcoin? If it's a stock, then there should be a company that is producing a product that people buy and sell.  If it is a currency, what country is backing up the currency? If Bitcoin itself is the product, what does the product do?

South America doesn't count on the second one, because while they are using the currency, they have no control over it. And most countries like having control over their money supply.


Bitcoin is not a product, so you get nothing for purchasing it.

Bitcoin is not a stock.

Bitcoin IS a currency, but not backed by any particular country. That is not a requirement of currency.

The point is that no one entity controls it.

-----

BTC can be an investment LIKE stock in that you can purchase it at one price and sell it at another.

BTC acts as a currency when used where it is accepted, despite fluctuation.

BTC in itself is NOT a scam. Scammers take advantage of ignorance to generate more currency, no matter what type it is. BTC is no more a scam in itself than any other currency although the current state of ignorance and some of the functionality can be taken advantage of. But people perpetuate that stigma and I undoubtedly will be contradicted and told I'm wrong and that you shouldn't listen to me.

So take this information for what it's worth. I will not try to explain this to every single farker who prods me for 'what about this, that, and the other thing' that I sometimes find myself fielding due to their own lack of research.

/If I sold all-out-right now, I'd make over $20,000 and I've never scammed anyone, not once, and would never.
 
Elfich
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Elfich: This goes back to the question I have been asking: What is the product you are getting from Bitcoin? If it's a stock, then there should be a company that is producing a product that people buy and sell.  If it is a currency, what country is backing up the currency? If Bitcoin itself is the product, what does the product do?

South America doesn't count on the second one, because while they are using the currency, they have no control over it. And most countries like having control over their money supply.

Bitcoin is not a product, so you get nothing for purchasing it.

Bitcoin is not a stock.

Bitcoin IS a currency, but not backed by any particular country. That is not a requirement of currency.

The point is that no one entity controls it.

-----

BTC can be an investment LIKE stock in that you can purchase it at one price and sell it at another.

BTC acts as a currency when used where it is accepted, despite fluctuation.

BTC in itself is NOT a scam. Scammers take advantage of ignorance to generate more currency, no matter what type it is. BTC is no more a scam in itself than any other currency although the current state of ignorance and some of the functionality can be taken advantage of. But people perpetuate that stigma and I undoubtedly will be contradicted and told I'm wrong and that you shouldn't listen to me.

So take this information for what it's worth. I will not try to explain this to every single farker who prods me for 'what about this, that, and the other thing' that I sometimes find myself fielding due to their own lack of research.

/If I sold all-out-right now, I'd make over $20,000 and I've never scammed anyone, not once, and would never.


the problem is see with it being a currency: no country accepts it as a native currency so it is very difficult to buy anything with it; or you have to buy another currency with it before buying the product you want.

And the process used to "mine" more Bitcoin cost money, and you can't spend Bitcoin in the process used to mine these bitcoins, you have to spend dollars or euros or what have you.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Elfich: Hoblit: Elfich: This goes back to the question I have been asking: What is the product you are getting from Bitcoin? If it's a stock, then there should be a company that is producing a product that people buy and sell.  If it is a currency, what country is backing up the currency? If Bitcoin itself is the product, what does the product do?

South America doesn't count on the second one, because while they are using the currency, they have no control over it. And most countries like having control over their money supply.

Bitcoin is not a product, so you get nothing for purchasing it.

Bitcoin is not a stock.

Bitcoin IS a currency, but not backed by any particular country. That is not a requirement of currency.

The point is that no one entity controls it.

-----

BTC can be an investment LIKE stock in that you can purchase it at one price and sell it at another.

BTC acts as a currency when used where it is accepted, despite fluctuation.

BTC in itself is NOT a scam. Scammers take advantage of ignorance to generate more currency, no matter what type it is. BTC is no more a scam in itself than any other currency although the current state of ignorance and some of the functionality can be taken advantage of. But people perpetuate that stigma and I undoubtedly will be contradicted and told I'm wrong and that you shouldn't listen to me.

So take this information for what it's worth. I will not try to explain this to every single farker who prods me for 'what about this, that, and the other thing' that I sometimes find myself fielding due to their own lack of research.

/If I sold all-out-right now, I'd make over $20,000 and I've never scammed anyone, not once, and would never.

the problem is see with it being a currency: no country accepts it as a native currency so it is very difficult to buy anything with it; or you have to buy another currency with it before buying the product you want.

And the process used to "mine" more Bitcoin cost money, and you can't spend B ...


Yeah, I was just trying to help you understand what it was, but it seems you already know.

/tip o' the hat to ya'
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hoblit: BTC can be an investment LIKE stock in that you can purchase it at one price and sell it at another.


That is not an investment.  That is speculation.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There are two kinds of crypto traders in the world - scammers and suckers.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Let me guess - TFA is about Tether being generated out of thin air to prop up BTC.

<reads TFA>

Yup:

"The Tether created from thin air was inflating the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies."
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OptionC: Hoblit: BTC can be an investment LIKE stock in that you can purchase it at one price and sell it at another.

That is not an investment.  That is speculation.


It's an investment, because all investments are technically speculative. I'm not sure why you posted this.
 
