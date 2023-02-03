 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for February 3 is challah, as in I challah, you challah, we all challah for the rugelach   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And breaking bread is required for karate white belt advancement
 
Fast Moon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dragon Ball Z - 1989 Japanese Opening - Cha-La Head Cha-La - Remastered 1440p 60fps
Youtube qQmTdijhjD4

I like some head with my cha-la.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This submission is making me hungry.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Challah french toast is the bomb.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oy...
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Challah at ya boy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hot dog buns that aren't challah are a crime
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The first week that I started at the synagogue, last century, I quickly learned the correct pronunciation. The nursery school used to sell challahs as a fundraiser. I took an order over the phone while the nursery school director (a sweet grandma type of woman) was there. After I was off the phone, she leaned over me and said "Dear, it's pronounced coughingupphlegm-hallah, not CH-allah".
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
T' Challa approves


media.glamour.comView Full Size
 
