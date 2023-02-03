 Skip to content
(Twitter)   A second Chinese spy balloon has hiat the north American continent   (twitter.com)
96
    More: Followup, shot  
•       •       •

96 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Meh - It's been done.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Where's Balloon Boy when we really need him?
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It would be pretty funny if someone organized a protest of sorts when it passed overhead, where everyone held up stuffed Winnie the Pooh toys.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Shoot them down.  This idiocy about missle debris, lol.  Quick brrrrrt would do it nicely.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pennywise is back!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You foolish capitalists cannot stand against our glorious and deadly balloon technology!!!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
GUYS. The balloons carry the new Covid-23 variant for distribution. THIS IS WAR.

/s
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Shoot them down.  This idiocy about missle debris, lol.  Quick brrrrrt would do it nicely.



Armchair generals crack me up.

Balloons like this operate from 80,000 to 120,000 feet.

Even an F-22 Raptor officially maxes out at 65,000 feet (ie. not even close)
The  A10 brrt warthog peaks at 45,000 feet. (so maybe HALF way up there)

Also, the A10 brrt is a 30mm round (over an inch across). They weigh over 0.5 KILOGRAMS each. Letting these rain down on civilization from the high altitude would "bad" (excuse the technical term)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Linky linky
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: Letting these rain down on civilization from the high altitude would "bad" (excuse the technical term)


Is you sayin' that 'Merkins wouldn't like FREEDOM RAIN!!!
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is it red?  We'll probably see 97 more in the future.

/translated they were air balloons
//color isn't mentioned in the German lyrics
///third one on the way
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All jokes aside, WtF is China doing? I didn't have the start of Fallout / Operation Anchorage on my 2023 Bingo card.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: SpaceMonkey-66: Shoot them down.  This idiocy about missle debris, lol.  Quick brrrrrt would do it nicely.


Armchair generals crack me up.

Balloons like this operate from 80,000 to 120,000 feet.

Even an F-22 Raptor officially maxes out at 65,000 feet (ie. not even close)
The  A10 brrt warthog peaks at 45,000 feet. (so maybe HALF way up there)

Also, the A10 brrt is a 30mm round (over an inch across). They weigh over 0.5 KILOGRAMS each. Letting these rain down on civilization from the high altitude would "bad" (excuse the technical term)

[Fark user image image 309x407]


Fark user imageView Full Size


It was tongue in cheek......relax.......never said I knew s***
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm imagining that these balloons are the result of well-funded middle school science projects.

Why?

Because I can.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How do we know it's not filled with 5G COVID spores?  The 12 people living in Montana will be in danger.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait, Canada detected the spy balloon?  I hope they told someone, for God sakes.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"Why don't they shoot it down!?!?!?!?"

(that isn't easy)

"Hurr JUST KIDDING! unlike everyone else saying the same thing seriously all over social media right now!  I know in my heart I'm funny!"
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Upward my asshole
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those bastards.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we're due for a specious reason to enter a bullshiat war, it's been a while
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: How do we know it's not filled with 5G COVID spores?  The 12 people living in Montana will be in danger.


Hey now...some of us live awfully damn close to Montana.

/Idaho
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoot it the FARK down. What are you waiting for?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 588x221]

Linky linky


what's wrong with having a piece of metal that probably weigh...at least 500 pounds.....falling to earth uncontrollably?
oh yeah

yeah China, wtf?
also I don't pay much attention to the air currents on that side of the hemisphere, but they could have totes missed a wind shift.
This should get fun.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Shoot them down.  This idiocy about missle debris, lol.  Quick brrrrrt would do it nicely.


Why show your capabilities when you don't have to?
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should gather a platoon of clowns to shape our own giant balloon into a teddy bear then send it to China.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: we're due for a specious reason to enter a bullshiat war, it's been a while


I'm sure Putin can give us ideas. He is good at coming up with them.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maximumtrolling.jpg

I wonder what Eastasia's goal is?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: It would be pretty funny if someone organized a protest of sorts when it passed overhead, where everyone held up stuffed Winnie the Pooh toys.


I got a better idea:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like Neunundneunzig Luftballons was more of a prediction than an counting song.

NENA | 99 Luftballons [1983] [Offizielles HD Musikvideo]
Youtube Fpu5a0Bl8eY
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nena wrote a song about this
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: It would be pretty funny if someone organized a protest of sorts when it passed overhead, where everyone held up stuffed Winnie the Pooh toys.


Everyone mooning them would funnier.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Looks like Neunundneunzig Luftballons was more of a prediction than an counting song.

[YouTube video: NENA | 99 Luftballons [1983] [Offizielles HD Musikvideo]]


 /Tiny fist
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again, the "shiat" filter makes a headline better.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Balloons like this operate from 80,000 to 120,000 feet.


Maybe, but this one is at 66kft
 
hobnail
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: maximumtrolling.jpg

I wonder what Eastasia's goal is?


randazza.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Znuh: All jokes aside, WtF is China doing?


Being a pain in the ass, knowing that little to nothing will be done.

Chinese STIGGINIT.

/You'll want STIGGINIT in an hour, which explains the 2nd balloon.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Time for another Covid booster shot
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Evelle: [about the balloons he just bought] These blow up into funny shapes and all?

Grocer: Well no... unless round is funny.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: [upload.wikimedia.org image 220x458]
Meh - It's been done.


The only case of American fatalities from enemy action on the US mainland during WWII.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fu-Go_balloon_bomb
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: SpectroBoy: Balloons like this operate from 80,000 to 120,000 feet.

Maybe, but this one is at 66kft


Still at the extreme edge of an F-22's ceiling.
 
lefty248
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Marcus Aurelius: How do we know it's not filled with 5G COVID spores?  The 12 people living in Montana will be in danger.

Hey now...some of us live awfully damn close to Montana.

/Idaho


My condolences.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Evelle: [about the balloons he just bought] These blow up into funny shapes and all?

Grocer: Well no... unless round is funny.


That was a world class moment. Along with

Well, which is it, young feller? You want I should freeze or get down on the ground? Mean to say, if'n I freeze, I can't rightly drop. And if'n I drop, I'm a-gonna be in motion.
 
Nogrhi [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So you are saying you have a spy balloon but it lives in Canada?  SURE you do, Manti.
 
T.rex
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i fly drones... the most popular manufacturer is DJI, a Chinese company.  I have zero doubt that the data and video of every single flight by a DJI drone is harvested by the Chinese government.

You can't even install the app from the Android or Apple App store anymore... you just download it directly from the company... In other words, no security checks.

Its still a nice piece of equipment, so its not a deal-breaker for me even though i'm probably contributing to our nation's downfall.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sounds like the spy balloon needs to go on a healthier diet.
 
mrparks
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Where is our hero?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Shoot it the FARK down. What are you waiting for?


Waste of time and ammo. That stupid balloon isn't doing anything their satellites aren't already doing better.
 
