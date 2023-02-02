 Skip to content
(CNN)   CDC recalling eye-drops as consumers learn the hard way the consequences of buying "preservative free" products   (cnn.com) divider line
whither_apophis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Consumers should stop using them and report any adverse reactions to the FDA.

Usually it's DuPont that has adverse reactions to the FDA
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My husbot needs to use preservative-free eyedrops because of his thin and sensitive cornea... but he gets ones that come in individual single-use plastic vials.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
giffiles.alphacoders.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The label only says distributed by... Some cutout in NY.  I guess Made In India would be bad for business.
 
Ashraiel
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I had to use a preservative free eye drop and contact solution after 15 years of wearing contacts--over time for contact wearers, it's REALLY common to become sensitive to the preservatives. I went from wearing my contacts all day every day to barely managing just the work day--it got so bad that it was the final hurdle I got over and got LASIK-- the writing was on the wall that I couldn't keep wearing contacts full stop.

So this is less "hurr stupid morans, I bet they drink unpasteurized milk and snort essential oils, too" and more "the final option for people that develop a really common issue with the preservatives in contact solution and eye drops."
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Death by eyedrop. Yeesh
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, no, Global Pharma Healthcare is the one recalling its products. The CDC is investigating all the shiat that happened.
 
Fano
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: The label only says distributed by... Some cutout in NY.  I guess Made In India would be bad for business.


As an optometrist I've never heard of this janky-ass brand.
 
jvl
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ashraiel: So this is less "hurr stupid morans, I bet they drink unpasteurized milk and snort essential oils, too" and more "the final option for people that develop a really common issue with the preservatives in contact solution and eye drops."


Question for you: I thought preservative-free eyedrops only come in single-use packaging? So the eyedrops being recalled do, in fact, have preservatives. Just trying to check facts before calling subby an idiot.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wait, the company is actually named "Global Pharma Healthcare"? Am I reading an article on The Onion?
 
