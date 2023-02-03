 Skip to content
(Fox 59)   Walter White of Purdue arrested. Clearly the research grants aren't quite generous enough   (fox59.com) divider line
    Dumbass, Aeronautics, Purdue University, Code, Law, Police, Proposition, Aerospace engineering, Graduate school  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're Goddamn right.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ha! SCIENCE B*Tch!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Speaking as an engineering graduate of Purdue, where did he find these women to proposition?  The liberal arts campus is on the other side.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What a freaking rocket scientist this guy is.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
image-cdn.neatoshop.comView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Look, you proposition women or you deal meth.

But not both.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Research grants are by definition not generous enough. Unless you're working on a billionaire's vanity project.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: Look, you proposition women or you deal meth.

But not both.


But what if you want to proposition women with the meth?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
HE'S INFUSING THE CHICKEN WITH METH!!!

/ I know they meant the college
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image image 364x242]


Also expected this to be part of a crime tri-Farkta against or including chickens
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: whatisaidwas: Look, you proposition women or you deal meth.

But not both.

But what if you want to proposition women with the meth?


This is what I'm saying. The kind of women who like meth are not worth propositioning.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Did he get Sacklered?
 
raygundan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Speaking as an engineering graduate of Purdue, where did he find these women to proposition?  The liberal arts campus is on the other side.


IU?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Speaking as an engineering graduate of Purdue, where did he find these women to proposition?  The liberal arts campus is on the other side.


Aero Engineering used to be based in Grissom Hall. There were no women's restrooms in Grissom, per lore.

It's a miracle I'm married.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

raygundan: Rapmaster2000: Speaking as an engineering graduate of Purdue, where did he find these women to proposition?  The liberal arts campus is on the other side.

IU?


POTFH.
 
