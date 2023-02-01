 Skip to content
(Wordpress)   Word of the Century candidate eclipses Robert Frost's "shiatticism" and Ernest Hemingway's "beshat"   (stronglang.wordpress.com) divider line
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


You hear that bobandy? Its a shiaticane...
 
grumbleputty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doctorow's post is brilliant, well worth the read. I've never seen the malaise of the last few decades expressed so clearly, or encapsulated so well into a singe word
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grumbleputty: Doctorow's post is brilliant, well worth the read. I've never seen the malaise of the last few decades expressed so clearly, or encapsulated so well into a singe word


[wince]
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey subby!  What's your source for "schitticism" by Robert Graves.?  Google is no help and I'm a Robert Graves fan.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwilightZone: Hey subby!  What's your source for "schitticism" by Robert Graves.?  Google is no help and I'm a Robert Graves fan.


You might re-read the headline for a clue.

/not subby
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, before I clicked I thought, "enshiattification, Doctorow". Hurray for me, I guess.

Doctorow writes some excellent essays and social media threads. The threads can be giant time sinks for me as I end up reading them and a bunch of stuff he links to, and sometimes stuff those articles link to, and... yeah. I must find his recommended reads consistently interesting.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Forsooth - I experienced some ensh*ttification this morning time, I exclaim to thee!
 
EnderWiggnz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's not just the internet - EVERYTHING is becoming enshiattified.  It's called entropy and it's the way of all things.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
