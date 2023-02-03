 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Norwegian philosopher asks "Why not use brain-dead women as gestation tanks for childless people?" Duncan Idaho approves   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
23
    More: Creepy  
•       •       •

150 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2023 at 9:55 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's more ethical than forcing brain-live women to give birth against their will.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That would be quite the contract people would have to sign to give consent beforehand.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Idaho will stick to live brain women as gestation tanks, but thanks for the tip Mr. nosey Norwegian.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And just think of what an approach like this could do as far as helping us control the growing incel population.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I just assumed that was a man idea, I was wrong. Women can be creepy too.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No. A brain-dead woman can't consent. And what woman on earth is going to agree to that in a sane state?
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Because there are way too many people living on this planet in the first place.  That's why not.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: And just think of what an approach like this could do as far as helping us control the growing incel population.


You win grossest/darkest comment of the day for that one.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's not good.  Norwegian wouldn't.
 
Guntram Shatterhand
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Gee, I wonder how I can tell everybody that I see women only as gestation tanks and not human beings like myself?  I GOT IT!"
 
Boe [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is she volunteering?  She seems to meet the basic qualifications.
 
Dromaeosaur
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The incentives that would grow out of such a system are bleak, depraved, and very very dark.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The stables/wards could be run by the prison system, saving the taxpayers money and freeing up hospitals for breast augmentation procedures.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In other news, Norway is apparently out of orphans in need of adoption.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is a terrible idea because part of creating healthy babies is exposing them to everyday life (sights, sounds, smells, foods, sleep/wake schedule, hormones,etc.) via living inside a person who is a member of society the child will be a part of.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"By the way, not every time but sometimes this chick's cooch will get drier than a bucket of sand. If she's dry, just lube up..."
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Pocket Ninja: And just think of what an approach like this could do as far as helping us control the growing incel population.

You win grossest/darkest comment of the day for that one.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Because uterus owners aren't axolotl tanks??
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: No. A brain-dead woman can't consent. And what woman on earth is going to agree to that in a sane state?


If they're brain dead than they're corpses with beating hearts, not people. That said I do not think it's a good idea, at least not in contemporary societies with all our superstitions and inequalities.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I just assumed that was a man idea, I was wrong. Women can be creepy too.


Philosophers....
 
Merltech
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wasn't this one of the background stories for Battlestar Galatica?
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This might be a controversial take, but maybe we should consider find caregivers for all of the existing children in foster care or orphanages before contemplating comatose women as gestation vats.
 
brilett
‘’ less than a minute ago  
With so many male Norwegian philosophers available to implant?
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.