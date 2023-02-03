 Skip to content
(CBC)   The real-feel temperatures in Quebec are so low, it doesn't matter put °C or °F next to the number   (cbc.ca)
45
Metastatic Capricorn
2 hours ago  
Did you the whole thing, Subby?

But, yes... the scales cross around -42 and that is farking cold.
 
grokca
1 hour ago  
-26 C here this morning, hello February.
 
AlwaysRightBoy
1 hour ago  
Was once skiing north of Quebec at Mont Tremblant and it was so cold the car tires in the hotel parking lot cracked off some cars when they tried to move. Also turned our Stoli bottle we had outside into slush. iat was way too cold to ski so we drank everything we got at duty free in one day
 
Shadow Blasko
1 hour ago  
Mt Washington forecast.

Yes. This is real.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu
1 hour ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Was once skiing north of Quebec at Mont Tremblant and it was so cold the car tires in the hotel parking lot cracked off some cars when they tried to move. Also turned our Stoli bottle we had outside into slush. iat was way too cold to ski so we drank everything we got at duty free in one day


Bunny slopes
 
Myk-House of El
1 hour ago  
Is it 40 below?  Have no farks to give?  Got a heater in your truck?  May I recommend the rodeo?

/NSFW lyrics

Garry Lee - The Rodeo Song
Youtube oy-luZkpwsk
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk
1 hour ago  
God I'm glad I live in California
 
SuperChuck
1 hour ago  
First one, then the other
 
Pert
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopusher
56 minutes ago  
-25C this morning when I left work (from Newmarket to Mississauga), currently -18C with a wind chill of -28C.  Not the coldest it's been around here but still within "ow my balls" territory.
 
ChrisDe
55 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: Is it 40 below?  Have no farks to give?  Got a heater in your truck?  May I recommend the rodeo?

/NSFW lyrics

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/oy-luZkpwsk]


40 below is 40 below. That's cold in any country.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
55 minutes ago  
Depends which one is more French.
 
phalamir
52 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Did you the whole thing, Subby?

But, yes... the scales cross around -42 and that is farking cold.


They cross at exactly -40.  It is a mathematically unavoidable consequence of the conversion formula.  Tee only goofy part is just how exact and decimally-rounded the point is.
 
krebshack
51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian
51 minutes ago  
Tabarnak, c'est trop froid!
 
Flab
50 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: God I'm glad I live in California


I can dress for -40.

Can you dress for inundations, forest fires and mudslides?
 
Bondith
50 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: -25C this morning when I left work (from Newmarket to Mississauga), currently -18C with a wind chill of -28C.  Not the coldest it's been around here but still within "ow my balls" territory.


Sudberia here.  My brake fluid was more of a brake gel this morning.
 
xanadian
48 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: Mt Washington forecast.

Yes. This is real.

[Fark user image 425x408]


Mt Washington is notorious for being super f*cking cold in winter.  IIRC it used to hold a world record for cold at one point.

-60F wind chills tonight on lower terrain around northern Maine.  I have half a bottle of bourbon, 2 bottles of wine, and a bunch of food to keep me warm :P
 
frankb00th
47 minutes ago  
Minus 41 windchill in front of work this am in mtl The shape of the building creates a sort of vortex in front. Windchill must be way worse. I actually felt my eyeballs ice up.
 
AlwaysRightBoy
43 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: AlwaysRightBoy: Was once skiing north of Quebec at Mont Tremblant and it was so cold the car tires in the hotel parking lot cracked off some cars when they tried to move. Also turned our Stoli bottle we had outside into slush. iat was way too cold to ski so we drank everything we got at duty free in one day

Bunny slopes


Yes compared to western Canada, fav was boulder skiing at Lake Louise.
 
Hey Nurse!
42 minutes ago  

Flab: MaudlinMutantMollusk: God I'm glad I live in California

I can dress for -40.

Can you dress for inundations, forest fires and mudslides?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Numberlady2
41 minutes ago  
...but the sun is out!  (Southern Quebec)
 
Tom-Servo
40 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"Cover up," the federal agency warns.

Thanks for the advice, Canadian federal agency.
 
Metastatic Capricorn
38 minutes ago  

phalamir: Metastatic Capricorn: Did you the whole thing, Subby?

But, yes... the scales cross around -42 and that is farking cold.

They cross at exactly -40.  It is a mathematically unavoidable consequence of the conversion formula.  Tee only goofy part is just how exact and decimally-rounded the point is.


Didn't bother to look at the math. Just recalled it from a conversation with a seat mate about the temp outside of the airplane. Thanks for the follow-through.
 
BumpInTheNight
37 minutes ago  
And then its predicted to hit +1c on Sunday.  Weather these days is whack yo.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk
35 minutes ago  

Flab: MaudlinMutantMollusk: God I'm glad I live in California

I can dress for -40.

Can you dress for inundations, forest fires and mudslides?


Being retired, I just generally go with sweats
 
Benevolent Misanthrope
32 minutes ago  
A couple weeks ago we were having -65F wind chills here. When it's that cold, you don't give a shiat whether it's Fahrenheit or Celsius.
 
Halfabee64
30 minutes ago  
So...time to put away the shorts and throw on a sweatshirt?
 
slantsix
28 minutes ago  
Ok. Sigh.

I just arrived in Montreal to this freezing hellscape. I came here from Winnipeg. FML.

It feels too cold to wander around so I guess I'll do some remote work until this evening.

But yeah. It's really really cold here.
 
Tax Boy
27 minutes ago  
images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
LawPD
24 minutes ago  
I got up a 6 to let the furbearing critters out for a pee and noticed on my way to the back door that it was -18C outside. Opened the door and my Schnauzer ran out like he really needed to go but the Havenese took one step out onto the porch, turned and gave me a look that said "fark this" and ran back to his bed.

Can't blame him it was damn cold out there.
 
goodncold
24 minutes ago  
I live just outside Montreal. Woke up to -26C outside, started a nice fire (in the stove of course) and all is good.

Run all the water to make sure nothing froze or is freezing (house built in the 1950's)

Made sure that the unreliable car (in the cold) is parked to the side...that car won't be starting until Sunday.

Our dog (husky) refused to go outside...poor (11 year old) pup :(

I can hear the cedar's cracking though because of the code.
 
ifky
23 minutes ago  
People are up in arms here that it's cold again. I remember when cold would set in for a week or so and then moderate back to the high 30s It's going to be in the 50s all of next week.
 
booztravlr
20 minutes ago  

xanadian: Shadow Blasko: Mt Washington forecast.

Yes. This is real.

[Fark user image 425x408]

Mt Washington is notorious for being super f*cking cold in winter.  IIRC it used to hold a world record for cold at one point.

-60F wind chills tonight on lower terrain around northern Maine.  I have half a bottle of bourbon, 2 bottles of wine, and a bunch of food to keep me warm :P


That might be enough for tonight, but what about tomorrow?
 
goodncold
20 minutes ago  

ifky: People are up in arms here that it's cold again. I remember when cold would set in for a week or so and then moderate back to the high 30s It's going to be in the 50s all of next week.


Oh up until the last couple years I would expect to have a 2 week cold snap (with these cold temps) in Montreal.

Now it looks like we are just getting 2 days.
 
Flab
18 minutes ago  

slantsix: Ok. Sigh.

I just arrived in Montreal to this freezing hellscape. I came here from Winnipeg. FML.

It feels too cold to wander around so I guess I'll do some remote work until this evening.

But yeah. It's really really cold here.


So you brought the weather with you!

*Shakes an angry fist*
 
browneye
18 minutes ago  
Well.....it is winter.
 
Flab
17 minutes ago  

goodncold: ifky: People are up in arms here that it's cold again. I remember when cold would set in for a week or so and then moderate back to the high 30s It's going to be in the 50s all of next week.

Oh up until the last couple years I would expect to have a 2 week cold snap (with these cold temps) in Montreal.

Now it looks like we are just getting 2 days.


Yeah.  It's going to be above zero on Sunday.
 
Halfabee64
16 minutes ago  
So...time to put away the shorts and break out the sweaters and toques.
 
humanshrapnel
10 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: Is it 40 below?  Have no farks to give?  Got a heater in your truck?  May I recommend the rodeo?

/NSFW lyrics

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/oy-luZkpwsk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I had this for years in my MP3 playlist as "The Rodeo Song", but had no idea who the original artist was.  Thank you!
 
Noah_Tall
8 minutes ago  
Does it matter if you put °K next to it?
 
oldfarthenry
7 minutes ago  
HA HA! It's only going down to -29C here in outer Bumf**k tonight!
ça craint d'être toi, Kuh-Becky!
 
Halfabee64
5 minutes ago  
I took my new girlfriend on a weekend getaway to Quebec City for a second date.  The temperature was -40 F and the wind chill was -70 F.  Can you say...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I forgot the genital formal wear.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
3 minutes ago  
Real feel is nonsense.
 
BenjaminGrimm
less than a minute ago  
Brrrr... (Port de Québec)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UYCMrgERcyA
 
