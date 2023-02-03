 Skip to content
(Fox News)   You've just hit a cyclist with your car. Do you: A) Stop and immediately begin to render aid? B) Pull over and immediately call 911? Or, C) Get out your knife and stab him to death?   (foxnews.com) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In for a penny, in for a pound, I guess.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depends... Can we eat roadkill in this state?
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he called the police and the operator asked him to "Make sure he's dead"
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Cyclist?

...Hold on. Let me think.....Ok. Look. I'd get out and call 911 and see if there was anything I could do to help. But I completely understand why, sometimes with some cyclists, someone might decide to choose option c.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What's his Fark nickname?
 
Xai
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There's your proof that motorists really are trying to murder cyclists.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's like that delivery driver who bumped into the seven year old little girl. But because she was going to tell her father, the driver took her into the van and tried to break her neck, but wound up strangling and killing her.

I have always suspected some of these inexplicable accidents are actually closet psychopaths getting in a thrill kill in a plausibly deniable way. If you want to kill someone for the lulz, a vehicle is the way to do it.
 
jso2897
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I wonder if they will be able to get any coherent explanation of this guy's actions out of him.
There doesn't appear to be any connection between them, according to the cops.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Who carries a knife in their Lexus just to stab doctors they've injured?

Must have done this before.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why stab him when he could have just backed up over him again?
 
zez
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
First time I've read comments about a road cyclist story and there hasn't been any cyclist hate, just vague references to the race of the driver.

oh yeah, it's a fox news site
 
Xai
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

JungleBoogie: It's like that delivery driver who bumped into the seven year old little girl. But because she was going to tell her father, the driver took her into the van and tried to break her neck, but wound up strangling and killing her.

I have always suspected some of these inexplicable accidents are actually closet psychopaths getting in a thrill kill in a plausibly deniable way. If you want to kill someone for the lulz, a vehicle is the way to do it.


That's the big danger with republicans trying to legalise vehicular homicide.
 
zez
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Worst Dr. Strange origin story ever
 
kbronsito
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Lexus driver. 'Nuff said.
 
brilett
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm surprised it wasn't a BMW driver.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

zez: First time I've read comments about a road cyclist story and there hasn't been any cyclist hate, just vague references to the race of the driver.

oh yeah, it's a fox news site


Vague? Yeah, those comments weren't vague at all. It was just 100%, straight up racist.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I used to bike a lot in college and into my 20's, on road and trails.  I was always respectful and cautious on the pavement because bikes always loose in a car-bike collision.  I always biked country roads with minimal traffic and kept to the edge.

That being said, I have more than one story of being harassed by cars, some turning around and harassing me multiple times (this was well before cell phones).  Some people have an odd hatred of bikes on the road.

And yes, some bikers are asshats on the road, but so are some cars.  That does mean you harass the car by passing it much too closely over and over.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In some countries if you are responsible for crippling a person you are required to support them financially for the rest of their life. In these same countries the maximum you are required to pay for killing someone in an accident is pretty low, so you end up with people who have run someone down backing up and doing it again to try and take the cheap way out.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Who carries a knife in their Lexus just to stab doctors they've injured?

Must have done this before.


He also had a gun. But went with the knife. I thought that maybe he enjoyed the getting close and personal with the stabbing. But didn't even bother to flip the guy over to stab him while staring into the eyes. Guy is clearly a psycho but not very good at it.
 
ShadowWolf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I looked at the comments.
 
foo monkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LewDux: What's his Fark nickname?


I think we all know his fark name.
 
guinsu
‘’ less than a minute ago  

zez: First time I've read comments about a road cyclist story and there hasn't been any cyclist hate, just vague references to the race of the driver.

oh yeah, it's a fox news site


Plenty of cyclist hate here though
 
