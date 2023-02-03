 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTAE)   Remember that cracker plant TFG visited in Pennsylvania? Well, it is creating jobs. For lawyers   (wtae.com) divider line
27
    More: Obvious, Law, Integrity, Air pollution, Atmosphere of Earth, Atmosphere, Natural environment, Project, Environmental protection  
•       •       •

1441 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2023 at 10:16 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hahaha, cracker factory.
Fark user imageView Full Size


And because I was curious, a brief history of the word cracker in this context
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone's getting fired.

Kirk Van Houten Gets Fired From The Cracker Factory
Youtube 5Le4sGUeXTk
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But really, who could have seen this coming except for everyone?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cracker visits Cracker plant...
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha Ha, trump touched you!
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am all for getting rid of all that pollution. Nobody likes a dirty beaver.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cracker in this context is oil refinery

/ The Shell outside should have told you
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a

NewportBarGuy: Cracker visits Cracker plant...


Can someone as orange as him be called a cracker?
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: Someone's getting fired.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/5Le4sGUeXTk]


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rnatalie: aNewportBarGuy: Cracker visits Cracker plant...

Can someone as orange as him be called a cracker?


Never heard of Cheez-its?
 
Denjiro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's about 11 miles away from where I live. It was interesting seeing it constructed. It had an absurd number of cranes at the height of construction. Something around 40 or so. It's been somewhat interesting how the local news has been covering it. While being build you'd see occasional stories touting either the jobs it would bring to the area or environmental concerns. Since it's gone online there's been dueling opinion pieces a couple times a week.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: rnatalie: aNewportBarGuy: Cracker visits Cracker plant...

Can someone as orange as him be called a cracker?

Never heard of Cheez-its?


Yeah, but that stretches the etymology.

(Oh, no you wanted ENTOmology man).
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do have to stand corrected (dang my etymology bent).   Cracker doesn't stem from what I've heard it colloquially used by my friends of color as "white as a cracker."   It derives alternatively from being boastful or using a whip to drive oxen taking cotton to market.  And historically, from the state of Georgia.
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Denjiro: It's about 11 miles away from where I live. It was interesting seeing it constructed. It had an absurd number of cranes at the height of construction. Something around 40 or so. It's been somewhat interesting how the local news has been covering it. While being build you'd see occasional stories touting either the jobs it would bring to the area or environmental concerns. Since it's gone online there's been dueling opinion pieces a couple times a week.


At least.  I drove past it going to the pittsburgh airport a couple times... it's absolutely INSANE how many huge cranes and such were there.

We had no idea what it was until my cousin (who's a welder/boilermaker and works at those kinds of places, and also went to the speech, which I'm sure was unhinged and nuts like she is) mentioned what it was.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I assume TFG would only visit plants owned by crackers
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

rnatalie: I do have to stand corrected (dang my etymology bent).   Cracker doesn't stem from what I've heard it colloquially used by my friends of color as "white as a cracker."   It derives alternatively from being boastful or using a whip to drive oxen taking cotton to market.  And historically, from the state of Georgia.


Interesting. I hadn't looked up the origins but figured it was a contraction of "whipcracker"
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I am all for getting rid of all that pollution. Nobody likes a dirty beaver.


IDK a dirty beaver is better than no beaver


Yes I have low standards
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: rnatalie: I do have to stand corrected (dang my etymology bent).   Cracker doesn't stem from what I've heard it colloquially used by my friends of color as "white as a cracker."   It derives alternatively from being boastful or using a whip to drive oxen taking cotton to market.  And historically, from the state of Georgia.

Interesting. I hadn't looked up the origins but figured it was a contraction of "whipcracker"


I thought it had to do with cracker barrels
And that the restaurant chain was named after the same barrels
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

rnatalie: emersonbiggins: rnatalie: aNewportBarGuy: Cracker visits Cracker plant...

Can someone as orange as him be called a cracker?

Never heard of Cheez-its?

Yeah, but that stretches the etymology.

(Oh, no you wanted ENTOmology man).


Yeah, when people conflate the two words, it really ....bugs.... me, man.  :P
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Cracker in this context is oil refinery

/ The Shell outside should have told you


You laugh, but for a sec I also thought, "Shell makes crackers, too...?"

Ethane cracking. Got it.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I farkING hate the use of the word "learnings". GotDAMN corporate idiot speech. Use "lessons" you MORANS.
/end of rant
//Apologies, not even through my first coffee yet
///It usually takes three
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

xanadian: rnatalie: emersonbiggins: rnatalie: aNewportBarGuy: Cracker visits Cracker plant...

Can someone as orange as him be called a cracker?

Never heard of Cheez-its?

Yeah, but that stretches the etymology.

(Oh, no you wanted ENTOmology man).

Yeah, when people conflate the two words, it really ....bugs.... me, man.  :P


imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: But really, who could have seen this coming except for everyone?


Seems like every week there's a news story about that plant. I'm about 15-20 miles away from this.

https://www.cbsnews.com/pittsburgh/news/process-compressor-shutdown-causes-smoke-to-pour-from-shell-cracker-plant/
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: But really, who could have seen this coming except for everyone?

Seems like every week there's a news story about that plant. I'm about 15-20 miles away from this.

https://www.cbsnews.com/pittsburgh/news/process-compressor-shutdown-causes-smoke-to-pour-from-shell-cracker-plant/


You want to trade for the stench of the Clairton Coke Works or the musty aroma of Neville Island?
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ever have a moment of clarity and realize the true ridiculousness of something?

Donald Trump visiting a cracker plant is utterly ridiculous.

Remembering that Donald Trump visited a cracker plant is next-level absurd and ridiculous.

The guy couldn't comprehend that the solution to COVID wasn't bleach injections. What on Earth could he possibly learn in a cracker plant?

Also, learning from a cracker factory lead to another Simpsons moment... they should have sent Trump and Junior to a box factory. 
My boy is a box! The Simpsons
Youtube yD67ClenBEY
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.