(CNBC) China to the US: "Relax, it's just a balloon. We know you like to shoot at everything in your country, that's why we chose the color white" (cnbc.com)
    More: Followup, United States, China, Russia, South China Sea, Taiwan, Science, Scientific method, Country  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the Chinese admit their balloon is uncontrolled and flying free.

Cool. Once it's over water, we shoot it down as it really is a hazard. The balloon will eventually lose altitude and endanger aircraft. It will eventually crash somewhere, so better to bring it down in the ocean than in some populated area.

/Send China the bill for its retirement.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bleh. This level of paranoia reminds me of when Russian citizens were on Twitter in 2013 saying the Chelyabinsk Meteor was an attack by the United States.

It's a weird world out there, relax
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing it's an electronic signal slurper. Thanks to satellites, anybody can get a view of territory, but scanning the data signals requires proximity and dwell time. Balloons are perfect for that kind of intelligence gathering.

I'm surprised we haven't shot it down yet.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Bleh. This level of paranoia reminds me of when Russian citizens were on Twitter in 2013 saying the Chelyabinsk Meteor was an attack by the United States.

It's a weird world out there, relax


That was literally a natural occurrence, while this is a man-made object, but yeah, exactly the same
 
hobnail
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's not news, it's TotalBalloon dot Com.
 
King Keepo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It has an entry on FlightRadar24 😂
 
cide1
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I'm guessing it's an electronic signal slurper. Thanks to satellites, anybody can get a view of territory, but scanning the data signals requires proximity and dwell time. Balloons are perfect for that kind of intelligence gathering.

I'm surprised we haven't shot it down yet.


Who says we havent?  Who says this isnt on of ours pretending to be one of theres to cause out military to do something desired (i.e. profitable)?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cide1: Private_Citizen: I'm guessing it's an electronic signal slurper. Thanks to satellites, anybody can get a view of territory, but scanning the data signals requires proximity and dwell time. Balloons are perfect for that kind of intelligence gathering.

I'm surprised we haven't shot it down yet.

Who says we havent?  Who says this isnt on of ours pretending to be one of theres to cause out military to do something desired (i.e. profitable)?


China claimed it, although they pinky swear it's innocent (obvious lie is obvious).
But after looking into downing it, it seems that's much harder than you think.
 
karl2025
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I'm guessing it's an electronic signal slurper. Thanks to satellites, anybody can get a view of territory, but scanning the data signals requires proximity and dwell time. Balloons are perfect for that kind of intelligence gathering.

I'm surprised we haven't shot it down yet.


...Or it's a weather balloon.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I'm surprised we haven't shot it down yet.


I think the issue is that balloons of this sort are amazingly difficult to bring down by either  missles or bullets. Thing is, they are simply too large for those methods to be effective.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: So the Chinese admit their balloon is uncontrolled and flying free.

Cool. Once it's over water, we shoot it down as it really is a hazard. The balloon will eventually lose altitude and endanger aircraft. It will eventually crash somewhere, so better to bring it down in the ocean than in some populated area. an unpopulated area, Hoover up all the bits and pass them to the CIA.


FTFY.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Private_Citizen: I'm surprised we haven't shot it down yet.

I think the issue is that balloons of this sort are amazingly difficult to bring down by either  missles or bullets. Thing is, they are simply too large for those methods to be effective.


Yeah, that's pretty much what I found out when I looked into it.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's a lot of concern over a civilian science experiment.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah meanwhile as China openly provokes us, they are sending the precursor for fentanyl to be manufactured by Mexican cartels to only ship to the USA, killing 100,000 US citizens a year.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I'm guessing it's an electronic signal slurper. Thanks to satellites, anybody can get a view of territory, but scanning the data signals requires proximity and dwell time. Balloons are perfect for that kind of intelligence gathering.

I'm surprised we haven't shot it down yet.


I'm not. For one, that balloon is operating at an altitude well above a normal service ceiling. At that altitude, if the balloon was a Tacit Rainbow clone* and loaded with WMD or something, you would have to evacuate a LARGE portion of the United States just to safely shoot it down. If it was lower in altitude you could reduce that circle of evacuation to a more manageable radius.

Secondly, ever since that thing has appeared, the US Air Force has been ALL over this thing with Rivet Joints:

Fark user imageView Full Size


It would seem that the US is likely scraping signals intel from the balloon. For example, if the thing is transmitting data to Beijing, we would be learning their frequencies and codes right now.

*Which is a completely feasible thing the Chinese would want to park at altitude close to billings.
 
wxboy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

King Keepo: It has an entry on FlightRadar24 😂


That's something else entirely. It's made and flown by a U.S. company.

https://aerostar.com/products/balloons-airships

A Chinese spy balloon likely wouldn't be announcing its presence with an aviation transponder.
 
skyotter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I bet it's drawing a Dickbutt.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

karl2025: Private_Citizen: I'm guessing it's an electronic signal slurper. Thanks to satellites, anybody can get a view of territory, but scanning the data signals requires proximity and dwell time. Balloons are perfect for that kind of intelligence gathering.

I'm surprised we haven't shot it down yet.

...Or it's a weather balloon.


Full of swamp gas, reflecting the light of venus.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: MelGoesOnTour: Private_Citizen: I'm surprised we haven't shot it down yet.

I think the issue is that balloons of this sort are amazingly difficult to bring down by either  missles or bullets. Thing is, they are simply too large for those methods to be effective.

Yeah, that's pretty much what I found out when I looked into it.


I hope that you're joking. Any hole in this balloon will cause the lifting gas to vent out, which will make it lose altitude and eventually land.
 
The Ocho
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: MelGoesOnTour: Private_Citizen: I'm surprised we haven't shot it down yet.

I think the issue is that balloons of this sort are amazingly difficult to bring down by either  missles or bullets. Thing is, they are simply too large for those methods to be effective.

Yeah, that's pretty much what I found out when I looked into it.


The balloon isn't the antagonistic part of the machine. The radio/electrical equipment is. The electrical equipment is only hardened to a certain amount of signal/radiation. Blast it with a lot and burn out the electronics. Then it's just a giant balloon.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"China is a responsible country"
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

skyotter: I bet it's drawing a Dickbutt.
[Fark user image 651x682]


We have to evacuate everything below this line.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Testing time of year, and wind currents for the million EMP balloons launch.
 
jvl
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

karl2025: ...Or it's a weather balloon.


Yeah, but what kind of weather ballon uses so much energy that it needs massive solar panels? It's a pretty obvious lie.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

untoldforce: Private_Citizen: MelGoesOnTour: Private_Citizen: I'm surprised we haven't shot it down yet.

I think the issue is that balloons of this sort are amazingly difficult to bring down by either  missles or bullets. Thing is, they are simply too large for those methods to be effective.

Yeah, that's pretty much what I found out when I looked into it.

I hope that you're joking. Any hole in this balloon will cause the lifting gas to vent out, which will make it lose altitude and eventually land.


Apparently, the things are absolutely Huge. Literally big enough to fit a football stadium inside. Also, the pressure difference between the inside and outside is Very low. So poking a hole in it is like trying to opening a window in an aircraft hanger to vent it, but with lower pressure difference. In a previous attempt to bring one down, they hit it with over 1000 20mm cannon rounds, and it still floated. Rockets passed through without detonating, and it's white, making it hard to hole with a laser.
 
ZeroPly
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I'm guessing it's an electronic signal slurper. Thanks to satellites, anybody can get a view of territory, but scanning the data signals requires proximity and dwell time. Balloons are perfect for that kind of intelligence gathering.

I'm surprised we haven't shot it down yet.


The Chinese ain't stupid - they would know we could spot the balloon. So it could be a legit weather balloon, and when we shoot it down, they get to say "the trigger happy Americans will shoot at ANYTHING. Look! It's just a weather balloon, because we care more about research than war! It's colored WHITE for Mao's sake! Why would we have a bright white spy balloon?!"

But that's what they'd know that we're going to assume, so maybe it's a real signal intelligence satellite crammed with their latest goodies.

But they know that we would know that they know there's a chance of either, so maybe we'll shoot it down or maybe we'll let it go.

Long story short - this is why we spend $900 billion on defense rather than on insulin for the poors.
 
oldweasel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Private_Citizen: I'm guessing it's an electronic signal slurper. Thanks to satellites, anybody can get a view of territory, but scanning the data signals requires proximity and dwell time. Balloons are perfect for that kind of intelligence gathering.

I'm surprised we haven't shot it down yet.

I'm not. For one, that balloon is operating at an altitude well above a normal service ceiling. At that altitude, if the balloon was a Tacit Rainbow clone* and loaded with WMD or something, you would have to evacuate a LARGE portion of the United States just to safely shoot it down. If it was lower in altitude you could reduce that circle of evacuation to a more manageable radius.

Secondly, ever since that thing has appeared, the US Air Force has been ALL over this thing with Rivet Joints:

[Fark user image image 407x750]

It would seem that the US is likely scraping signals intel from the balloon. For example, if the thing is transmitting data to Beijing, we would be learning their frequencies and codes right now.

*Which is a completely feasible thing the Chinese would want to park at altitude close to billings.


Snoop45?  So we're going to get it high and watch it stumble around off course?
 
fireclown
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: untoldforce: Private_Citizen: MelGoesOnTour: Private_Citizen: I'm surprised we haven't shot it down yet.

I think the issue is that balloons of this sort are amazingly difficult to bring down by either  missles or bullets. Thing is, they are simply too large for those methods to be effective.

Yeah, that's pretty much what I found out when I looked into it.

I hope that you're joking. Any hole in this balloon will cause the lifting gas to vent out, which will make it lose altitude and eventually land.

Apparently, the things are absolutely Huge. Literally big enough to fit a football stadium inside. Also, the pressure difference between the inside and outside is Very low. So poking a hole in it is like trying to opening a window in an aircraft hanger to vent it, but with lower pressure difference. In a previous attempt to bring one down, they hit it with over 1000 20mm cannon rounds, and it still floated. Rockets passed through without detonating, and it's white, making it hard to hole with a laser.


Then put 2,000 rounds into it.  Or 10,000.  We spend so much money on our military it's crazy, but we can't bring down a balloon?  Send up some navy SEALS with machetes and have them parachute off when they're done.  Maybe use the "flying ginsu missile" (look it up) or some dang thing.  Shoot, drop Von Diesel and Tyrese onto it by dropping their Impala from a C130.
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: untoldforce: Private_Citizen: MelGoesOnTour: Private_Citizen: I'm surprised we haven't shot it down yet.

I think the issue is that balloons of this sort are amazingly difficult to bring down by either  missles or bullets. Thing is, they are simply too large for those methods to be effective.

Yeah, that's pretty much what I found out when I looked into it.

I hope that you're joking. Any hole in this balloon will cause the lifting gas to vent out, which will make it lose altitude and eventually land.

Apparently, the things are absolutely Huge. Literally big enough to fit a football stadium inside. Also, the pressure difference between the inside and outside is Very low. So poking a hole in it is like trying to opening a window in an aircraft hanger to vent it, but with lower pressure difference. In a previous attempt to bring one down, they hit it with over 1000 20mm cannon rounds, and it still floated. Rockets passed through without detonating, and it's white, making it hard to hole with a laser.


Horse pucky!  That thing flies over my house and it's getting ventilated with my gran-pappy's ought-six.  If it will bring down a 12 point buck, it will bring down some cheap Chinese balloon.
 
wxboy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fireclown: Private_Citizen: untoldforce: Private_Citizen: MelGoesOnTour: Private_Citizen: I'm surprised we haven't shot it down yet.

I think the issue is that balloons of this sort are amazingly difficult to bring down by either  missles or bullets. Thing is, they are simply too large for those methods to be effective.

Yeah, that's pretty much what I found out when I looked into it.

I hope that you're joking. Any hole in this balloon will cause the lifting gas to vent out, which will make it lose altitude and eventually land.

Apparently, the things are absolutely Huge. Literally big enough to fit a football stadium inside. Also, the pressure difference between the inside and outside is Very low. So poking a hole in it is like trying to opening a window in an aircraft hanger to vent it, but with lower pressure difference. In a previous attempt to bring one down, they hit it with over 1000 20mm cannon rounds, and it still floated. Rockets passed through without detonating, and it's white, making it hard to hole with a laser.

Then put 2,000 rounds into it.  Or 10,000.  We spend so much money on our military it's crazy, but we can't bring down a balloon?  Send up some navy SEALS with machetes and have them parachute off when they're done.  Maybe use the "flying ginsu missile" (look it up) or some dang thing.  Shoot, drop Von Diesel and Tyrese onto it by dropping their Impala from a C130.


10,000 rounds falling to Earth in addition to the balloon debris seems like a bad plan.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

skyotter: I bet it's drawing a Dickbutt.
[Fark user image image 651x682]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Just sickle; couldn't afford hammer.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

King Keepo: It has an entry on FlightRadar24 😂


I don't think this is it. It's way too south.
It was reported to be flying over Montana at some point.
 
fireclown
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wxboy: fireclown: Private_Citizen: untoldforce: Private_Citizen: MelGoesOnTour: Private_Citizen: I'm surprised we haven't shot it down yet.

I think the issue is that balloons of this sort are amazingly difficult to bring down by either  missles or bullets. Thing is, they are simply too large for those methods to be effective.

Yeah, that's pretty much what I found out when I looked into it.

I hope that you're joking. Any hole in this balloon will cause the lifting gas to vent out, which will make it lose altitude and eventually land.

Apparently, the things are absolutely Huge. Literally big enough to fit a football stadium inside. Also, the pressure difference between the inside and outside is Very low. So poking a hole in it is like trying to opening a window in an aircraft hanger to vent it, but with lower pressure difference. In a previous attempt to bring one down, they hit it with over 1000 20mm cannon rounds, and it still floated. Rockets passed through without detonating, and it's white, making it hard to hole with a laser.

Then put 2,000 rounds into it.  Or 10,000.  We spend so much money on our military it's crazy, but we can't bring down a balloon?  Send up some navy SEALS with machetes and have them parachute off when they're done.  Maybe use the "flying ginsu missile" (look it up) or some dang thing.  Shoot, drop Von Diesel and Tyrese onto it by dropping their Impala from a C130.

10,000 rounds falling to Earth in addition to the balloon debris seems like a bad plan.


**sigh**.  Fine, I'll go call Vin Diesel.

Unless we want to go with the AGM-114R9X "ginsu missile".
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fireclown: Then put 2,000 rounds into it.  Or 10,000.  We spend so much money on our military it's crazy, but we can't bring down a balloon?  Send up some navy SEALS with machetes and have them parachute off when they're done.  Maybe use the "flying ginsu missile" (look it up) or some dang thing.  Shoot, drop Von Diesel and Tyrese onto it by dropping their Impala from a C130.


I'm reassured by the fact that you're posting here, which means you're far from any levers of power and any position that would give you access to them. Psychotic bloodthirst is not a normal reaction to regularly-scheduled IC-planted news confections. You should seek help before you hurt someone. Or enlist if you're not ancient, toughguy.
 
Sentient
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Private_Citizen: Apparently, the things are absolutely Huge. Literally big enough to fit a football stadium inside. Also, the pressure difference between the inside and outside is Very low. So poking a hole in it is like trying to opening a window in an aircraft hanger to vent it, but with lower pressure difference. In a previous attempt to bring one down, they hit it with over 1000 20mm cannon rounds, and it still floated. Rockets passed through without detonating, and it's white, making it hard to hole with a laser.


Minor point, but being white in the visible spectrum doesn't have much bearing on its susceptibility to laser weapons, which generally operate outside of that range.
 
