 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   It's almost like Texas is a third-world backwater filled with uneducated rubes who are too cowed and stupid to believe that their government actually owes them functional services   (npr.org) divider line
72
    More: Murica, Winter storm, Austin, Texas, Ice storm, Ice, The Texas Tribune, San Antonio, Electricity, United States  
•       •       •

1310 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2023 at 10:48 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



72 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Cousin Cleetus froze to death when the power went out for the third time in three years due to completely preventable reasons, but we can console ourselves by knowing his death wasn't in vain, because shareholder ROI was almost fully maximized, but with hundreds dead and no longer paying customers, dividends are down a fraction of a cent per share.  We have to feel sorry for those shareholders who suffered through these tough times"

 - Average Texan
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not like anyone could be expected to predict that winter will be cold
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Any outages are due to local issues like fallen trees and downed power lines."

You do realize those are problems you're responsible for fixing too, right?  Like there's this whole "budget" thing that you could use to both prevent that in the first place and/or increase the resolution time for those incidents?

Pfff... What am I saying, of course you realize it. You just don't want to work.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Almost, Subby?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, I guess on the plus side, since this is a lege session year they might actually remember to pretend to do something about it this time.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Not like anyone could be expected to predict that winter will be cold


But you libs keep saying the world is warming (har-har-har)! Also, it's so typical for the negative lamestream media to obsess over the hundreds of thousands without power while there are millions of Texans who still have lights and heat.

/s (in case there was any doubt)
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
These once in a hundred year storms seem to be more frequent
 
Bullitt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I do miss my friends, but after 15 years in Houston, I'm glad I moved out of Texas.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Texas problem.  Lots of power over here ini a blue state hellscape.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You couldn't pay me to live in this suck ass state!
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, they're used to living in California, subby.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
American Exceptionalism proves that it is deadly....to Americans.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And while hundreds of thousands of Texans struggle without power, Gov. Greg Abbott is telling residents that there is enough power in the state.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh look, it's this thread for a second day in a row.

The Texas state government sucks donkey-ass and ice is heavy and breaks trees which brings down power-lines literally everywhere there's ice, trees, and power-lines.  Both can be true. Nuance is hard!

/ Heavy ice is a conservative conspiracy!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If Texas provides basic services, it will put their bootstrap industry out of business!
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Shostie: Well, I guess on the plus side, since this is a lege session year they might actually remember to pretend to do something about it this time.


Nah, they're going to be too busy protecting guns, giving tax cuts to wealthy people, and hurting women and gays.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Whoever wrote this headline, I want to have your children. You are a true hero/heroine, a solid citizen who knows exactly what's real in this crazy old world - that Texas Sucks Balls™.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

koder: "Any outages are due to local issues like fallen trees and downed power lines."

You do realize those are problems you're responsible for fixing too, right?  Like there's this whole "budget" thing that you could use to both prevent that in the first place and/or increase the resolution time for those incidents?

Pfff... What am I saying, of course you realize it. You just don't want to work.


PEPCO for decades kept saying that tree trimming didn't do anything, so there was no reason to do it.

I don't know who forced their hands in the issue, but miraculously I stopped having random power blips 2-3 times a week shortly after they started their tree trimming campaign.

During the lockdowns, I don't think I heard my UPSes start serenading me with beeps a single time.

(One for the TiVo, one for the server and router, one in the office for a MacMini and TimeCapsule)
 
mistahtom
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The decades is election fraud there is one reason why we don't have nice things.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: American Exceptionalism proves that it is deadly....to Americans.


American freedom is the freedom to die from relatively easily preventable causes.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They had their chance 3 months ago to vote for Beto. They re-elected Davros for another term instead.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cfreak: Oh look, it's this thread for a second day in a row.

The Texas state government sucks donkey-ass and ice is heavy and breaks trees which brings down power-lines literally everywhere there's ice, trees, and power-lines.  Both can be true. Nuance is hard!

/ Heavy ice is a conservative conspiracy!


Gosh, if only the power company had spent money to trim trees near power lines. But that would have cut down on profits.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Getting electricity from a power grid that is shared by everyone? Sounds like socialism to me. Real 'muricans have their own diesel generator on their farm.
 
Gergesa
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: Texas problem.  Lots of power over here ini a blue state hellscape.


That is because you godless blue states keep extracting argent energy from hell!  Don't come crying to read states when the cyberdemons and icons of sin start invading.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: Texas problem.  Lots of power over here ini a blue state hellscape.


Yeah, storms  never cause power outages in blue states

https://globalresilience.northeastern.edu/new-england-storm-causes-widespread-power-outages/

The wind and rain caused 1.3 million homes and businesses to lose power in New England and led to closed schools throughout the region. Luckily, the storm hit during an unusually low low-tide due to the current phase of the moon, which prevented five feet of storm surge from potentially flooding parts of New York City.
 
Two16
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: These once in a hundred year storms seem to be more frequent



JACKPOT!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
npr: In Central Texas, which includes the Dallas-Fort Worth area, a little over 100,000 customers are without power, according to Oncor, which services the area.

Say what.  DFW is 200 miles north, in NORTH TEXAS, at four hour drive?

Oncor service area is nowhere near Austin, except for one section near Round Rock.  Killeen/Waco is almost 100 miles north of Austin.

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's difficult to believe a story that is written for shareholders in a for-profit company that mistakenly refers to The Central Texas Market®, serviced by LCRA, City of Austin, City of San Antonio (non-profit government energy suppliers) as customers.   NPR stories must be written by the GPS robot.
 
acouvis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

koder: "Any outages are due to local issues like fallen trees and downed power lines."

You do realize those are problems you're responsible for fixing too, right?  Like there's this whole "budget" thing that you could use to both prevent that in the first place and/or increase the resolution time for those incidents?

Pfff... What am I saying, of course you realize it. You just don't want to work.


Or the concept of redundancy....

Such as having a SECOND of cables set up to major arteries so that if a tree falls in one transmission canle it could be diverted to the other...
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cfreak: Oh look, it's this thread for a second day in a row.

The Texas state government sucks donkey-ass and ice is heavy and breaks trees which brings down power-lines literally everywhere there's ice, trees, and power-lines.  Both can be true. Nuance is hard!

/ Heavy ice is a conservative conspiracy!


Exactly right.    I swear people on this site are getting dumber by the day.  I live in Michigan and lose power 4 or 5 times a year, but I don't blame the Governor because it was windy or icy.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Oneiros: koder: "Any outages are due to local issues like fallen trees and downed power lines."

You do realize those are problems you're responsible for fixing too, right?  Like there's this whole "budget" thing that you could use to both prevent that in the first place and/or increase the resolution time for those incidents?

Pfff... What am I saying, of course you realize it. You just don't want to work.

PEPCO for decades kept saying that tree trimming didn't do anything, so there was no reason to do it.

I don't know who forced their hands in the issue, but miraculously I stopped having random power blips 2-3 times a week shortly after they started their tree trimming campaign.

During the lockdowns, I don't think I heard my UPSes start serenading me with beeps a single time.

(One for the TiVo, one for the server and router, one in the office for a MacMini and TimeCapsule)


AmerenUE (the electric company in St. Louis) was the same way regarding tree trimming. They had a change of heart though after a derecho came through and knocked out power to 1 million+ people and the news kept showing power lines that were taken down by trees.
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: asmodeus224: Texas problem.  Lots of power over here ini a blue state hellscape.

Yeah, storms  never cause power outages in blue states

https://globalresilience.northeastern.edu/new-england-storm-causes-widespread-power-outages/

The wind and rain caused 1.3 million homes and businesses to lose power in New England and led to closed schools throughout the region. Luckily, the storm hit during an unusually low low-tide due to the current phase of the moon, which prevented five feet of storm surge from potentially flooding parts of New York City.


One of the worst fall storms in recent memory hit New England on the evening of Sunday, October 29. Winds reached 93 miles per hour in parts of Eastern Mass, accompanied by 1 to 5 inches of rain across the Northeast United States

Big farking difference between an ice storm and what I highlighted above.

but you knew that, you just want to be an asshole.
 
Dromaeosaur
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But heeeeey! At least those immigrants aren't aborting our guns with their pronouns or whatever.

Farkin' morons.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Not like anyone could be expected to predict that winter will be cold


it's Texas - people try to shoot the sun every morning ANGRY YELLOW DEVIL FACE!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Thoughts and prayers, no red state bailouts.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But are the Ar-15 pins ok?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I spent 2 weeks in Texas many years ago
 
JessieL
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Functional services = Socialism = Communism

Republicans actually believe this.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

acouvis: koder: "Any outages are due to local issues like fallen trees and downed power lines."

You do realize those are problems you're responsible for fixing too, right?  Like there's this whole "budget" thing that you could use to both prevent that in the first place and/or increase the resolution time for those incidents?

Pfff... What am I saying, of course you realize it. You just don't want to work.

Or the concept of redundancy....

Such as having a SECOND of cables set up to major arteries so that if a tree falls in one transmission canle it could be diverted to the other...


Its not transmission lines that get knocked out in storm, its distribution lines that run through peoples' back yards. Its pretty hard to run a redundant lines to each house.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"We have ample power in the State of Texas, for only $400,000/kwh," Gov. Abbott said.

Also, are Texans so dumb they can't spell legislative? Do they have to use the kindergarten 'lege' to compensate?
 
Alebak
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This will continue until a solution is forced by the locals.

There's no situation where the Feds roll in and fix it for good, so long as the people who are responsible continue to be rewarded with kickbacks and reelection.

Climate change is getting worse and I don't know if Texas has they time they need to do this the slow way.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Places that are regularly hit by hurricanes trim the damn branches.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ice is the fault of the government now?  Some of you really need to see a therapist.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They're blaming wind turbines and solar again (without admitting that the percentage of those not functioning is their OWN fault for not paying for deicing equipment).
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Was spooky driving 290 between Austin and Dripping Springs last night, power out for miles.  And a grand total of 0.0 crews working on anything anywhere.

/on the plus side, folks were very well behaved at the intersections with no power to traffic lights
 
dennysgod
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

koder: "Any outages are due to local issues like fallen trees and downed power lines."

You do realize those are problems you're responsible for fixing too, right?  Like there's this whole "budget" thing that you could use to both prevent that in the first place and/or increase the resolution time for those incidents?

Pfff... What am I saying, of course you realize it. You just don't want to work.



In more civilized areas of the county the power company employs these bad asses to keeps areas around major power line clear to limits damages caused by trees during various types of storms

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JessieL
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Ice is the fault of the government now?  Some of you really need to see a therapist.


Ice is some kind of insurmountable force that nobody could ever predict or prepare for?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cfreak: Oh look, it's this thread for a second day in a row.

The Texas state government sucks donkey-ass and ice is heavy and breaks trees which brings down power-lines literally everywhere there's ice, trees, and power-lines.  Both can be true. Nuance is hard!

/ Heavy ice is a conservative conspiracy!


It has to be hard to defend Texas.  I'd guess only someone who lives there would do it.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The lights at night
Aren't very bright
clapclapclapclap
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
OK, this one's not on ERCOT, though I do wonder if their bootstrappiness extends to going it alone with interstate pacts for emergency repairs.

Years ago, I lost power in CT for ten days in November and the crew that finally hooked us up was from the Murphy Electric Power Board in the hills of NC.  They were hailed as heroes and showered with what food and beverages the neighborhood had left.
 
Displayed 50 of 72 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.