(Slate)   M. Night Shamalamadong's new film is probably too scary for most of his fans, who are really just there for the twist, anyway   (slate.com) divider line
16
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think most people are going hold out for the deepfake version that replaces the character played by Dave Bautista with Drax.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That slumdog bastard twisted all of us!
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh, is this the one based on the Paul Tremblay novel The Cabin at the End of the World? That someone in charge has renamed and wiped any references to the source material in all the promotions?

Yeah, it can get farked.
 
The Four Ringer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm watching Old right now, so I'm getting a kick...
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Beavis & Butthead / The Cramps - Ultra Twist
Youtube -CGZ5mk51mM
 
Bslim
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Shamahackalong is the ultimate manifestation of a Hollywood disease: Eyeball-it Syndrome. F*ckers who don't know shiat about anything but will jump into any project for a paycheck, f*ck canon, f*ck the audience, f*ck their own mothers. These are your Kurtzman's, your JJ's and this sack of walking crap.
 
daffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I think most people are going hold out for the deepfake version that replaces the character played by Dave Bautista with Drax.


That's the one I would watch.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: [media.tenor.com image 220x159]


I'm a little sad this took four replies but I'm mostly glad that I came here for this and it was here.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, that doesn't sound totally derivative of practically every movie since the beginning of ever.

A deft hand could make it both scary and thrilling, but Shaymalan is not that hand.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I live by where this was filmed, so I'm getting a kick.

/ignore the banjo, paddle faster
 
SirMadness
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Nostalgia Critic: Lord Shyamalan (uncut)
Youtube vGTgqPX7wiY
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sigh, if you take all of the good parts of the movies he's made after The Sixth Sense, you can probably combine them into one decent movie.  Unbreakable had some good parts, Signs has some good pieces, and Split had the skeleton of a good movie...but I'm not sure why anybody cares what he makes anymore.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Oh, is this the one based on the Paul Tremblay novel The Cabin at the End of the World? That someone in charge has renamed and wiped any references to the source material in all the promotions?

Yeah, it can get farked.


Yeah, it is.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Village has a really cool Twilight Zone plot and twist, but his movies have pacing problems.  By the time he gets to the mind blowing scene, you're already bored.
 
