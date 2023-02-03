 Skip to content
(NPR)   Residents living in luxury flats neighboring the Tate Modern extension have sued and won a case where they say the viewing platform that looks directly into their windows breaches their human rights and created a state of near constant surveillance   (npr.org) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Henceforth, all buildings will be windowless, beginning with new construction. Existing buildings will need to have windows bricked over within ten years. Problem solved.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Tourist pro-tip: the Tate Modern terrace bar has an amazing view of the Thames and the London skyline (and, apparently, these apartments), and you don't have to pay admission to the museum to get in.  I had a great gooseberry-and-elderflower crumble there over tea.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

edmo: Henceforth, all buildings will be windowless, beginning with new construction. Existing buildings will need to have windows bricked over within ten years. Problem solved.


This goes for residential dwellings that neighbor public parks because people can't be bothered to shut their blinds or curtains.

/to be fair...
//sings to be fair
///It's a constant stream of people, all day, and you shouldn't have to shut your drapes that long
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Welcome to city living, where you're almost always on public display.

If they were really rich, they could afford better urban peivacy.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Should have found the percentage of the population who like that kind of thing.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Which one was there first?
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

edmo: Henceforth, all buildings will be windowless, beginning with new construction. Existing buildings will need to have windows bricked over within ten years. Problem solved.


Only the buildings of the poor though.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Millionaires inconvenienced, courts are right on it.

Middle-class people living in a fire trap, we'll wait until the embers are cold
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: Which one was there first?


I'm assuming the one the poors use
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The apartment owners, in turn, offered to pay for a screen to block off the terrace, which Tate Modern declined.

I mean...this seems like a reasonable offer for everyone.
 
drayno76
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
...

Why buy a completely glass apartment and then complain when someone looks up your pants/skirt?

If you want to look down on the serfs from high, install a cam on top of a brutalist structure and put up 203cm plasma screens inside to mock them without them seeing you do it. 

They'll gawk at your wealth either way.

/Don't buy glass houses if you throw things or want privacy.
//Or throw orgies.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You know,
If you choose to live in a floor-to-ceiling, 360-degree windowed unit in the middle of a huge metropolitan area - even on a fairly high floor - you need to accept the burden of privacy is on you.

Sadly, the court chose money over sanity.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Are curtains or one way reflective glass something people have not heard of?
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It seems to me that if the male members grouped together to not hide anything and just go about their lives the problem would solve itself.

/all wang, all of the time!
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Samfucious: Welcome to city living, where you're almost always on public display.

If they were really rich, they could afford better urban peivacy.


I need some urban peivacy. It sounds dirty.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My face when I have to rise from the settee to close the drapes before I can toss one off.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There's no expectation of privacy in your home if you insist on leaving your windows uncovered by curtains or blinds. It's one thing if someone is crouching in the shrubs outside your window, but if you can be seen from next door or across the street then that's on you.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ReapTheChaos: There's no expectation of privacy in your home if you insist on leaving your windows uncovered by curtains or blinds. It's one thing if someone is crouching in the shrubs outside your window, but if you can be seen from next door or across the street then that's on you.


Your missing a big piece of this puzzle. It is a public buildout that is specifically designed for people to go up and take in the view. So, imagine your city built a giant set of bleachers across the street from your house and tens of thousands of people sat on the bleachers looking into your house. Every single farking day. I'm willing to bet you might actually get pretty pissed off about that.
 
