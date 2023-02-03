 Skip to content
(Slate)   Maybe it's time for all of us to start using pasta strainers on our hair
26
    Facepalm, Hair, Woman, Hair dryer, History, Mind, Reason, pasta strainer, wavy hair  
•       •       •

26 Comments     (+0 »)
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ramen.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That girl spends way to much time and money on her hair. JFC
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RAmen indeed.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought a "pasta strainer" referred to the BM you have after a spaghetti dinner?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and women wonder why they are paid less than men
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh don't tell me, one of the kids swallowed your rings or was it a battery this time?  What?  Your hair....
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: That girl spends way to much time and money on her hair. JFC


It is nice hair NGL.

I suggest she try using an air fryer on it next.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I've been under a strain lately"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
docsigma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
docsigma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HailRobonia: "I've been under a strain lately"
[Fark user image 299x169]


*shakes tiny fist*
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
colandurr
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image image 850x355]


First thing I thought of
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I use the Denman brush method but this sounds easier, actually.

Curly girls aren't stupid, by the way. I wash and style my hair once a week and that's it, and it looks fine for a week. It's kind of hard to find a way for curls to look defined (like discrete ringlets rather than "I stuck a fork in a power outlet") so if you find a method that works, you keep doing it.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I farking love angel hair
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Have you been touched by the Noodley Appendage?
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I farking love angel hair
[Fark user image 425x424]


Number 9 is even finer than that is.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A "pasta strainer" is known as a colander to the literate.

She's using a plain ol' strainer.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I mean, it makes perfect sense to me. It would diffuse the hot air while holding the hair in place. I'd imagine that the less you blow the curls around while they're still drying, the better they set.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is brilliant.  You would have thought somebody would have invented some kind of diffuser to put on a hair dryer but since that obviously hasn't happened this is the thing to do.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This being Slate, the author undoubtedly later uses her colander to prepare pasta made from artisanal wheat stolen from the poorest village in the Po Valley. Every year the children of this village come out to cry at the theft of their wheat and their tears are collected to be used on the following year's crops. I can't remember the name of the product, you can get it from Williams  Sonoma, it's the one with a sobbing child on the box.
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Curly/wavy hair is a blessing and a curse. When it's behaving it looks fantastic but when it's not you can look like Phil Spector on trial. Most people with the hair type will tell you that when you find a routine that works for your hair, no matter how ridiculous it is, you stick with it.

Which is my way of saying yeah I might put my hair in a pasta strainer, sure.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I have wavy/curly hair that shall not be tamed.  It defies physics.  I go through a lot of scrunchies.

I'd try it.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Oliver Twisted: This is brilliant.  You would have thought somebody would have invented some kind of diffuser to put on a hair dryer but since that obviously hasn't happened this is the thing to do.


Or perhaps it just isn't necessary to buy something new for every single task in our lives.
 
hobnail
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I just do the whole wrap it in a tshirt until it's mostly dry, but this actually looks promising for this time of year when it's below zero.  Looks like it diffuses a lot better than a diffuser, which, when it's super dry like it is now, will still frizz your curls if you're not careful.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: Oliver Twisted: This is brilliant.  You would have thought somebody would have invented some kind of diffuser to put on a hair dryer but since that obviously hasn't happened this is the thing to do.

Or perhaps it just isn't necessary to buy something new for every single task in our lives.


I've been doing this for years- I use a tea strainer when I blow dry my public hair.
 
