(Slate)   Tick Tockers have discovered the secret of how to get you to engage with with there posts, even if you don't really want too   (slate.com) divider line
Imperfect Pixels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I see what you did they're, subby.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Grammatical errors?  That always makes me engage...
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fewer.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't immediately see what you did their, Smitts.
(My brain is frozen today)
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Gets greens on Fark" notably absent.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have the app on my phone and I don't click on the links when people send me them.
 
northernmanor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"their" ... I mean, "with with their"
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't watch TikTok and from what I see on YouTube TikTok is mostly about boobs and NSFW
TikTok Girls Busty Bouncing Challenge
Youtube q83whHq-Pf4
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many years ago, I said the trick to getting lots of citations for academic papers was to get something that would squeak by peer review somehow, but that people would want to cite just to say that they had proven you wrong.

It's like tapping into the academic equivalent  of: 
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size


... but now some places are using CiTO to try to characterize 'good' citations vs 'bad' citations: https://sparontologies.github.io/cito/current/cito.html
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that what reddit's been trying to do all along?  I thought it was an inside joke about kids not being able to spell.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: Grammatical errors?  That always makes me engage enrage...


FTFY
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THERE, Subby?

It's they're.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: I don't watch TikTok and from what I see on YouTube TikTok is mostly about boobs and NSFW
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/q83whHq-Pf4]


Your tiktok feed is based on what you view. All I see are Gorilla Tag videos.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The people who are itching to jump on someone to correct a miner mistake are not the kind of people I want to engage with.

/unless they're hot dominatrices in black leather
//then I'm open to constructive criticism
///by appointment only
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: THERE, Subby?

It's they're.


Thair.
 
CrazedHatter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, they're going to magically make it download onto my phone and open without me opening it?  'Bout the only thing that'll get me engaging with it.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nahhh there jus idiots.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: I don't watch TikTok and from what I see on YouTube TikTok is mostly about boobs and NSFW
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/q83whHq-Pf4]


The Ultimate Beavis & Butt-head Collection | Letterman
Youtube eje-KaSjAZk
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PerpetualPeristalsis: spongeboob: I don't watch TikTok and from what I see on YouTube TikTok is mostly about boobs and NSFW
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/q83whHq-Pf4]

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/eje-KaSjAZk]


sorry.  Meant to start that at 10:12.
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was mainly to be really good looking and half naked
 
docsigma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry. Pet peeve.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: I don't watch TikTok and from what I see on YouTube TikTok is mostly about boobs and NSFW
[YouTube video: TikTok Girls Busty Bouncing Challenge]


Not sure I see the problem...
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I posted this on my ig account and called it a glock.
Gained 1M new subscribers overnight, that I now have to deal with on a daily basis.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Just applied for new job at Arby's, so I can enjoy dealing with sane people again.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

spongeboob: I don't watch TikTok and from what I see on YouTube TikTok is mostly about boobs and NSFW
[YouTube video: TikTok Girls Busty Bouncing Challenge]


i'm happy to see we're about 80% past women mutilating their lips.

/yes, i noticed the boobs
//yes, they can do as they please with their bodies
///no, it's none of my business
 
chitownmike
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Hey Nurse!: THERE, Subby?

It's they're.

Thair.


Radiohead - There, There
Youtube 7AQSLozK7aA
 
Spooonster
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I am with with you, Subby.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The compulsively pedantic can be pretty easy to jerk around but they wear out the entertainment value pretty quick.
 
I.M.APseudonym [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Also known as Cunningham's law.
 
