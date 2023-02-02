 Skip to content
(TMZ)   Turns out exploding balls can have a happy ending   (tmz.com) divider line
Cubansaltyballs
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Was hoping this would be like some guy having a gender reveal for his metaverse baby and ended up castrating himself with high-explosives.

I'm disappointed. But eventually I'll read that story, I'm sure.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Testicular Torsion | The Venture Bros. | Adult Swim
Youtube slobhI2HXhA
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Obligatory
Testicular Torsion | The Venture Bros. | Adult Swim
Youtube slobhI2HXhA
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sure, but how many eels are in his hovercraft?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Sure, but how many eels are in his hovercraft?


Balls. It was balls. Not nipples.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Torsion brand condoms

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
C'mon fark...where's the thread about exploding ball over Billings MT?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter had sex
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: thealgorerhythm: Sure, but how many eels are in his hovercraft?

Balls. It was balls. Not nipples.


Yes, I expect he has few eels, Sir William
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Shinesty's pajameralls are the best pants out there.
That is all.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
