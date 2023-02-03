 Skip to content
(The Dodo)   It's just nuts with what this guy found when he cut a hole in his wall   (thedodo.com) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a lot of nuts!
Youtube IRl3r4q_dUY
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Squirrel fills Antenna with Acorns
Youtube cZkAP-CQlhA
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, nuts AND some insulation.

/That's not how you get fiber(glass) in your diet.
 
Zippy The Warsquirrel
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Agents, they found the depot! Pull out of there!
 
monstera
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
#gloryhole
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Asked for comment, the woodpecker simply said:

en.meming.worldView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I would a thought there'd be a growing forest there by this time.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Mr. Moose at it again?

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Those don't look like any acorns I've ever seen, wonder what kind they are?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mr. T Snickers commercial get some nuts original
Youtube HgPbRp_2Hyc
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is it ... glory?
 
Merltech
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I thought it was mostly a squirrel thing.

Guess not.
Acorn Woodpecker Family Guards Their Stash
Youtube yNjJW49qauY
 
Godscrack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

zez: Those don't look like any acorns I've ever seen, wonder what kind they are?


They look like Piñon nuts.
 
GORDON
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Doesn't look like an exterior wall.  How'd them nuts get there, cause THAT'S ALLOTTA NUTS.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pull your pants up, Nick.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My dad grew up in a really old house. One year he and his dad redid a room and took all the nuts left by squirrels out of an exterior wall. The room was then much colder in the winter.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

zez: Those don't look like any acorns I've ever seen, wonder what kind they are?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/HgPbRp_2Hyc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=5]


i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When I first got out of high school my first job was hanging drywall. Only did it for a few months. It was a lousy job with a lousy lifestyle. I'd swear 90% of low-level workers in construction are alcoholics and do drink on the job when the bosses aren't around. And sometimes when they are. But nevertheless there was an interesting aspect to the job I could have never foreseen. At any big job site, there would be numerous people drinking beer while working and they would always bring the empty bottles to the drywall guys. Why? So we could put the empties in the wall and then hang a sheet of drywall over it. I can't tell you how many apartment complexes in this city have empty beer bottles in their walls.
 
