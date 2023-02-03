 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   If you drive your car backwards, do you hear a message from the devil?   (twitter.com) divider line
34
    More: Cool, shot  
•       •       •

1101 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2023 at 8:44 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean... yeah, it's cool, but WHY?
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, it's great when there is no traffic, but when you get stuck behind some guy going too slow it plays Uptown Girl and gets stuck in your head all day.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/musical-highway

There used to be one on US 66 in NM. It was fun to do once or twice.  It's gone now.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: I mean... yeah, it's cool, but WHY?


Presumably positive reinforcement (you get to hear the song) to evoke a conditioned response (going the right speed), but I suppose if you eventually grow to hate the song and want to avoid it, negative reinforcement would evoke the exact opposite of the desired conditioned response (someone speeding up or going way too slow just to avoid it).
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Played it backwards, subby, and I heard "Paul is dead."
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: OldRod: I mean... yeah, it's cool, but WHY?

Presumably positive reinforcement (you get to hear the song) to evoke a conditioned response (going the right speed), but I suppose if you eventually grow to hate the song and want to avoid it, negative reinforcement would evoke the exact opposite of the desired conditioned response (someone speeding up or going way too slow just to avoid it).


And for people who grew up playing their Little Golden Book records at 78rpm, this is a disaster waiting to happen.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: I mean... yeah, it's cool, but WHY?


Because money doesn't jump into the pockets of road crew companies all by itself.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would only encourage drivers on long trips to disobey the speed limits.   They all break ... eventually.

Easy Street [10 Hours] (1080p + Gapless Loop)
Youtube lDnva_3fcTc
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: It would only encourage drivers on long trips to disobey the speed limits.   They all break ... eventually.

[YouTube video: Easy Street [10 Hours] (1080p + Gapless Loop)]


You are an evil person.

/with beachball sized lady nuts
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm only aware of a few backward tracks. I'm sure there's more out there.

The Beatles (numerous songs)
Pink Floyd  (a song off the wall has some backwards speaking going on)
The Rutles (piggy in the middle)

What I really like are guitar solos done backwards. They made these effect pedals now that use "reverse delay" and it adds a delicate spice when used correctly.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why California's musical road sounds terrible
Youtube Ef93WmlEho0
 
nolanvoid1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could you imagine owning a house near that?
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: I mean... yeah, it's cool, but WHY?


"If you have to ask why, you're not a member of the intended audience."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BretMavrik: And for people who grew up playing their Little Golden Book records at 78rpm,


I remember doing that and playing them a 33 1/2.

which reminds me

People born in '45 will be 33 in '78
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Satan is a pussy?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i want to hear old mac donald had a farm
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BretMavrik: And for people who grew up playing their Little Golden Book records at 78rpm, this is a disaster waiting to happen.


I think the only people who had access to turntables that had 78 RPM were boomers and some of Generation X.

Neither of those groups are going to be driving very fast.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I'm only aware of a few backward tracks. I'm sure there's more out there.

The Beatles (numerous songs)
Pink Floyd  (a song off the wall has some backwards speaking going on)
The Rutles (piggy in the middle)

What I really like are guitar solos done backwards. They made these effect pedals now that use "reverse delay" and it adds a delicate spice when used correctly.


Zappa has at least three, not including a couple of tracks that had sections played backwards at the insistence of WB Records to get by censors.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BBC Top Gear - The Musical Road
Youtube 7zcgdoyinus


Top gear actually covered one in the states....
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a few comments in, some asshole is whining about the taxpayer's money.
Holy shiat, people make me want to vomit.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: I mean... yeah, it's cool, but WHY?


Because it's cool, that's why.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nolanvoid1: Could you imagine owning a house near that?


They just installed rumble crosswalks on an existing main road at a housing development near me. Yay new crosswalks! Boooooo, every single car makes noise as it drives past. I feel sorry for the people who live by that crosswalk. That is some shiat-level design decision making.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: It would only encourage drivers on long trips to disobey the speed limits.   They all break ... eventually.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/lDnva_3fcTc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I'm concerned this has 4.1M views and Russia is getting torture ideas from The Walking Dead.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Marcos P: [YouTube video: Why California's musical road sounds terrible]


Was that a 3 minute video of someone explaining that a few seconds music is out of chewn?

That's very British.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Zappa has at least three,


Oh see, that's cool. I never would've expected him to do that. Nice.
 
jso2897
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Was that a 3 minute video of someone explaining that a few seconds music is out of chewn?


Huh?
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
All I hear is the screaming of the people that I am running over.  It lasts for a few minutes, but eventually stops.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: It would only encourage drivers on long trips to disobey the speed limits.   They all break ... eventually.


That is the ringtone for when my middle child calls. Because I know chaos is not far behind.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jso2897: Nana's Vibrator: Was that a 3 minute video of someone explaining that a few seconds music is out of chewn?

Huh?


Have your coffee and say it again slowly in a British accent.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: BretMavrik: And for people who grew up playing their Little Golden Book records at 78rpm, this is a disaster waiting to happen.

I think the only people who had access to turntables that had 78 RPM were boomers and some of Generation X.

Neither of those groups are going to be driving very fast.


The tail end of GenX are still in their 40s

So they're right at the age to have a mid-life crisis and buy some sort of penis replacement car.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've never heard intentional music from grooved pavement, but I would like to say that back when I used to work 7am-3pm, and had night classes that ran 'til 9pm, I probably owe my life to whoever came up with the idea of putting them on the side of the road.

Also, a friend used to referred to it as 'groovy pavement' because there was a patch near her house to warn about a bad turn coming up.  I thought it sounded like what I assume whales sound like when they're getting it on.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

steklo: I'm only aware of a few backward tracks. I'm sure there's more out there.

The Beatles (numerous songs)
Pink Floyd  (a song off the wall has some backwards speaking going on)
The Rutles (piggy in the middle)

What I really like are guitar solos done backwards. They made these effect pedals now that use "reverse delay" and it adds a delicate spice when used correctly.


Weird Al has done it a couple of times. A backmask near the end of "I Remember Larry" says "Wow, you must really have a lot of free time on your hands"
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: koder: OldRod: I mean... yeah, it's cool, but WHY?

Presumably positive reinforcement (you get to hear the song) to evoke a conditioned response (going the right speed), but I suppose if you eventually grow to hate the song and want to avoid it, negative reinforcement would evoke the exact opposite of the desired conditioned response (someone speeding up or going way too slow just to avoid it).

And for people who grew up playing their Little Golden Book records at 78rpm, this is a disaster waiting to happen.


But that was fun!  Never had any Little Golden Book records, but I played a lot of 33 1/3 at 78 rpm - growing up in a town of 1500 in the late 60s/early 70s was a boring time...
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.