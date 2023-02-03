 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCTI 12 New Bern)   Bad luck: Getting killed in a motorcycle wreck. Worse luck: Your penis ends up in a gas station parking lot   (wcti12.com) divider line
40
    More: Strange, human sex organ, Sex organ, Filling station, Alabama gas station, Uterus, Secondary sex characteristic, Sex differences in humans, Sexual intercourse  
•       •       •

585 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2023 at 9:20 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst luck: You end up a repeat on Fark.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has to be the greatest quote ever in a newspaper article:  "Police have not detailed exactly how Means's penis managed to travel to the gas station"
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best luck: you get to tell your misbehaving child that's what happens when you're bad on a road trip.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having owned several motorcycles through the years I think I may be riding them differently than the guy in the article.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA "his penis fell off the front end of a truck"

Ive bought stuff that has fallen out of a truck, but a penis is a bride too far for me
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Brawndo: FTFA "his penis fell off the front end of a truck"

Ive bought stuff that has fallen out of a truck, but a penis is a bride too far for me


i c wat u did their
 
WyDave
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Poor schmuck who found it:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Wiping out so hard your dick flies off"
This is just nitrous for the imagination.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
assets.atlasobscura.comView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That will cost you $17.00
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Police have not detailed exactly how Means's penis managed to travel to the gas station

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Brawndo: FTFA "his penis fell off the front end of a truck"

Ive bought stuff that has fallen out of a truck, but a penis is a bride too far for me


Fark user imageView Full Size

So that's why it's only the balls.
 
zez
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Walker: Worst luck: You end up a repeat on Fark.


This is more of a follow up
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Police say they believe multiple people unknowingly struck Means's body following the fatal crash."

How do you not know if you hit something larger than a breadbox with your car?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Detachable penus?
 
Tonyboy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Having owned several motorcycles through the years I think I may be riding them differently than the guy in the article.


So you keep your modifier from dangling?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If he had survived, but had his penis torn off, this pic FTFA would have added more cruelty to his world...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Having owned several motorcycles through the years I think I may be riding them differently than the guy in the article.


This guy got hit multiple times afterward, him laying the bike down likely didn't do it.  That said, blue jeans protect you for about six feet if you go down.

/ ex rider, after an accident killed friend.  Broadsided by dwi
// went down myself @ about 50 mph, slid
/// still intact down below
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Walker: Worst luck: You end up a repeat on Fark.


i mean, how often do you find a random penis in a parking lot
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Gotta keep the dirty side down.
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

The guy who found it, and drew the chalk outline.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
one of my fears is having a death where people burst into laughter at the funeral parlor.
 
brilett
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He should have gotten the extended warranty.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm sure his family and loved one's really appreciate the graphic details all over the internet.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Yeeeeeah, on second thought I'll just put this back & have a coffee instead.'
 
R2112
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Are we sure this guy's not a plumber ?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ah, the seldom seen but much feared 'splatflop'.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
hugram: If he had survived, but had his penis torn off, this pic FTFA would have added more cruelty to his world...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Walker: Worst luck: You end up a repeat on Fark.

i mean, how often do you find a random penis in a parking lot


Fark user imageView Full Size

37 times?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

freetomato: [th.bing.com image 198x267]
The guy who found it, and drew the chalk outline.


I seriously laughed so hard just now
 
R2112
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

R2112: Are we sure this guy's not a plumber ?

[Fark user image 850x1133]


Wrong thread ... I'm a dumbass
 
Abox
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Was she found in possession of said penis or did she just need her fainting couch
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WonderDave1: some_beer_drinker: Walker: Worst luck: You end up a repeat on Fark.

i mean, how often do you find a random penis in a parking lot

[Fark user image image 320x180]
37 times?


In a row?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've been riding for over 40 years, I've imagined a lot of horrible things happening to me but never this.
Riding with a jock strap on from now on.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

grokca: I've been riding for over 40 years, I've imagined a lot of horrible things happening to me but never this.
Riding with a jock strap on from now on.


Relax, a thong can't be wrong
 
NINEv2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Abox: [Fark user image image 386x218]
Was she found in possession of said penis or did she just need her fainting couch


She was in the same county with some fentanyl.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Organ donor
 
BubbaBoBobBrain
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Peoples, peoples, there's a simple explanation for all this:
King Missile - Detachable Penis
Youtube byDiILrNbM4
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My friend's father had his leg ripped off when he crashed into a fire hydrant. He wasn't even going fast, but a series of unfortunate events led him to his current, single-legged life.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Pretty sure getting dead is worse than subsequently losing your unit.  Dead guys have little use for anything.  Priorities, dude. Priorities.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.