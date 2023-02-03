 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Can Gen Z make friends in the pandemic era? Subby would just tell them to hang out at the mall. Oh wait   (bbc.com) divider line
19
    More: Interesting, New York City, Columbia University, Friendship, Social network, City, Facebook, Canada, Expert  
•       •       •

199 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2023 at 9:35 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If teens want to meet people, just hang out at Hot Topic.

/ reference might be a little dated
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*looks at the sold-out cons he's going to*

Yeah. Should be fine.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: If teens want to meet people, just hang out at Hot Topic.



Cruising the high school parking lot is still free.
Now I have an even cooler car AND I can buy liquor.


/alright alright alright
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: *looks at the sold-out cons he's going to*

Yeah. Should be fine.


Which con?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Our Z child has a stack of online friends and is already planning on going to some cons this year.  Funny thing is they'd never heard of PAX East which is right in our backyard.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fascinating book, do recommend.
 
redmid17
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
After the first half of the article, the only thing that pops to mind is:

Fark user imageView Full Size


JFC
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"For older generations, work was the sole place of connection. "

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
budrojr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They aren't that good at face to face interactions anyway.

/Work ain't for making friends.
//Work is for work.
///Get to work.
 
Fano
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: [Fark user image image 850x1201]

Fascinating book, do recommend.


preview.redd.itView Full Size

My hometown mall used to have an awesome fountain
 
jso2897
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Holy shiat! My byline is due in five minutes and I haven't written a word!!"

"Chill out Bro - just spew out some meaningless garbage with the word "generation" in it."

My loathing of modern "journalism" is definitely coming to a middle.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bostonguy: If teens want to meet people, just hang out at Hot Topic. Spencer's

/ reference might be a little dated
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fano: My hometown mall used to have an awesome fountain


The author of the book, in the start of it, says something like, "When I told people I was writing a book about malls, I got two reactions. The first was, 'Oh you're writing about dead malls.' The second was, 'let me tell you about MY mall!'"

And yeah for people of a certain generation it seems true. Even when I was reading the book, that was kind of people's reaction on seeing the cover.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

budrojr: They aren't that good at face to face interactions anyway.

/Work ain't for making friends.


Making friends at work is for people in their teens up until their twenties or thirties. Then, people do the job to collect a paycheck and then go home to their partners and families.

My marketing job in high tech is not like working at Empire Records, and I would not want it to be.

/ actually, I would farking love it
 
shinji3i
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
For older generations, work was the sole place of connection. Without offices, young people have to get clever about making friends.

i.imgur.ioView Full Size


Isn't the most popular Boomer sitcom about a group of regulars from different walks of life being best friends at a local bar?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Robin Sparkles-Let's Go To The Mall' (full version).
Youtube IY_bhVSGKEg
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Isn't the most popular Boomer sitcom about a group of regulars from different walks of life being best friends at a local bar?


What Gilligan's Island were you watching?
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I clicked the article and it's the most boomer thing I've read so far today. Day ain't over yet.

Making friends as an early career worker is critical, especially for people in a new city without existing ties

Lies. Helps push the "but we're a faaaaaaaaaaaaamily" BS that employers use to exploit more labor. There's nothing wrong with being professionally friendly, but this sort of thing needs to be treated with caution because again it can lead to exploitative behavior if not straight up chilled atmosphere.

Yes, being friendly at work especially with management can directly become a safety risk.

While work has traditionally been a place to make connections

Work is traditionally a place we get paid because we live in a capitalist hellscape. Most people, given a choice, would not willingly work. Oh we'd do things, don't get me wrong. Remember that recent article about the guy who was just bored and interested so he cracked the code of dots in cave paintings?

Anyway, the article basically whines loudly that people should make friends at work, while Gen Z are finding a whole lot of options to do anything but. Because it's almost like Gen Z unashamedly job hops if the vibes are bad, and are aware they aren't staying so there's no point.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.