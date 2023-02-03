 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KAKE Wichita)   FedEx driver tells customer "Go back to your country" later asks, "Should I not have said that?" and "Is anyone hiring?"   (kake.com) divider line
57
    More: Stupid, High school, Report, Privacy policy, Sport, Television, FCC Public Files, KAKE, Cardinal direction  
•       •       •

859 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2023 at 1:52 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I couldn't understand what she was saying
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FTFA: "There's your boxes. Since you want to sit there and look at me," says the FedEx driver.

Customers don't have to help you with your job. If they do, that's great. If they don't, you have no right to get mad at them.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I couldn't understand what she was saying


Her job was hard and it was cold and the customer wasn't helping her so she got frustrated enough to say something considered "unladylike".
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So the person filming is getting something delivered, the driver is having a hard time, and instead of helping, she pulls out her phone and starts recording.  What a country.
 
dletter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"I'm frustrated, it's cold outside and I'm trying to gather my thoughts."

And you know who then says racist things in that situation?

Racists.

/B.S. apology
//forgot to blame the Ambien
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hugram: FTFA: "There's your boxes. Since you want to sit there and look at me," says the FedEx driver.

Customers don't have to help you with your job. If they do, that's great. If they don't, you have no right to get mad at them.


No shiat.  Did that driver expect a little human decency?
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I rage every time a client doesn't help me draft pleadings.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: So the person filming is getting something delivered, the driver is having a hard time, and instead of helping, she pulls out her phone and starts recording.  What a country.


I agree, we're a nation of a-holes.

But it's not illegal to be an a-hole and as of 2023, I'm pretty sure it's preferred, somehow.

I would have helped but even if we didn't, she can't be all hate'y about it.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: So the person filming is getting something delivered, the driver is having a hard time, and instead of helping, she pulls out her phone and starts recording.  What a country.


I've paid for the package.  I've paid for the shipping.  Now you want me to schlep the box up to my house?  She should have just done her damn job and biatched in her truck afterwards.
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: So the person filming is getting something delivered, the driver is having a hard time, and instead of helping, she pulls out her phone and starts recording.  What a country.


Or the delivery person was already being enough of a racist coont that they were protecting themselves
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FedEx drivers are all contractors or contract employees, right?
Plenty of casual work opportunities in this roaring economy, right?
Walk your mouth right on over to Uber or Lyft.

/Don't be mean
//People are a-holes
///Don't be an a-hole
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They are both assholes.
 
p51d007
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"the video has received over 3,000,000 views"
According to "journalists" today, THAT is what constitutes "news"

Plus, I'll bet some words were exchanged BEFORE the video started, which
means who knows what happened...but, people only believe what they see.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Jeebus Saves: So the person filming is getting something delivered, the driver is having a hard time, and instead of helping, she pulls out her phone and starts recording.  What a country.

I've paid for the package.  I've paid for the shipping.  Now you want me to schlep the box up to my house?  She should have just done her damn job and biatched in her truck afterwards.


I demand service!  You there!  Yes you, the one beneath me!  Provide me the service I paid for!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Hoblit: vudukungfu: I couldn't understand what she was saying

Her job was hard and it was cold and the customer wasn't helping her so she got frustrated enough to say something considered "unladylike".


And "Unmature".
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

p51d007: "the video has received over 3,000,000 views"
According to "journalists" today, THAT is what constitutes "news"

Plus, I'll bet some words were exchanged BEFORE the video started, which
means who knows what happened...but, people only believe what they see.


It sounds like the driver went up to the house and asked the person recording if they could move the car in the driveway to make delivering the large, heavy, awkward box easier to deliver.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That the driveway was full forcing her to park on the side of the street.

So? You're not supposed to pull into people's driveways anyway.
 
dletter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Subtonic: They are both assholes.


Probably... and both could have used the word asshole to describe the other.

Only one was xenophobic though.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How do you get "go back to your country" from delivering a package to their actual house?

Does the FedEx driver own a house?  If not, is she a stateless person?

And why would anybody move from another country to Wichita, Kansas?

I don't think she actually knows how to gather her thoughts at all.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: p51d007: "the video has received over 3,000,000 views"
According to "journalists" today, THAT is what constitutes "news"

Plus, I'll bet some words were exchanged BEFORE the video started, which
means who knows what happened...but, people only believe what they see.

It sounds like the driver went up to the house and asked the person recording if they could move the car in the driveway to make delivering the large, heavy, awkward box easier to deliver.



It sounds like these casual racists would all be in serious trouble without your diligent white knighting.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maybe a lot of women aren't suited for jobs that require moving heavy objects?


*fading footsteps*
*door slam"*
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Jeebus Saves: p51d007: "the video has received over 3,000,000 views"
According to "journalists" today, THAT is what constitutes "news"

Plus, I'll bet some words were exchanged BEFORE the video started, which
means who knows what happened...but, people only believe what they see.

It sounds like the driver went up to the house and asked the person recording if they could move the car in the driveway to make delivering the large, heavy, awkward box easier to deliver.


It sounds like these casual racists would all be in serious trouble without your diligent white knighting.


That lady filming was an asshole and deserved it.  Not so fun when you're on the receiving end of asshole behavior, is it lady?  I'm sure all of her deliveries will be well cared for in the future.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A racist non-white in the wild, Fark assured me these didn't exist.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hugram: FTFA: "There's your boxes. Since you want to sit there and look at me," says the FedEx driver.

Customers don't have to help you with your job. If they do, that's great. If they don't, you have no right to get mad at them.


Glad I looked at the comments first. I was about to say "pretty sure that's your farking job."

I know every time I'm at work, I wonder "why won't those lazy electricity users help me turn all these damn valves?"
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is like one of those "AITA" forums on Reddit.

This one qualifies as an "ESH."
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There is a world of difference between Fed Ex drivers and Fed Ex ground drivers. Fed Ex drivers work for Fed Ex. Ground drivers work for independent contractors. One is thoroughly vetted and the other's main qualification is can you drive this truck.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Hoblit: vudukungfu: I couldn't understand what she was saying

Her job was hard and it was cold and the customer wasn't helping her so she got frustrated enough to say something considered "unladylike".


Fun fact!: A woman can be "unladylike" and still not be a racist.
 
dletter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: macadamnut: Jeebus Saves: p51d007: "the video has received over 3,000,000 views"
According to "journalists" today, THAT is what constitutes "news"

Plus, I'll bet some words were exchanged BEFORE the video started, which
means who knows what happened...but, people only believe what they see.

It sounds like the driver went up to the house and asked the person recording if they could move the car in the driveway to make delivering the large, heavy, awkward box easier to deliver.


It sounds like these casual racists would all be in serious trouble without your diligent white knighting.

That lady filming was an asshole and deserved it.  Not so fun when you're on the receiving end of asshole behavior, is it lady?  I'm sure all of her deliveries will be well cared for in the future.


She deserved to be called an asshole.

Nobody deserves xenophobia.  As nut says, that is just white knighting the racism and racist excuses ("I was tired", "I was on meds", "I was frustrated", etc)... plenty of people have all those issues, and don't have racist things fall out of their mouths, because they aren't racists to begin with.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm definitely not a good enough actor to be able to act surprised at seeing who is arguing that the customer deserved the racist rant they received.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: macadamnut: Jeebus Saves: p51d007: "the video has received over 3,000,000 views"
According to "journalists" today, THAT is what constitutes "news"

Plus, I'll bet some words were exchanged BEFORE the video started, which
means who knows what happened...but, people only believe what they see.

It sounds like the driver went up to the house and asked the person recording if they could move the car in the driveway to make delivering the large, heavy, awkward box easier to deliver.


It sounds like these casual racists would all be in serious trouble without your diligent white knighting.

That lady filming was an asshole and deserved it.  Not so fun when you're on the receiving end of asshole behavior, is it lady?  I'm sure all of her deliveries will be well cared for in the future.



Yeah, champion of the working class too.  Try not to create any jobs on your way to the parking lot.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Jeebus Saves: So the person filming is getting something delivered, the driver is having a hard time, and instead of helping, she pulls out her phone and starts recording.  What a country.

I agree, we're a nation of a-holes.

But it's not illegal to be an a-hole and as of 2023, I'm pretty sure it's preferred, somehow.

I would have helped but even if we didn't, she can't be all hate'y about it.


"Here's your boxes. You could have helped me instead of staring at me and this wouldn't have taken as long." -OK

"... So go back to your country" - Not OK
 
jso2897
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
normmacdonald.jpg
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Here's your piano, since you want to sit there and look at us!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When the pandemic lockdown hit, I lost my lease signing for a Brooklyn apartment. I was trapped on Long Island. My only respite was a daily, monotonous walk around a quarter-mile block. One day, a woman pulled over and practically mounted the curb. She actually said, "Go back to where you came!" My first reaction was, "Diagram that sentence." My second was the question, "Queens?! I'd love to go there right now." I walked on because I couldn't even.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dletter: Jeebus Saves: macadamnut: Jeebus Saves: p51d007: "the video has received over 3,000,000 views"
According to "journalists" today, THAT is what constitutes "news"

Plus, I'll bet some words were exchanged BEFORE the video started, which
means who knows what happened...but, people only believe what they see.

It sounds like the driver went up to the house and asked the person recording if they could move the car in the driveway to make delivering the large, heavy, awkward box easier to deliver.


It sounds like these casual racists would all be in serious trouble without your diligent white knighting.

That lady filming was an asshole and deserved it.  Not so fun when you're on the receiving end of asshole behavior, is it lady?  I'm sure all of her deliveries will be well cared for in the future.

She deserved to be called an asshole.

Nobody deserves xenophobia.  As nut says, that is just white knighting the racism and racist excuses ("I was tired", "I was on meds", "I was frustrated", etc)... plenty of people have all those issues, and don't have racist things fall out of their mouths, because they aren't racists to begin with.


She deserved what ever the driver wanted to call her.  The poor victim would have went to cry on the internet either way.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: So the person filming is getting something delivered, the driver is having a hard time, and instead of helping, she pulls out her phone and starts recording.  What a country.


Which country?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hugram: FTFA: "There's your boxes. Since you want to sit there and look at me," says the FedEx driver.

Customers don't have to help you with your job. If they do, that's great. If they don't, you have no right to get mad at them.


True.  But when I was at a retail job a while back, it was annoying when I had bagged a lot of items, and my register area was overflowing, and the customer would just stand there and not put their bagged items back in their cart.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Hoblit: vudukungfu: I couldn't understand what she was saying

Her job was hard and it was cold and the customer wasn't helping her so she got frustrated enough to say something considered "unladylike".

Fun fact!: A woman can be "unladylike" and still not be a racist.


I'm sure you're right!
 
BadBambini
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"The now-former FedEx driver acknowledges she made an inappropriate racist comment during a delivery stop."

as opposed to an "appropriate racist comment"??
 
dkimball
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dletter: "I'm frustrated, it's cold outside and I'm trying to gather my thoughts."

And you know who then says racist things in that situation?

Racists.

/B.S. apology
//forgot to blame the Ambien


Where is the racism?  She said go back to your country....because she couldn't understand them.
I guess that qualifies as x% racist? where x is a small number?

Now if she used a racial slur, that's a big x
 
dletter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: dletter: Jeebus Saves: macadamnut: Jeebus Saves: p51d007: "the video has received over 3,000,000 views"
According to "journalists" today, THAT is what constitutes "news"

Plus, I'll bet some words were exchanged BEFORE the video started, which
means who knows what happened...but, people only believe what they see.

It sounds like the driver went up to the house and asked the person recording if they could move the car in the driveway to make delivering the large, heavy, awkward box easier to deliver.


It sounds like these casual racists would all be in serious trouble without your diligent white knighting.

That lady filming was an asshole and deserved it.  Not so fun when you're on the receiving end of asshole behavior, is it lady?  I'm sure all of her deliveries will be well cared for in the future.

She deserved to be called an asshole.

Nobody deserves xenophobia.  As nut says, that is just white knighting the racism and racist excuses ("I was tired", "I was on meds", "I was frustrated", etc)... plenty of people have all those issues, and don't have racist things fall out of their mouths, because they aren't racists to begin with.

She deserved what ever the driver wanted to call her.  The poor victim would have went to cry on the internet either way.


Would the driver have been fired for swearing at and calling the lady an asshole?  Probably as well.  But they wouldn't have also been seen as xenophobic/racist.

And the lady getting stuff delivered was an asshole, to be sure.

But, you are "Racist remarks are ok if I'm responding to an asshole" guy.

Got it.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It astounds me that the FedEx driver thinks it was okay to make a racist comment because bystanders did not step in to do her job for her. Lady, you are a Delivery driver. It is YOUR job to DELIVER boxes.
 
nytmare
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Jeebus Saves: p51d007: "the video has received over 3,000,000 views"
According to "journalists" today, THAT is what constitutes "news"

Plus, I'll bet some words were exchanged BEFORE the video started, which
means who knows what happened...but, people only believe what they see.

It sounds like the driver went up to the house and asked the person recording if they could move the car in the driveway to make delivering the large, heavy, awkward box easier to deliver.


It sounds like these casual racists would all be in serious trouble without your diligent white knighting.


It's kind of his job, being a conservative. If it weren't for the racist comments there wouldn't be a story and no one for Jeebus to attack in defense of the racist.
 
dletter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dkimball: dletter: "I'm frustrated, it's cold outside and I'm trying to gather my thoughts."

And you know who then says racist things in that situation?

Racists.

/B.S. apology
//forgot to blame the Ambien

Where is the racism?  She said go back to your country....because she couldn't understand them.
I guess that qualifies as x% racist? where x is a small number?

Now if she used a racial slur, that's a big x


More Xenophobic than "racist" in comment, but, the lines tend to blur there, and most aren't much of one or the other.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dkimball: dletter: "I'm frustrated, it's cold outside and I'm trying to gather my thoughts."

And you know who then says racist things in that situation?

Racists.

/B.S. apology
//forgot to blame the Ambien

Where is the racism?  She said go back to your country....because she couldn't understand them.
I guess that qualifies as x% racist? where x is a small number?

Now if she used a racial slur, that's a big x


Interesting take. If this ever happens to you, try it out and see for us, wouldjya'? I mean, if you don't think anyone will take it as a racist statement, you should be able to try it and get back to us pretty soon. Looking forward to it!
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
She's an asshole but I'm not seeing the racism. It was tense and heated, I'm pretty sure she would have said the same thing to some AW filming her and barking at her in a heavy Swedish or Nigerian accent.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: When the pandemic lockdown hit, I lost my lease signing for a Brooklyn apartment. I was trapped on Long Island. My only respite was a daily, monotonous walk around a quarter-mile block. One day, a woman pulled over and practically mounted the curb. She actually said, "Go back to where you came!" My first reaction was, "Diagram that sentence." My second was the question, "Queens?! I'd love to go there right now." I walked on because I couldn't even.


That doesn't sound very Ragin' of you.

/user name does not check out
//s
///I'm old enough to want to complete my splashy trifecta.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

nytmare: macadamnut: Jeebus Saves: p51d007: "the video has received over 3,000,000 views"
According to "journalists" today, THAT is what constitutes "news"

Plus, I'll bet some words were exchanged BEFORE the video started, which
means who knows what happened...but, people only believe what they see.

It sounds like the driver went up to the house and asked the person recording if they could move the car in the driveway to make delivering the large, heavy, awkward box easier to deliver.


It sounds like these casual racists would all be in serious trouble without your diligent white knighting.

It's kind of his job, being a conservative. If it weren't for the racist comments there wouldn't be a story and no one for Jeebus to attack in defense of the racist.


Oh the poor woman with a lack of human decency had mean words said to her.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: nytmare: macadamnut: Jeebus Saves: p51d007: "the video has received over 3,000,000 views"
According to "journalists" today, THAT is what constitutes "news"

Plus, I'll bet some words were exchanged BEFORE the video started, which
means who knows what happened...but, people only believe what they see.

It sounds like the driver went up to the house and asked the person recording if they could move the car in the driveway to make delivering the large, heavy, awkward box easier to deliver.


It sounds like these casual racists would all be in serious trouble without your diligent white knighting.

It's kind of his job, being a conservative. If it weren't for the racist comments there wouldn't be a story and no one for Jeebus to attack in defense of the racist.

Oh the poor woman with a lack of human decency had mean words said to her.


Like I said earlier, we're a nation of a-holes! :)
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.