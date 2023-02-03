 Skip to content
(Metro)   Wanted short criminal, who goes by the name 'Get Shorty 4.9,' teases police on social media to try and catch his big cheeky mouth   (metro.co.uk) divider line
7
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So ... no photos showing how short he is?

/I have a thing for short guys
//and men I can fix!
///lol *sob*
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

austerity101: So ... no photos showing how short he is?

/I have a thing for short guys
//and men I can fix!
///lol *sob*


They told you how short he is. 4'9", in Imperial feet and inches, so, if my calculations are correct, he's 27 US inches tall.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He was jailed for 18 months in March 2022 after attacking his ex-partner while high on drugs and alcohol and is serving part of his sentence on licence.

OK. Mildly amusing on social media. Not so much in a domestic situation.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

But does he drive the Cadillac of minivans?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I guess he's good at staying under their radar.
 
