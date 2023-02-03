 Skip to content
(BBC)   Beefeaters seen dusting off the gallows at the Tower of London as man pleads guilty to treason after being caught at Windsor Castle with a crossbow, telling police officers he was there 'to Kill the Queen'. It's a bold strategy, Cotton   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't the way I expected Reggie Jackson to go. He was a hell of a player, back in the day.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is she like Viggo the Carpathian? Do they need to shoot her with arrows, cut off her head, draw quarter and burn her to make sure she's dead?
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
She's dead already
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He's not getting charged under the "off with his head" law. The last person got 5 years in prison.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

erewhon the opinionated: She's dead already


Pillows are useful, right, Chuckles?
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Nobody tell him about the Queen. I want this to be a path of self discovery.
 
