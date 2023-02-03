 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Man slams wife for not introducing him as pilot Roger Roger Oveur Victor to her work colleagues - despite never having flown a plane or any flight training in his life   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
12
    More: Weird, Woman, Flight training, Writing, Spouse, Fast food restaurant, Divorce, flight training, baffling post  
•       •       •

167 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2023 at 1:00 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Let me guess. Private import and export pilot for Vandalay Industries?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Mirror reporting on something posted on Reddit.
 
zez
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"I have never actually flown a plane or started flight training, but I have considered it for a long time. Even though my skills are not a career, I still consider myself as adept or possibly more knowledgeable than the average pilot."

Is this about trump?
 
Supadope [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's not news.
 
deanis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I have probably over 500 hours of playing Call of Duty. Does that make me a mercenary?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That woman needs to dump that farking moran, stat.
 
buntz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

deanis: I have probably over 500 hours of playing Call of Duty. Does that make me a mercenary?


No, but I bet you're a fantastic camper
 
khatores
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Supadope: It's not news.


No but it's unfortunately very relatable for a lot of people.
A scrub is a guy that thinks he's fly
And is also known as a busta
Always talkin' about what he wants
And just sits on his broke ass
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 minute ago  

deanis: I have probably over 500 hours of playing Call of Duty. Does that make me a mercenary?


I've seen at least two stories of gamers who got good at racing games and then excelled on the track because they had the track layout and driving lines memorized.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Man slams wife

I've seen that video.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I've always wanted to pretend to be an architect.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I insist my children refer to me as "The Colonel".
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.