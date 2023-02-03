 Skip to content
(CNN)   Washing your jeans? You're doing it wrong   (cnn.com) divider line
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Does it smell?
Do I have any skin conditions, such as eczema, a rash or a skin lesion?
Is it visibly dirty? Is it sweaty?
Did I wear underwear with this?"

welcome to Fark, CNN
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jeezus H Tapdancing Christ on a Cracker, do we need to get some variant of this article every hour of every day?
 
Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: Jeezus H Tapdancing Christ on a Cracker, do we need to get some variant of this article every hour of every day?


There's always somebody who's hearing this information for the first time. I was well into my 30s before I heard about people not washing jeans after every wear. And I heard that from my mother about my grandparents who I saw regularly. Mom is a wash every time boomer, and it just never came up.

I work from home and I rarely have to layer up so all the obvious stuff and shirts get washed after one wear. I wear Jeans unless I'm working out or doing physical labor.

Nowadays I never wear the same jeans two days in a row. Used but still fresh pairs get laid out on a mostly unused futon in my bedroom. I smell check when I go to put them on. Smelly goes into the laundry hamper. When there are enough in the hamper I wash them.

I've got a cuddle bug doggo so usually they start smelling of dog before they start smelling of ass. It's roughly 3 - 5 wears, low end in the summer high end in the winter.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I just bought 6 pairs of work pants for 3.50 @ for this summer. I get very dirty working with repairing old machinery, so those get put in a bucket with odorless mineral spirits, dawn and water, and there is a hole in the lid for the plunger handle. Wednesday, they get laundered.
 
mudesi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't wash any pants.  Ever.  Unless you fell in mud or something, what the fark are you washing them for?  They're pants.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
any day i dont have to put on hard pants is a good day
 
stevecore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously comes down to is it dirty or starting to smell at all
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course not. That's for the laundress.
 
cards fan by association
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor advice for the way I fart.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wash my jeans like twice a year lol.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't there something a while back about people who put their jeans in a freezer in an attempt to kill bacteria without actually washing them?

/doesn't wear jeans
//but usually gets a few days out of a pair of pants
///especially during 2020 when I didn't go outside for weeks at a time
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You guys wear clothes?
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take advantage of low cost laundering.  Just donate all your clothes to Goodwill, then head to the Goodwill store a few days later and buy them all back for 75 cents.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pffff..like I wear pants.

/What do you mean HR wants to talk to me?
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a college roommate who didn't wash his jeans the entire term. He doodled on them during classes. His Army uniforms, he was religious about cleaning and pressing them.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had one pair of jeans through out high school(new pair every year)
My mom would wash them on the weekend and then during the week once
But I didn't have to walk to school

Not enough of back in my day get off of my lawn post?
I still have a leather jacket I bought from Chess King(kids ask your grandparents) in the 80s in my closet
 
Dinkledort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wash them, don't wash them.  Who gives a fark.  The real takeaway here is that if you're concerned about what "experts" think of when you should wash your clothes, you might be a nitwit.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wear jeans about 15 times before I wash them.  I washed more often 15 years ago when I spent a lot of time in bars back when everyone smoked.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: Wasn't there something a while back about people who put their jeans in a freezer in an attempt to kill bacteria without actually washing them?


I remember hearing about this for waxed jeans
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Promo Sapien: You guys wear clothes?


It's winter right now, and I only have so much fur and fat for insulation, so yes.

Even in the summer I usually wear some clothes, as it's easier to wash than the furniture, but I have been known to answer my door in only a towel when the evangelicals are going door to door.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i knew a woman in college who would not use a bath towel that was not fresh out of the laundry - once she used one, it went right into the laundry basket. so, she had a load of towels to wash every week.

"you will never be cleaner than literally straight out of the shower!" did not convince her.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Armchair_Invective: Take advantage of low cost laundering.  Just donate all your clothes to Goodwill, then head to the Goodwill store a few days later and buy them all back for 75 cents.


And get a receipt for tax purposes?
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I changed pants I would have to rethread my belt through all those loops, I'm willing to do that like once a year, tops.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I used to not wear underwear in the summer.  It was too hot.  But now they have all these high tech fabrics so I do.  Cotton sucks in the heat.
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Regarding bacteria on unwashed clothing, all of it came from you in the first place (we are bags 'o bacteria).  You're just reuniting long lost relatives.
 
Binx
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Okay, but how often do I wash my moo-moo?
 
johndalek
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
pajamas????

havent worn them since high school.

and jeans--when you take them off and stand them up by themselves in the corner is when you MIGHT think about washing them.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: "Does it smell?
Do I have any skin conditions, such as eczema, a rash or a skin lesion?
Is it visibly dirty? Is it sweaty?
Did I wear underwear with this?"

welcome to Fark, CNN


Yeah, visual inspection and smell test. This is not rocket science.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I fully support barely washing your jeans, as long as you aren't going commando.

Personally, I always find that random hand grease on the front of the legs means I need to wash them once a week or two. I don't wipe food off on them on purpose or anything, just that general life builds up there after a while. Just looks dirty after a while even if it doesn't explicitly "smell."

I guess if I owned like $200 jeans I'd probably be more motivated to avoid touching them.

(Does not apply to after working outside, especially in the summer.)
 
Super_pope
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The only stuff I don't wash regularly is stuff I really like that responds poorly to washing like nice sweaters.  Unless I spilled something it's better to just hang those up and put them away.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mudesi: I don't wash any pants.  Ever.  Unless you fell in mud or something, what the fark are you washing them for?  They're pants.


Your towels are all stiff as boards, aren't they?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Annie - Chewing Gum [Live On Popworld]
Youtube KTx6enCvQ-M
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Shirts, underwear, socks: One wear and in the hamper they go
WFH Office Jeans: 3-5 wears
Yardwork Jeans: One wear
Bath Towels: Every other week
Bedding: Monthly

Kid clothes: One wear. Those little dudes are stinky
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It says you need to wash underwear after every use, but it doesn't say how long each use should be.
 
Pilikia [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Shirts, underwear, socks: One wear and in the hamper they go
WFH Office Jeans: 3-5 wears
Yardwork Jeans: One wear
Bath Towels: Every other week
Bedding: Monthly

Kid clothes: One wear. Those little dudes are stinky


You wear jeans for yard work? WTF is wrong with you?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Once a week, in water piped in directly from the Colorado River Basin.
 
AeAe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wait a sec..  your legs aren't covered in scabs and open, weeping sores? Lucky!
 
KeithLM
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I read a similar article that had asked the CEO of Levi their opinion and they said you shouldn't wash your jeans too often as it leads to excess wear. Seems like he'd get more profit if you wore them out quicker, so I feel like I can trust his opinion on this.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pilikia: capt.snicklefritz: Shirts, underwear, socks: One wear and in the hamper they go
WFH Office Jeans: 3-5 wears
Yardwork Jeans: One wear
Bath Towels: Every other week
Bedding: Monthly

Kid clothes: One wear. Those little dudes are stinky

You wear jeans for yard work? WTF is wrong with you?


Poison ivy is prolific around here, making weed trimmers and shorts a bad combo.
I'll only wear shorts on the tractor or if it's triple digits and humid.

Still spend most of the summer with patches on my ankles regardless.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I used to not wear underwear in the summer.  It was too hot.  But now they have all these high tech fabrics so I do.  Cotton sucks in the heat.


Socks are getting a lot better too
You no longer have to wear white(cotton) socks to wick away moisture
Down side I'm hell on socks and can sometimes wear them out after two or three wearing
I'm heavy and really twist my feet at toe pushoff and have a hard heel strike
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
As someone who didn't have  a laundry in my apartment or my building, and had to drag my clothes to a laundromat, i can say the amount of time between washings is basically weeks.

/your mother didn't seem to mind
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mudesi: I don't wash any pants.  Ever.  Unless you fell in mud or something, what the fark are you washing them for?  They're pants.


To get the fart smells out, obviously.  And because you sat in who knows what when you were on that bus.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pilikia: capt.snicklefritz: Shirts, underwear, socks: One wear and in the hamper they go
WFH Office Jeans: 3-5 wears
Yardwork Jeans: One wear
Bath Towels: Every other week
Bedding: Monthly

Kid clothes: One wear. Those little dudes are stinky

You wear jeans for yard work? WTF is wrong with you?


...what else would you wear for yard work, outside of a good sturdy cotton duck?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I thought the hipster thing is to put your dirty jeans in the freezer to clean them. Is that no longer what we should do?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My rule is, I wear long undergarments (cotton or linen drawers and shirts) under my wool, so that the wool just needs spot cleaning as needed.  If the wool manages to smell, I'll take it to a dry cleaners.

Modern clothes, they get washed if they touch skin.  If they don't touch skin, it's just whenever they have odors, stains, or dirt.  Except for a pair of dry clean only trousers from a modern suit (poly-rayon blend), that gets dry cleaned after a few uses.  But that suit is scheduled to be replaced with all-wool in 2025, so that will cease to be an issue.

TFA recommends throwing shoes in a washing machine?  What the fark.  I'm not throwing leather shoes and boots into a washing machine.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Generally, once the clothes you're wearing are "crunchy," you should wash them. Also, once there are more than 10 visible insects crawling about per square foot of cloth, you should also wash them.
 
Broktun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The sweater I am wearing is dry clean only, which means it is dirty.
-paraphrased from Mitch Hedberg
 
Monster Island
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cleek: i knew a woman in college who would not use a bath towel that was not fresh out of the laundry - once she used one, it went right into the laundry basket. so, she had a load of towels to wash every week.


My ex wife was the same way. Unfortunately she never did laundry, so I had a load of towels to wash every week...
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pants/shirts for office job? 2-3 times
Shirts for hanging out with friends/not doing much at home? 2-3 times
Jeans? Once a week if nothing is dirty.
Stuff I sweat in or get dirty? Immediate wash
Underclothes/socks? Immediate wash
Pajama pants? Once a month or whenever I do sheets/towels next.

I figured that was pretty normal. The idea that my khakis need to be washed after every use in the high adrenaline world of accounting seems absurd.
 
JackAssHole
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
eyehate: 2008-05-26 Re: washing jeans: I change them when the inevitable urine stain becomes so crystallized that it looks like I have a geode farm on my crotch.
 
