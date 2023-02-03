 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Self-proclaimed super recogniser solves 'sick' Putin doppelganger mystery after highlighting tiny detail (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
11
strathmeyer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No plastic surgery in Russia?
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yes, of course...because, when I need to determine if someone's been replaced with a "body double", I immediately turn to someone with a stupid opinion, and an internet connection.

If only there were some way to glean more relevant information...perhaps a news aggregator of some sort, using a squirrel with huge nuts as a mascot...
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
it's already been done
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My favorite part is she chose a drawing instead of a picture. It adds that tiny bit of "credibility" that her entire bullshiat explanation lacked. I totally believe her now....
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Self-proclaimed super recogniser...

That's how we're doing it now?  OK.  I'm a self-proclaimed Super-Duper Recogniser, so I outrank this chowderhead.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Recognizer:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Super Recognizer:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: My favorite part is she chose a drawing instead of a picture. It adds that tiny bit of "credibility" that her entire bullshiat explanation lacked. I totally believe her now....


Use the drawings to compare to pictures yourself if you care.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Yes, of course...because, when I need to determine if someone's been replaced with a "body double", I immediately turn to someone with a stupid opinion, and an internet connection.

If only there were some way to glean more relevant information...perhaps a news aggregator of some sort, using a squirrel with huge nuts as a mascot...


Have we done an, "It's the Star," in this thread yet? If not, "It's the Star, so, yeah."
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: iheartscotch: My favorite part is she chose a drawing instead of a picture. It adds that tiny bit of "credibility" that her entire bullshiat explanation lacked. I totally believe her now....

Use the drawings to compare to pictures yourself if you care.


Thank you for confirming that my supposition is correct!
 
Monac
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Self-proclaimed super recogniser...

That's how we're doing it now?  OK.  I'm a self-proclaimed Super-Duper Recogniser, so I outrank this chowderhead.


"Chowderhead".  It does my heart good to know that colorful colorful, traditional words like this have not disappeared from use.  Thanks.

/Why, just today, I thought of a five-dollar bill as a "fin".  Honest!
 
I just lurk here
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
