(Guardian) Day 345 of WW3: The prosecutor general's office of Ukraine has pressed criminal charges against Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner group of mercenaries fighting on the Russian side in Ukraine. It's your Friday Ukraine war discussion
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Paging freakdiablo . Freakdiablo to the white courtesy telephone please. You should probably update your guess today.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning all. While the chairs are being set up, here is the overnight news on the war.

Russians now have 16 Kalibr missiles combat ready off Crimea coast (more)

Ukraine Urges EU Accession Talks This Year Ahead of Key Summit (more)

Next six months "critical" for outcome of Russo-Ukrainian war - CIA chief (more)

The CIA and the White House deny that the US allegedly offered Ukraine to give up part of its territories for the sake of peace. Sean DeWitt, the deputy spokesman for the National Security Council of the White House, called the report of the Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung about such an initiative "inaccurate."  (POSTED TO TELEGRAM BY UNITED 24 MEDIA)

Ukraine presses charges against Wagner boss Prigozhin (more)

In Ukraine, 1,378 children casualties reported amid Russia's armed aggression (more)

Number of Russian troops killed and wounded in Ukraine approaching 200,000 - NYT (more) (WARNING PICTURE OF DEAD RUSSIAN BEHIND THE LINK)

Armed Forces of Ukraine already eliminated 129,870 Russian invaders (Statistics and Infographic)

Probably, the Kremlin is once again overestimating the capabilities of the Russian army in the context of a new major offensive against Ukraine. This was reported by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW). "ISW found no evidence that Russian forces had regained sufficient combat power to defeat Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine (POSTED ON TELEGRAM BY UNITED 24 MEDIA)

Norway can send a part of its increased oil revenues to military aid to Ukraine, the country's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said. "It is clear that the aid program for Ukraine will involve a temporary increase in the use of oil money. We believe that this is justified. Ukraine's victory corresponds to our national interests. We have room for action... (POSTED ON TELEGRAM BY UNITED 24 MEDIA)

They shot and raped captives with a mop, - a Russian military officer told BBC journalist Steve Rosenberg about the war crimes of the Russians (VIDEO)

Ukrainska Pravda: Court arrests ex-deputy defense minister, sets bail at $10.96 million (more)

Rescuers retrieve body of woman from under rubble in Kramatorsk, bringing death toll to 4 (more)

Former NSA analyst: Ukraine war a major failure of Russian intelligence | Rock Rachon (TVP World - Polish News In English VIDEO)

Former NSA analyst: Ukraine war a major failure of Russian intelligence | Rock Rachon | TVP World
Youtube XYpNuOnFt-U


That's it for today folks. Enjoy the day, and hopefully we'll all get great news about the ruscist's defeat soon.

Slava Ukraini
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Thanks for the updates.

Morning temps in the teens here in New England, forecast is for them to drop all day into the negative teens tonight.  Weather guy on the radio says it's a Siberian low, so I'm blaming Russia.
 
arte1953 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Germany approves Leopard 1 tank deliveries to Ukraine
Germany has approved a delivery of Leopard 1 main battle tanks to Ukrainefrom industrial stocks, government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit has said.
Hebestreit confirmed "an export licence has been issued" for the delivery by a private arms-marker of its older Leopard 1 tanks, but did not provide further details.
Süddeutsche Zeitung had reported that the German government approved German arms maker Rheinmetall's plans to sell 88 of the older Leopards to Ukraine for a total cost of more than €100m.
Deliveries of the older Leopard 1 tanks from the industrial stocks could be made as soon as the tanks are repaired, the paper writes. However, there are still problems in obtaining the required 105-millimetre ammunition, it writes.
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size

German-made Leopard 1 tanks, as seen at a warehouse in Tournai, Belgium. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
It comes after the German government announced it would send 14 Leopard 2 main battle tanks from Bundeswehr stocks to Ukraine.
Berlin is also considering buying back 15 Gepard tanks it had sold to Qatar, the German newspaper reported. It said several German officials had discussed with Qatar's foreign ministry the possible purchase of Gepard tanks that Doha had bought to secure the World Cup stadiums.
The paper quoted Germany's defence minister, Boris Pistorius, as saying:

The Gepards have proven themselves very well in the war in Ukraine. If we could get more from partners here, that would definitely help the Ukrainians.
Hello everyone. It's Léonie Chao-Fong here again, taking over the live blog from Martin Belam. Feel free to get in touch on Twitter or via email.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Leopard 1.  That was prominently used in A Bridge Too Far as a stand-in for German tanks, since the film producers couldn't get any actual World War II German tanks for that movie.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for January 21 to January 27 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Geordiebloke
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: Former NSA analyst: Ukraine war a major failure of Russian intelligence


Do they mean intelligence failure as in military/ diplomatic, or failure as in it's a bloody stupid idea?
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good morning.  Here's the latest from Artem, The Russian Dyude:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5aRwaQCKRGI

And some sunshine:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


all jokes aside... 1 handed typing sucks
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Superhumans (medical rehab center in Ukraine, 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: (US/Colorado) https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees (UK): https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:

Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
bhetrick [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: all jokes aside... 1 handed typing sucks


Dvorak one-handed keyboard layout, if this is going to be for more than a week or two?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
thumbs.dreamstime.comView Full Size
 
mederu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine |The Upcoming New Ruzzian Big Advancement on Ukraine | 500k Soldiers are ready
Youtube zn74oWPjEFk

Yesterdays daily Denys
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

https://www.voanews.com/a/belgian-arms-trader-defense-minister-tangle-over-tanks-for-ukraine-/6943740.html

Think these are the same stocks, and while the Germans may have said they could sell them, I'm not sure they are even close to ready to go.
 
mederu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
02 Feb: Clever. Ukrainian Commander Explains the Bakhmut Trap | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube qQTkaJsqJGs

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
Bob Able [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hey folks, hope everyone's well

here's some depilated dudes for the doodlers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (Embroidered shirts for Valentine's Day? But consider shipping time):

Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.  (Until Feb 20, as they've canceled it)

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/
 
Kalahari Kid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I suspect the scope of the entire failure is so vast that it is virtually impossible to quantify the extend of it, or to accurately qualify the specific avenue of failure.
What is that saying ascribed to Einstein about the size of the universe as compared to stupidity?
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I assume it's a "the russian's spies said a whole bunch of things were going into their favor but weren't true"

So both
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Thanks for the updates.

Morning temps in the teens here in New England, forecast is for them to drop all day into the negative teens tonight.  Weather guy on the radio says it's a Siberian low, so I'm blaming Russia.

Yeah, where I'm sitting in Ottawa the outside temps is in the -30s (Celsius) so about the same boat as you. Though they've been saying the temps are going to whiplash over the next few days as it goes into positive celsius temps and plunges back down again.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Frickin' Germans:  they even park with precision.

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fiona Hill - Rather than a Real Threat NATO was an Irritating Barrier to Putin's Imperial Ambitions.
Youtube maBUKuJmQ4M
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How Putin's plans to blackmail Europe over gas supply failed

Within eight months of Russia invading Ukraine, the EU's 27 states had replaced about 80% of the natural gas they used to get from Moscow
 
ingo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


New Toyota Hilux ad?  Or just reused from previous ad campaigns?
 
threedingers
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm still waiting for the seven day rolling average of the casualty count to crack the 700 mark...
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The World's Biggest Airplane, Destroyed In Ukraine, Is Coming To Flight Simulator
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RobSeace: The World's Biggest Airplane, Destroyed In Ukraine, Is Coming To Flight Simulator


How are you supposed to fly a destroyed plane?
 
Kalahari Kid
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ingo: [Fark user image 850x1202]

New Toyota Hilux ad?  Or just reused from previous ad campaigns?


Owned (and loved!) a 2007 Hilux Double Cab 2.7 (Petrol) from Oct 2007 until Dec. 2019 and then sold it with 266,000 km's (166,000 miles for USA) done with only a gearbox replacement due to 5th gear synchro failure. It was a truck with sedan type ride comfort on Namibia's many unpaved roads and still could go off-road with a diff lock. No 4x4, but still useful if you have reasonable off-road driving skills. Man, I miss my bakkie! (Afrikaans for truck!)
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As usual, some of the images from yesterday's thread are now up on the latest page of the memes collection.  Cute women with sunflowers, Mick Ryan talks about how military learning is important, the Russian Marker robot, and a camouflages pony riffs on "Full Metal Jacket."

ingo: New Toyota Hilux ad? Or just reused from previous ad campaigns?


crow202.comView Full Size


2022-05-05, they're a bit ahead of you.  "Fire It Again, Tanya" would make a good slogan IMHO.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Kalahari Kid: ingo: [Fark user image 850x1202]

New Toyota Hilux ad?  Or just reused from previous ad campaigns?

Owned (and loved!) a 2007 Hilux Double Cab 2.7 (Petrol) from Oct 2007 until Dec. 2019 and then sold it with 266,000 km's (166,000 miles for USA) done with only a gearbox replacement due to 5th gear synchro failure. It was a truck with sedan type ride comfort on Namibia's many unpaved roads and still could go off-road with a diff lock. No 4x4, but still useful if you have reasonable off-road driving skills. Man, I miss my bakkie! (Afrikaans for truck!)


I miss that bakkie.
 
