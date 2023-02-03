 Skip to content
(Pew Research)   The Pew Research Center's extensive study of online dating finds that women are overwhelmed and men are insecure. Swipe left on the future of humanity
54
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Once more, with feeling:

Delete the apps and meet people in the real world!

/ I feel better now
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bostonguy: Once more, with feeling:

Delete the apps and meet people in the real world!

/ I feel better now


people are overwhelmed and insecure offline, too.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bostonguy: Once more, with feeling:

Delete the apps and meet people in the real world!

/ I feel better now


Your loss.

I have several female friends who are divorced. Nice women, easy on the eyes, smart, etc. They look for dates online. They hate when guys approach them at a bar or some such. Too much pressure.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Easy fix: go out into the world, do volunteer work, and meet the best the world has to offer.

Otherwise, play consumerism games, get consumerism prizes.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No standards means no issues getting into a relationship.

I'll wait because I can afford to.
Although, I do entertain notions from those who ask where I work out.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i'm out of the game. women are all grifters looking for a leg up. go find it somewhere else
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've given up.  put it all behind me.  I'm just gonna collect cats.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: No standards means no issues getting into a relationship.

I'll wait because I can afford to.
Although, I do entertain notions from those who ask where I work out.


I'm a big fat old slob. When someone asks me what I do I reply "I'm a Pilates Instructor". Gets a "reallllllly?" every time.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: i'm out of the game. women are all grifters looking for a leg up. go find it somewhere else


so weird that you've not been lucky in love!
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Once more, with feeling:

Delete the apps and meet people in the real world!

/ I feel better now


Have you met those real world people?! Eew.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Guys keep sending me creepy stuff."

"Well, what about the nice guys who don't?"

"They're so boring."

/paraphrasement of a conversation I observed
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My young adult kids put their cell phones on the big screen tv and they showed me the app where you have to swipe left or right if you like somone.

I had thought I had seen it all but some of those comments people write to one another are just plain sick.

I'm not a prude, but man some of those comments looks like they came from Pornhub scripts.

I weep for society.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pharmdawg: Have you met those real world people?! Eew.


What do you expect is going to happen after you "click" with someone on a dating app who wants to meet?
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Easy fix: go out into the world, do volunteer work, and meet the best the world has to offer.

Otherwise, play consumerism games, get consumerism prizes.


This.

Take a class.

Volunteer.

Network.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm back on a dating app again now. Well not really. I signed up, though. It's the least I can do to pretend I'm making an effort, without actually doing anything.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still baffled that people can find a spouse by narrowing criteria, the same way you'd buy a laptop.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: "Guys keep sending me creepy stuff."

"Well, what about the nice guys who don't?"

"They're so boring."

/paraphrasement of a conversation I observed


It's strange, I never hear people telling women they should lower their standards for finding a partner.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: edmo: "Guys keep sending me creepy stuff."

"Well, what about the nice guys who don't?"

"They're so boring."

/paraphrasement of a conversation I observed

It's strange, I never hear people telling women they should lower their standards for finding a partner.


Bo Burnham's Lower Your Expectations Song | Netflix Is A Joke
Youtube llGvsgN17CQ
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: "Guys keep sending me creepy stuff."

"Well, what about the nice guys who don't?"

"They're so boring."

/paraphrasement of a conversation I observed


That's been pretty much my experience listening to women in my social group (late 20s to early 40s).  Even when they don't use the word 'boring', the description and tone of voice heavily implies it.  Like, their telling of their dates (the event and the person himself) is generally something like "it was fine. Nothing bad, just kinda...was. Maybe we'll go out again..haven't decided."

That pretty much lines up with my experience as a guy using the apps.  High volume, but low quality dates.  A lot of "meh, pleasant conversation, but it felt like meeting a new coworker" kind of dates, a tiny number of fun ones, and fortunately only a couple actual legit bad ones.
 
dkimball
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought they only did gun research
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sxacho: Tyrone Slothrop: edmo: "Guys keep sending me creepy stuff."

"Well, what about the nice guys who don't?"

"They're so boring."

/paraphrasement of a conversation I observed

It's strange, I never hear people telling women they should lower their standards for finding a partner.

[YouTube video: Bo Burnham's Lower Your Expectations Song | Netflix Is A Joke]


Tim Minchin - If I Didn't Have You - Full Uncut Version
Youtube Zn6gV2sdl38
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I secure?  I think not.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bluenosed Baker: koder: Easy fix: go out into the world, do volunteer work, and meet the best the world has to offer.

Otherwise, play consumerism games, get consumerism prizes.

This.

Take a class.

Volunteer.

Network.


If I take a class or volunteer it's because I want to learn something or help people, not pick up girls. And networking is for business dweebs.

But if you think starting a relationship based on deception is a good thing, go for it.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Easy fix: go out into the world, do volunteer work, and meet the best the world has to offer.

Otherwise, play consumerism games, get consumerism prizes.


This/|\.... Was in eastern Poland at a volunteer site last summer helping Ukrainian refugees!  Met great volunteers and a few divorced ladies!  All great people and matching my interests!

Go do your hobby or things you like to do!  Have fun and then hang out with the people around you!  Good luck!
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: edmo: "Guys keep sending me creepy stuff."

"Well, what about the nice guys who don't?"

"They're so boring."

/paraphrasement of a conversation I observed

It's strange, I never hear people telling women they should lower their standards for finding a partner.


Women's expectations are a man who isn't a rapist and takes care of himself. Men's expectations are supermodels.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

12349876: Tyrone Slothrop: edmo: "Guys keep sending me creepy stuff."

"Well, what about the nice guys who don't?"

"They're so boring."

/paraphrasement of a conversation I observed

It's strange, I never hear people telling women they should lower their standards for finding a partner.

Women's expectations are a man who isn't a rapist and takes care of himself. Men's expectations are supermodels.


Any model will do.

/I'm realistic
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: If I take a class or volunteer it's because I want to learn something or help people, not pick up girls. And networking is for business dweebs.


Meeting people is what happens while you're out doing other things.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2014 to 2016 for Tinder was WILD. It was super easy and all the women just wanted to hook up.

After 2018? Women wanted ... different things. There's nothing wrong with big girls, but a LOT of them joined and wanted long term relationships. Ok, but this is a hook up app. Not anymore, you say?

I've said this before on Fark, but to help out my fellow man who is just looking to have fun: I changed my profile pic to me holding a finger to my lips, as if I was keeping a secret. BOY OH BOY did the hotties come out of the woodwork. Polyamorous couples, women who just wanted some fun, and obviously cheaters that you'll never know are cheaters until afterwards.

Idk why but women like a men who won't tell their business or commit to them. Dating doesn't exist anymore. I had more than a few women said they wouldn't like a guy until after they've had sex with him, and that was a paradigm shift in thinking for me. I used to fall in love easily, not anymore. I used to court women, not anymore because they would just use me to eat, have a nice conversation or go out while I actively pursued them and liked them.

One girl like that called me out the blue and said "You are a great conversationalist" my reply was "so you just farked someone but they had nothing to say?" She laughed and said yeah. I told her I took that as an insult and hung up. She was using my feelings to her benefit.

Here's a vid of a woman pretending to be a man on tinder and she couldn't believe how other women treated men. Good luck out there and don't let rejection make you bitter. Change your expectations. Just go out to have fun and sometimes, sometimes love finds YOU.

Tinder Experiment: 18 Yr Old Woman Tries Being A Man!!!
Youtube DZTIbHIsIYw
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: 2014 to 2016 for Tinder was WILD. It was super easy and all the women just wanted to hook up.

After 2018? Women wanted ... different things. There's nothing wrong with big girls, but a LOT of them joined and wanted long term relationships. Ok, but this is a hook up app. Not anymore, you say?

I've said this before on Fark, but to help out my fellow man who is just looking to have fun: I changed my profile pic to me holding a finger to my lips, as if I was keeping a secret. BOY OH BOY did the hotties come out of the woodwork. Polyamorous couples, women who just wanted some fun, and obviously cheaters that you'll never know are cheaters until afterwards.

Idk why but women like a men who won't tell their business or commit to them. Dating doesn't exist anymore. I had more than a few women said they wouldn't like a guy until after they've had sex with him, and that was a paradigm shift in thinking for me. I used to fall in love easily, not anymore. I used to court women, not anymore because they would just use me to eat, have a nice conversation or go out while I actively pursued them and liked them.

One girl like that called me out the blue and said "You are a great conversationalist" my reply was "so you just farked someone but they had nothing to say?" She laughed and said yeah. I told her I took that as an insult and hung up. She was using my feelings to her benefit.

Here's a vid of a woman pretending to be a man on tinder and she couldn't believe how other women treated men. Good luck out there and don't let rejection make you bitter. Change your expectations. Just go out to have fun and sometimes, sometimes love finds YOU.

[YouTube video: Tinder Experiment: 18 Yr Old Woman Tries Being A Man!!!]


I think I saw that musical....The Life and Times of Anthony Weiner, a Love Story
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

koder: Easy fix: go out into the world, do volunteer work, and meet the best the world has to offer.

Otherwise, play consumerism games, get consumerism prizes.


Golly, if you'd thrown in a reference to "end-stage capitalism" I would have blown my load right there.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: bostonguy: Once more, with feeling:

Delete the apps and meet people in the real world!

/ I feel better now

Your loss.

I have several female friends who are divorced. Nice women, easy on the eyes, smart, etc. They look for dates online. They hate when guys approach them at a bar or some such. Too much pressure.


Woman here. I want to see how fat/bald/beta you actually are. In exchange, you get to experience my intangible qualities.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i'm out of the game. women are all grifters looking for a leg up. go find it somewhere else


You're looking for a woman who's already got a leg up.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Swampmaster: Was in eastern Poland at a volunteer site last summer helping Ukrainian refugees!  Met great volunteers and a few divorced ladies!  All great people and matching my interests!


hiatting on refugee women?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Bluenosed Baker: koder: Easy fix: go out into the world, do volunteer work, and meet the best the world has to offer.

Otherwise, play consumerism games, get consumerism prizes.

This.

Take a class.

Volunteer.

Network.

If I take a class or volunteer it's because I want to learn something or help people, not pick up girls. And networking is for business dweebs.

But if you think starting a relationship based on deception is a good thing, go for it.


Dating is starting a relationship based on deception like 99% of the time. People dress up, put on makeup, are on their best behavior, and treat finances as though they don't exist.

Meeting someone via a common experience is literally the exact opposite, incidental to the objective, and the way humans did it for thousands of years.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ThighsofGlory: SpectroBoy: bostonguy: Once more, with feeling:

Delete the apps and meet people in the real world!

/ I feel better now

Your loss.

I have several female friends who are divorced. Nice women, easy on the eyes, smart, etc. They look for dates online. They hate when guys approach them at a bar or some such. Too much pressure.

Woman here. I want to see how fat/bald/beta you actually are. In exchange, you get to experience my intangible qualities.


A good shower can really cut down on those "intangible qualities"
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If there is ever a scarcity of overweight middle age white dudes on a dating app, lmk and I'll set up a profile.

Meanwhile I still occasionally find a connection going out among people with shared interest, when I can be bothered to leave the house. I do my best not to question their judgment out loud.

Finally if your idea of hooking up IRL is at bars, then you just like to buy people drinks. Nothing wrong if that's your thing but there's plenty working that system for what it is, even if you occasionally roll a 20.

Finally, don't ever look to me for dating advice.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lady J: I've given up.  put it all behind me.  I'm just gonna collect cats.


Why not broaden your collection with a couple of fainting goats and alpacas?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Swampmaster: Was in eastern Poland at a volunteer site last summer helping Ukrainian refugees!  Met great volunteers and a few divorced ladies!  All great people and matching my interests!

hiatting on refugee women?


That was the filter, dammit.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ThighsofGlory: you get to experience my intangible qualities


Username checks out?
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

sxacho: ThighsofGlory: SpectroBoy: bostonguy: Once more, with feeling:

Delete the apps and meet people in the real world!

/ I feel better now

Your loss.

I have several female friends who are divorced. Nice women, easy on the eyes, smart, etc. They look for dates online. They hate when guys approach them at a bar or some such. Too much pressure.

Woman here. I want to see how fat/bald/beta you actually are. In exchange, you get to experience my intangible qualities.

A good shower can really cut down on those "intangible qualities"


That's true. You should bathe.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bostonguy: ThighsofGlory: you get to experience my intangible qualities

Username checks out?


It's a Cryptonomicon reference, but accurate.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We need a government agency that pairs people.

It pairs or groups people based on the needs of the overmasters desire.  Usually more underchuds to turn the world engine.  But occasionally they will need to restock the pleasure slave population.

Problem solved.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x632]


That has to be an emulator or something.  I don't remember windows having those title bar icons (except for the usual min,max,close ones).  Granted, I didn't use all the versions.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: edmo: "Guys keep sending me creepy stuff."

"Well, what about the nice guys who don't?"

"They're so boring."

/paraphrasement of a conversation I observed

That's been pretty much my experience listening to women in my social group (late 20s to early 40s).  Even when they don't use the word 'boring', the description and tone of voice heavily implies it.  Like, their telling of their dates (the event and the person himself) is generally something like "it was fine. Nothing bad, just kinda...was. Maybe we'll go out again..haven't decided."

That pretty much lines up with my experience as a guy using the apps.  High volume, but low quality dates.  A lot of "meh, pleasant conversation, but it felt like meeting a new coworker" kind of dates, a tiny number of fun ones, and fortunately only a couple actual legit bad ones.


I have a "daughter," former exchange student, who keep going for the bad boys. She had two kids by the last guy and they're now done. He was a good dad, when he was there and not out with his buddies getting drunk.

This gal had a couple of really nice guys who just adored her. Professional types, nice guys, made money, didn't beat her. And she found them boring. The guys she is attracted to are just not good long term partners.

It's frustrating to be a bystander to this. I can't post a picture but she is a babe, she is smart, and makes good money. She can be picky but is not. I want her to be happy, find the guy that does it for her, AND live a safe and comfortable life.

/not the conversation mentioned, btw
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

edmo: New Rising Sun: edmo: "Guys keep sending me creepy stuff."

"Well, what about the nice guys who don't?"

"They're so boring."

/paraphrasement of a conversation I observed

That's been pretty much my experience listening to women in my social group (late 20s to early 40s).  Even when they don't use the word 'boring', the description and tone of voice heavily implies it.  Like, their telling of their dates (the event and the person himself) is generally something like "it was fine. Nothing bad, just kinda...was. Maybe we'll go out again..haven't decided."

That pretty much lines up with my experience as a guy using the apps.  High volume, but low quality dates.  A lot of "meh, pleasant conversation, but it felt like meeting a new coworker" kind of dates, a tiny number of fun ones, and fortunately only a couple actual legit bad ones.

I have a "daughter," former exchange student, who keep going for the bad boys. She had two kids by the last guy and they're now done. He was a good dad, when he was there and not out with his buddies getting drunk.

This gal had a couple of really nice guys who just adored her. Professional types, nice guys, made money, didn't beat her. And she found them boring. The guys she is attracted to are just not good long term partners.

It's frustrating to be a bystander to this. I can't post a picture but she is a babe, she is smart, and makes good money. She can be picky but is not. I want her to be happy, find the guy that does it for her, AND live a safe and comfortable life.

/not the conversation mentioned, btw


Attractive, makes good money, and has low standards?  She would be a god on Fark.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: We need a government agency that pairs people.


Be careful of what you wish for.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
soporific
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Once more, with feeling:

Delete the apps and meet people in the real world!

/ I feel better now


I've been on several dates this year thanks to the apps. Going on a second date next week. A friend of mine met her long-term boyfriend through an app, and if they get married I won't be surprised.

I would LOVE to meet someone in person, but that's easier said than done. The last time I met someone in person we fell in love, got married, and then divorced. So maybe it's time to try something new.
 
