(Guardian)   Perception: Now they're 12, your grandkids never visit, call or e-mail any more. Reality: Now they're 12, your grandkids need to go to court to make your crazy self respect their boundaries   (theguardian.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
On a related note, I've always wondered something: Why do parents complain that their children don't call as often as they'd like?

Parents cannot pick up the phone and call them?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My son passed over 12 years ago.

I am grateful my stepdaughter and I have a relationship. We did not get along while I was married to her mom.

I do not press her or anyone to contact me as she and others have their own lives and challenges.

I am responsible for my own happiness. One thing I do enjoy is remembering her and her kids on birthdays, holidays and Christmas. Because love should be selfless and given freely.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Are 12 yr olds typically in the habit of calling their grandparents?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: My son passed over 12 years ago.

I am grateful my stepdaughter and I have a relationship. We did not get along while I was married to her mom.


Dude, you have to see what you did here. You can't make it this easy for us.
 
elevenhenry
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bostonguy: On a related note, I've always wondered something: Why do parents complain that their children don't call as often as they'd like?

Parents cannot pick up the phone and call them?


Yes, this x1000. My dad, when I do eventually call, spends the first 10 minutes of the call complaining that I don't call. It's never occurred to him 1) phones work two ways, and 2) if you biatch at me when I call, I'm not going to want to call.

I wonder if it's generational? I always thought it was just a cultural thing.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

foo monkey: AirForceVet: My son passed over 12 years ago.

I am grateful my stepdaughter and I have a relationship. We did not get along while I was married to her mom.

Dude, you have to see what you did here. You can't make it this easy for us.


Too easy. No effort. Pass.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And nice find, Subby. I sent this directly to my kids.  My parents, well, they mean well...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: foo monkey: AirForceVet: My son passed over 12 years ago.

I am grateful my stepdaughter and I have a relationship. We did not get along while I was married to her mom.

Dude, you have to see what you did here. You can't make it this easy for us.

Too easy. No effort. Pass.


Right?  It's a wonderful, heart-warming story, but geez.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ah, the old "use the children as weapons in your own bullshiat" dynamic. Great.
 
Merltech
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

elevenhenry: bostonguy: On a related note, I've always wondered something: Why do parents complain that their children don't call as often as they'd like?

Parents cannot pick up the phone and call them?

Yes, this x1000. My dad, when I do eventually call, spends the first 10 minutes of the call complaining that I don't call. It's never occurred to him 1) phones work two ways, and 2) if you biatch at me when I call, I'm not going to want to call.

I wonder if it's generational? I always thought it was just a cultural thing.


One better: My mom has a phone that can text.  Sometimes I'll give a run down of what's happening. But it's always. Why don't you call. Sorry, busy living life.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bostonguy: On a related note, I've always wondered something: Why do parents complain that their children don't call as often as they'd like?

Parents cannot pick up the phone and call them?


Nobody calls.  You need to text to get an answer.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was a weird kid and I didn't like visiting any relatives ever.
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: Are 12 yr olds typically in the habit of calling their grandparents?


I would say that's a No.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So now children have the right to say "No, I don't want to see my handsy and rapey grandpa" any longer?  Hurray.  Progress.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
NOW DO PARENTS
 
iaazathot
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Toxic family members don't get to call the shots. My MIL is a toxic person. My daughter doesn't like her at all. I don't force her to do anything but the bare minimum of interaction, and I keep that pretty low too. My wife is trying to give her mom a chance, and I respect that. However, nobody else has to put up with her mom's constant BS.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Creoena: So now children have the right to say "No, I don't want to see my handsy and rapey grandpa" any longer?  Hurray.  Progress.


Unlike my punctuation skills.

So now children have the right to say "No, I don't want to see my handsy and rapey grandpa any longer"?  Hurray.  Progress.
 
