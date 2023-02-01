 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WWSB ABC 7)   Florida elevator really lets Ferrari owner down, should probably take steps to avoid it next time   (mysuncoast.com) divider line
9
    More: Florida, Elevator, Copyright, Leak, PALM BEACH, All rights reserved, fuel leak, Gray News, Palm Beach County, Florida  
•       •       •

707 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2023 at 1:34 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Not Opps, but Major Oppssssssssssssssssssssssssss
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Malfunction = user error

At least that's what the insurance co will determine
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AH yes, the Ferrari Repeat - I have seen that model
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Key To Her Ferrari / Thomas Dolby
Youtube dkQhrMJbNt0
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooopsie.

images.cdn.circlesix.coView Full Size


It'll buff out, I'm sure.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s3.memeshappen.comView Full Size
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eww, new money belongs in Broward
 
muphasta
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If anyone is looking for a great deal on a Ferrari...
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
CSB

I had my car towed once (a curb jumped out and hit me).  Driver calls me , sounding nervous "I'll pay to repair it, I swear!"

"What happened?"

Cue story that doesn't make sense but results in tree caving the roof in.

Me: "Okay, just fix it . No big deal, you're willing to make it right so we're cool."

Guy was so relieved.

Me: "Dude it's a ten year old Volkswagen. It isn't a Ferrari."

/CSB
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.