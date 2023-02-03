 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Avian flu has crossed to mammals in the UK, but you shouldn't panic... yet   (bbc.com) divider line
8
    More: PSA, Bird, Avian influenza, Influenza, Virus, Animal, Risk, Epidemiology, Infection  
•       •       •

200 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2023 at 4:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nuke England from orbit, nothing of value will be lost, just a bunch of TERFs and terrible food and the upside is free coastal real-estate on the correct side of Hadrian's wall
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The recent spate of bird deaths amongst pigeons and doves around here seems to have abated. Over christmas and new year i would find at least 2-3 new dead birds on the street when walking my dog or just driving.

We had an explosion of both bird flu and pigeon pox in the area.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: Nuke England from orbit, nothing of value will be lost, just a bunch of TERFs and terrible food and the upside is free coastal real-estate on the correct side of Hadrian's wall


Spoken like a true Roman.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or a true Scotsman, of which I'm told there are none?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, you gotta die of somethin', amirite?
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

scalpod: Nintenfreak: Nuke England from orbit, nothing of value will be lost, just a bunch of TERFs and terrible food and the upside is free coastal real-estate on the correct side of Hadrian's wall

Spoken like a true Roman.


You done farked up

scalpod: Or a true Scotsman, of which I'm told there are none?


But Jesus saves!
 
neofonz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bird flu 'spills over' to otters and foxes in UK

That's otterly sickening.

When asked for comment, the fox said COUGH-COUGH-COUGH-COUGH-COUGH-CO-COUGH!
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.