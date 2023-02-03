 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   New England wil brrr-ing the cold this weekend   (msn.com) divider line
6
    More: Scary, Jet stream, Fahrenheit, Canada, Wind chill, Frostbite, Temperature, Atmosphere of Earth, New England  
•       •       •

86 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2023 at 5:05 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please. People will still throw back many iced coffees from Dunks. This will be nothing.

And they'll order the coffee the right way: regular -- which means with lots of cream and sugar.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Please. People will still throw back many iced coffees from Dunks. This will be nothing.

And they'll order the coffee the right way: regular -- which means with lots of cream and sugar.


I made the mistake of asking for "light and sweet" once.

Good god.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Please. People will still throw back many iced coffees from Dunks. This will be nothing.

And they'll order the coffee the right way: regular -- which means with lots of cream and sugar.


The extra calories and needed for shivering.
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's cold so therefore global warming isn't real.
Suck it, libs
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
 it's 30 right now, it'll be -5 with -50 wind chills tomorrow and then it'll be 50 on Sunday.
The cold for that short time doesn't bother me.  But volatility in temperature change is going to force the Earth to split open.  This is how monsters and trapped demonic spirits are released.
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.