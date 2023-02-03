 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 17)   Ze bollards Zey do nothing   (cbs17.com) divider line
14
    More: Dumbass, Argania, Louisburg Police Department, Emergency service, Walmart, Era, Culinary art, Franklin County Emergency Services, Thursday night  
•       •       •

1022 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2023 at 7:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I use the word "bollard" as an insult.

Used in a sentence:
"You absolute bollard!" shouted Buster when Dave spilled his coffee on Buster's newspaper.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never mind the bollards, there's the Wal-Marts!
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Article: "driver had a medical emergency"
Sign on photo: "pharmacy"
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

buster_v: I use the word "bollard" as an insult.

Used in a sentence:
"You absolute bollard!" shouted Buster when Dave spilled his coffee on Buster's newspaper.


This is the weekday newspaper comic that no one wanted.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ever have to move bollards in the middle of the night to make room for delivery trucks as apart of your job? It sucks. We had some smaller staff that physically could not do it. I can and I'm 5'3." I was the head supervisor of that team at the time so if any of my guys or gals didn't want to do it I went out and did it though initially I would try to make that assignment spread out equally among the entire staff.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Louisburg Police Chief, Jason Abbot, said the driver of the vehicle had a medical emergency and was transported to WakeMed.

Considering how our bad our economy is, letting wealthy corporations exploit the poor, I was reading the facility the driver was sent to as "WalMed"!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Looks like Wal-Fart cheaped out on the bollards. Looks like those are the removable ones that basically offer no protection at all.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Louisburg Police Chief, Jason Abbot, said the driver of the vehicle had a medical emergency and was transported to WakeMed.

Considering how our bad our economy is, letting wealthy corporations exploit the poor, I was reading the facility the driver was sent to as "WalMed"!


"You went to medical school at Wal-Mart??"

"My dad was an alum."
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: DarkSoulNoHope: Louisburg Police Chief, Jason Abbot, said the driver of the vehicle had a medical emergency and was transported to WakeMed.

Considering how our bad our economy is, letting wealthy corporations exploit the poor, I was reading the facility the driver was sent to as "WalMed"!

"You went to medical school at Wal-Mart??"

"My dad was an alum."


"Welcome to WalMed, I love you."
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When the driver exited the vehicle he was heard to ask, "Where are the new Oldsmobiles?"
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Looks like that bollard snapped right off cleanly at ground level. That's some Walmart-grade engineering right there.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No, Walmart, like this...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
synithium
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I want to die peacefully in my sleep like my grandpa, not screaming under the front of his car like the Walmart greeter.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

buster_v: I use the word "bollard" as an insult.

Used in a sentence:
"You absolute bollard!" shouted Buster when Dave spilled his coffee on Buster's newspaper.


Sorry...mind if I wring it back out into my cup?  It's been a long week.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.