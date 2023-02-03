 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Huffington Post)   The Pope has endorsed giving people the Finger   (huffpost.com) divider line
20
    More: Amusing, Pope, Middle finger, Finger, The finger, middle finger, Dorsal interossei of the hand, Ring finger, Index finger  
•       •       •

714 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2023 at 7:41 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
stock411 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The deleted tweet from the Pope
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
But what does he think about the Shocker?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: But what does he think about the Shocker?


Shocker? He barely knew 'er!
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice. Normally every time the pope speaks some catholic boy gets his abused wings or something but this was pretty funny.

How do you get a nun pregnant? Give her the middle finger of honesty.

J/k... you dress her up like an alter boy.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Finger, you say?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And now a reading from the book of Flippicus
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Even if the finger is unsolicited?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

May the finger, be elevated, by and by lord, by and by!
 
lefty248
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As the leader of the most corrupt and morally bankrupt organization that has ever existed, he deserves the finger🖕.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Such divine wisdom, it is as if the Lord is truely speaking through him.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"...and I use the middle finger appropriately with the victims of pedophilia because of my organization!"
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: [Fark user image 300x168]
/oblig


I ws gonna say i it's good enough for Mister Rogers, it's good enough for me.
 
gyorg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lefty248: As the leader of the most corrupt and morally bankrupt organization that has ever existed, he deserves the finger🖕.


Pushing hard for the anti Catholic street cred I see. As a Catholic, I get it. Clearly a lot of mistakes over 2 millennia. But ragging on religion just to fit in is kinda sad.
 
lefty248
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gyorg: lefty248: As the leader of the most corrupt and morally bankrupt organization that has ever existed, he deserves the finger🖕.

Pushing hard for the anti Catholic street cred I see. As a Catholic, I get it. Clearly a lot of mistakes over 2 millennia. But ragging on religion just to fit in is kinda sad.


Just to fit in? Where the hell did you get that.  I have been "ragging on religion" for 50+ years. What's sad is you attempting to defend your religious cult. 🖕 here's one for you.
 
5paz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
BEACH BLANKET BINGO: Follow Your Leader (EQ)
Youtube AliFvKYIVVQ
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He looks pretty fallible given he's Gods representative on Earth.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Fingerware Error: Even if the finger is unsolicited?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.