Dying ghost town in Old West finally decides to get rid of its dying oil wells
    Los Angeles  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have a straw
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It would be interesting if New Mexico did something similar, banning oil wells within city limits of organized municipalities.  Probably won't happen though.

Maybe they should consider banning new refineries from being built within city limits of organized municipalities, that would be nice.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many barrels a day are being produced there?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's only LA, who cares?
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TMYK - Texas went the opposite way with this, and banned municipalities from regulating O&G extraction much at all within their boundaries.
 
Tantor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LA's progressive governance has a well earned reputation for exceedingly poor decision making. Hard to see how this will turn out any differently.   Morons.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size

ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
zeroflight222 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, is it a town that died and became a ghost?  Or a ghost that became a town?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: How many barrels a day are being produced there?


Don't you mean "how many barrels of FREEDOM are being produced"?
 
bibliophile42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: It would be interesting if New Mexico did something similar, banning oil wells within city limits of organized municipalities.  Probably won't happen though.

Maybe they should consider banning new refineries from being built within city limits of organized municipalities, that would be nice.


What? Are you living in Hobbs? Just kidding but the last time I was there the whole place smelled like burning beach balls.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst Sim City player ever.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bibliophile42: NM Volunteer: It would be interesting if New Mexico did something similar, banning oil wells within city limits of organized municipalities.  Probably won't happen though.

Maybe they should consider banning new refineries from being built within city limits of organized municipalities, that would be nice.

What? Are you living in Hobbs? Just kidding but the last time I was there the whole place smelled like burning beach balls.


Hobbs is definitely the entry point to Hell
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always thought the hidden LA oil wells were neat:  https://www.lamag.com/citythinkblog/hidden-oil-wells/

The THUMS oil island is cool.  I like the artistic way they tried to hide the derricks.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I have a straw


Fark user imageView Full Size


Why should I have cake? I've got my little straw.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: As extraction in some neighborhoods has ramped up, people living in South Los Angeles and other neighborhoods in oil fields have noticed frequent odors, nosebleeds and headaches.

Yeah. Homeless populations, cocaine and air pollution will do that.
 
Geoff Peterson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoFlaNative52: [imageproxy.ifunny.co image 480x360]
[ih1.redbubble.net image 750x1000]


username checks out.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: bibliophile42: NM Volunteer: It would be interesting if New Mexico did something similar, banning oil wells within city limits of organized municipalities.  Probably won't happen though.

Maybe they should consider banning new refineries from being built within city limits of organized municipalities, that would be nice.

What? Are you living in Hobbs? Just kidding but the last time I was there the whole place smelled like burning beach balls.

Hobbs is definitely the entry point to Hell


Hobbs and Artesia.  Mixing refineries and mass dairies, because the towns didn't stink enough just just one.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We used to drive right by a huge refinery/tank farm on the way from LAX to my father-in-law's swanky gated community near Palos Verdes, so I'm getting a kick etc.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nobody goes there anymore, it's too crowded.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Fano: bibliophile42: NM Volunteer: It would be interesting if New Mexico did something similar, banning oil wells within city limits of organized municipalities.  Probably won't happen though.

Maybe they should consider banning new refineries from being built within city limits of organized municipalities, that would be nice.

What? Are you living in Hobbs? Just kidding but the last time I was there the whole place smelled like burning beach balls.

Hobbs is definitely the entry point to Hell

Hobbs and Artesia.  Mixing refineries and mass dairies, because the towns didn't stink enough just just one.


tabbycatishouldbuildapapermill.jpg
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm surprised they allowed it to go on this long. Oil wells in the middle of a city seems like a bad idea for the people living there.

Pittsburgh had the same problem with gas wells over a century ago. Although you couldn't see it through the coal smog.

https://www.jstor.org/stable/10.5215/pennmaghistbio.139.3.0323
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tantor: LA's progressive governance has a well earned reputation for exceedingly poor decision making. Hard to see how this will turn out any differently.   Morons.


Yeah, because having petrochemical extraction in residential neighborhoods is such a great idea.

My eyeroll was so big the LIGO Interferometer just picked up the gravitational waves from it.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: NM Volunteer: Fano: bibliophile42: NM Volunteer: It would be interesting if New Mexico did something similar, banning oil wells within city limits of organized municipalities.  Probably won't happen though.

Maybe they should consider banning new refineries from being built within city limits of organized municipalities, that would be nice.

What? Are you living in Hobbs? Just kidding but the last time I was there the whole place smelled like burning beach balls.

Hobbs is definitely the entry point to Hell

Hobbs and Artesia.  Mixing refineries and mass dairies, because the towns didn't stink enough just just one.

tabbycatishouldbuildapapermill.jpg


Nah, they need rivers to discharge waste and pollution into, and there are no rivers large enough for that here.  The water is all well water, even municipal water.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fano: bibliophile42: NM Volunteer: It would be interesting if New Mexico did something similar, banning oil wells within city limits of organized municipalities.  Probably won't happen though.

Maybe they should consider banning new refineries from being built within city limits of organized municipalities, that would be nice.

What? Are you living in Hobbs? Just kidding but the last time I was there the whole place smelled like burning beach balls.

Hobbs is definitely the entry point to Hell


I see what you did there.
 
