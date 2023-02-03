 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Liverpool Echo)   Looks like Steven Wright's been driving his house around again   (liverpoolecho.co.uk) divider line
7
    More: Strange, Liverpool Echo, Mobile home, Merseyside, Birkenhead, Liverpool, Merseyside Police, Woodchurch, Metropolitan Borough of Wirral  
•       •       •

500 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2023 at 6:05 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
When asked for a comment the occupant shouted "Get out of my driveway."
 
IDisME
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He bought a new house.  It only turns left.
 
tnpir
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The ice cream truck in that neighborhood plays "Helter Skelter."
 
Pert
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
smokewon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I love Steven Wright. His movie One Soldier was a trip.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pert: [Fark user image 425x223]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A caravan?

Was it periwinkle blue?  I think I know who owns it...
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.