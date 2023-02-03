 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Funeral homes must remind nursing homes to be very sure that transferred residents meet admission requirements   (cbsnews.com) divider line
7
    More: Sick, Funeral home, Funeral, Nursing home care, Funeral director, Death, Palliative care, Atmosphere of Earth, Hospice  
•       •       •

170 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2023 at 3:05 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bungles
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The staff member notified a licensed practical nurse. The woman's family was alerted and a local funeral home was called.
A funeral director arrived shortly after 7:30 a.m., and with the assistance of another nurse, identified as "LPN D," the resident was placed in a body bag which was zipped shut. The funeral director left the facility shortly afterward. At 8:26 a.m., employees at Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory unzipped the bag.


So two nurses and a funeral director failed to noticed the care worker's mistake. It seems unlikely all 4 were incompetent, but rather that the woman did indeed seem very, very dead.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fredric Chopin

It was a relatively common fear at the time.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: [Fark user image 544x306]


Yeah, I'm not saying it should've been the headline *I* submitted, but come the fark on, Fark, the cart should've been in the headline.
 
ElPrimitivo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Close enough.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Another reason to stay out of nursing homes
 
drxym
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Second time was a charm though
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.