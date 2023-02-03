 Skip to content
(KITV Honolulu)   Hawaii makes the dumbasses pay   (kitv.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fines should be calculated using a sliding scale based on net worth, multiplied by how many warnings emergency services gave against going out that day.

You're a regular schlub who slipped and fell on a relatively normal day? Fine, pay the gas for the ambulance and the hourly salary of the EMT.

You're a hedge fund douche who thought it would be a hoot to take your Official Waterworld Trimaran out into a Category 5 and started screaming "MAYDAY?" You just turned the Hawaii National Guard into a nuclear power.
 
Cheron
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
New Hampshire has started charging unprepared people in the Whites the cost of rescue. Could be over $10k.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Cheron: New Hampshire has started charging unprepared people in the Whites the cost of rescue. Could be over $10k.


North Carolina has proposed bills a few times but never actually passed them.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cheron: New Hampshire has started charging unprepared people


Remember in NH, "or Die" is an option.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My sister in Taos says people jump off this bridge to kill themselves and it costs a ton of money to retrieve the bodies.

lafondataos.comView Full Size


I wonder if they should charge the next of kin.

"You want your loved one? Give us $5k and we'll fish out the remains. Otherwise, vultures gotta eat, too".
 
keldaria
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yeah, I get it, but at the same time the hikers make a good point that if you are charging people for being rescued, it will no doubt turn a number of rescues into body recoveries instead. I doubt it'll make many turn back more than the signs listing all the deaths that have occurred, but it will make them think twice about calling for help.
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
New Hampshire not only makes dumbasses pay, the Legislature wants to suspend their drivers license if they stiff the state.

New Hampshire Might Make Their Search and Rescue Policy Even Worse Than It Already Is
 
The Envoy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

H31N0US: My sister in Taos says people jump off this bridge to kill themselves and it costs a ton of money to retrieve the bodies.

[lafondataos.com image 724x483]

I wonder if they should charge the next of kin.

"You want your loved one? Give us $5k and we'll fish out the remains. Otherwise, vultures gotta eat, too".


I've never understood jumping.  Far too much time to reconsider.
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Gotta love New Hampshire.  We were driving and stopped at a state park in the White Mountains.  It was late fall, so the park was closed.  Still, you could drive in there and walk around.  Lots of people were doing so.

But stuck all around the parking lot, so you couldn't miss one, was a yellow notice.  Said roughly, "This park is closed.  If you choose to wander around, and get hurt, don't blame us."

That's "Live free or die."
 
